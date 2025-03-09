Tata Harrier EV to launch soon. Here's what the Mahindra XEV 9e rival is likely to get

The Tata Harrier EV is the next big bet from the carmaker in the growing electric vehicle market in India. While the Harrier EV has been showcased to the Indian audience multiple times, the company showcased the final production form of the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2025.

The Tata Harrier EV will debut the company’s acti.ev plus architecture, that aims to blend performance, advanced technology, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.While Tata has yet to reveal its full specifications and feature list, here’s what we can expect from the upcoming electric SUV.

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior

The Tata Harrier EV retains much of the design language of its diesel-powered counterpart, but with some features to differentiate it as an EV. There is a closed-off front grille, a trademark design of most EVs aimed to improve aerodynamics. Front and hind bumpers were slightly revised, with some inspiration from the singular vertical slats seen on the Tata Nexon EV.

Another very noticeable difference is the aero alloy wheels, which are more efficient but that give the car a nice stance. The LEDs include connected daytime running lights (DRLs) and tail lamps that are mostly the same as the standard Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior and technology

Although Tata has not made any formal announcements on the cabin fittings, it is likely that the car will have the same dashboard design as the ICE version of the Harrier. The Harrier EV is most likely to use a dual-tone black and white color scheme for the cabin, similar to the Nexon EV and Curvv EV interior design language seen in most recent models built by the manufacturer.

Spec-wise, most amenities likely to be carried from the standard Harrier include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Additional premium features like dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate are likely, too. One specific feature might be of considerable interest- the "Summon Mode" that will facilitate the car move ahead and backward, all done remotely using the key fob. Also, the passenger screen at the front is expected to make a mark.

On the other hand, safety should be important as well, featuring multiple airbags that may extend to approx- seven, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS-equipped technologies for further driving assistance.

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Harrier EV will have an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup, which will be the brand's first all-electric SUV to offer such a drivetrain configuration. While exact specifications of the battery haven't been revealed yet, it will most probably include a large-size battery pack, offering a range of over 500 km from a single charge. Also, a second, affordable variant is also likely to be offered with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup, for those who want a more affordable option but still require range.

Tata Harrier EV: Price, rivals & expected launch

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with upcoming electric SUVs such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3. The launch is anticipated to take place later in 2025.

