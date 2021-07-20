Tata Motors to raise up to 500 cr via NCDs

Tata Motors to raise up to ₹500 cr via NCDs1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- Tata Motors did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.
- Tata is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.
A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value ₹10,00,000 each aggregating up to ₹500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.
Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organisation. It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the auto major has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, ten associate companies, three joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2020.
