Suzuki Motorcycle India records total sales of 1.25 lakh units in January 2026

Japanese automaker, Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor, announced that the company has registered total sales of 1,25,786 units in January 2026, marking a growth of 15 per cent over the 1,08,921 units sold in January 2025.

Domestic Sales and Exports

In addition to that, the company recorded domestic sales of 1,00,296 units, a 14 per cent increase compared to 87,834 units in January 2025. Moreover, the exports grew by 21 per cent, reaching 25,490 units in January 2026, against 21,087 units exported during the same month last year. Notably, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded spare parts sales revenue of ₹89.56 crore in January 2026, registering a 20 per cent growth over last year.

Company Milestones

Furthermore, the company surpassed 10 million units in cumulative production, driven by the popularity of the Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki Burgmann and Suzuki Hayabusa, among others. Not only that, but the company also commenced sales of its first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access. The company further strengthened its motorcycle lineup by introducing new colour options for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250.

Commenting on the performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President- sales and marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The sales results for January indicate growing demand in both domestic and international markets. This momentum is supported by our ongoing focus on continuous customer engagement, after‑sales service enhancement, and network expansion. We will continue to invest in these areas to ensure that customers receive a seamless and reliable ownership experience throughout the year."

Second Manufacturing Plant in Haryana

Suzuki Motorcycle India is expanding its industrial footprint by establishing a second manufacturing unit in Kharkhoda, Haryana, to accommodate rising consumer demand. This move is designed to significantly boost production capacity, working in tandem with the brand’s primary plant in Gurugram to streamline supply chains and reduce lead times for popular models.

The expansion is backed by a commercial infrastructure, as the company currently maintains a domestic network of over 1,200 sales and service centres. This large-scale presence ensures comprehensive after-sales support for Indian consumers. Beyond local shores, the brand has solidified its reputation as a global manufacturing hub, exporting ‘Made-in-India’ two-wheelers to more than 60 international markets.

First Published Date: