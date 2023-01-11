Toyota bZ4X EV makes appearance at Auto Expo 2023

Toyota's first all-electric SUV bZ4X made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. As the event saw many EVs unveiled and launched, this electric vehicle from Toyota was launched in the global markets last year. The EV promises to offer a range of up to 559 km. The bZ4X EV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6.

The Toyota bZ4X is slightly longer than the RAV4 SUV and comes with a 15-cm longer wheelbase with a 5 mm width. When launched, Toyota claimed this electric SUV offers the largest legroom in the mid-size SUV segment. The bZ4X EV is offered in two variants, front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. The car can touch the speed of 100 kmph in about seven seconds. It is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform.

The EV's FWD variant can generate a power output of 201 hp while the AWD variant can churn up to 214 hp of power. The former promises to offer a range of up to 559 km while the latter offers 540 km on a single charge. The automaker also provides multiple charging options for this electric car. These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast chargers. The EV comes with a socket which allows charging at home as well as charging stations.

Coming to the interior, the cabin has a premium feel as it reduces road noise. Toyota has also increased the thickness of the windshield. The centre console of the EV comes with charging points for EVs which include C and A ports. The automaker has also provided a nine-speaker JBL system that is paired with an eight-channel 800W amplifier and nine-inch subwoofer.

