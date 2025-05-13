Skoda Enyaq RS and Enyaq Coupe RS unveiled globally. Here's what the sportier e-SUVs get

Skoda Enyaq RS and Enyaq Coupe RS have been unveiled. Interestingly earlier in the year, the just had revealed the facelifted versions of the standard Enyaq and the Enyaq Coupe. The Enyaq RS and the Enyaq Coupe RS are the high-performance versions of these electric SUVs.

Under the skin, both RS models retain the dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration producing 335 bhp. Thanks to better aerodynamic tuning, the 0-100 kmph sprint now takes just 5.4 seconds

With the RS variants, Skoda isn’t just delivering cosmetic enhancements but also dialing up performance and efficiency. These models carry forward the brand’s commitment to sporty electric mobility, now infused with a more aggressive look and a longer range.

Skoda Enyaq RS Enyaq Coupe RS: Design

The updated Enyaq RS twins now showcase Skoda’s latest design evolution, highlighted by the introduction of the 'Tech Deck' front end — a smoother, more closed-off fascia that improves aerodynamic efficiency. One of the key visual changes is the switch from the classic Skoda badge to a bold ‘SKODA’ lettering on the bonnet, lending a more modern and assertive presence.

Unique to the RS variants are restyled bumpers — the front sports a larger lower lip and aggressive side vents, while the rear gets a more sculpted diffuser-like element. These changes are more than skin deep; they also contribute to improved airflow around the body. New alloy wheels, optimized for aero performance, are offered in 20-inch size as standard, with larger 21-inch options available for those seeking a more performance-focused setup.

Skoda Enyaq RS Enyaq Coupe RS: Specs

A larger 84 kWh battery (up from 82 kWh) and a sleeker body shape allow the Enyaq RS to travel up to 562 km on a single charge, while the Coupe RS edges ahead with a claimed 568 km range. DC fast charging has also been upgraded, with both models now supporting 185 kW charging speeds — shaving two minutes off the previous 10-80 per cent charging time.

Skoda Enyaq RS Enyaq Coupe RS: Features

Inside, Skoda has preserved the familiar layout but refreshed the RS models with two exclusive interior themes: RS Lounge and RS Suite. The RS Lounge uses black suede-like microfibre across seats and trim with contrast stitching for a sporty feel, while the RS Suite features leatherette upholstery and adds ventilated front seats as standard.

The feature list has grown smarter too. A new suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) brings in functions like remote-controlled parking and a memory-based parking assist, accessible via Skoda’s connected smartphone app. The infotainment system now includes live hazard alerts through its navigation interface. Passengers will also appreciate the addition of ultra-fast 45W USB-C ports, front seat massage functions, and a gesture-controlled power tailgate — all included as standard.

