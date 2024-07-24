Thinking of Meteor 350 alternatives? Here are three bikes that fit the bill

The Royal Meteor 350 is a modern take on a classic cruiser and is priced between ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It faces riv

Built to replace the Thunderbird, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was designed as a classic cruiser that aims to bring an element of nostalgia dressed in modern frills. It was the first motorcycle from the Royal Enfield family that was built on the J platform and it comes priced between ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manufacturer has been dominating the cruiser segment throughout its legacy that spans across almost a century, with the production of the first-ever Bullet, all the way back in 1932. While Royal Enfield continues to carry such a presence, there are multiple brands in the game that have been making their own blockbuster entries that have stood out in their own right.

Here are three modern cruisers in the Indian market that serve as formidable competitors to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.