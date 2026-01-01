Samsung to supply automotive chips for BMW’s Neue Klasse iX3 electric SUVs

Samsung Electronics has secured a new automotive supply deal with BMW , providing semiconductors for the German carmaker’s upcoming iX3 electric SUV. The move underlines Samsung’s efforts to grow its automotive business as it looks beyond memory chips toward logic design and foundry-based solutions.

According to a report by Pulse, the English-language service of Maeil Business News Korea, the BMW iX3 is a mid-size electric SUV and the first mass-produced model to be built on BMW’s new Neue Klasse electric architecture. The vehicle has already been unveiled in Germany and is expected to go on sale in South Korea in the second half of next year.

Samsung-developed infotainment chip

The new iX3 will use a dedicated automotive processor developed by Samsung, known as the Exynos Auto V720. The chip is designed to manage the vehicle’s in-car infotainment systems, supporting digital displays, high-quality video playback and advanced multimedia functions across multiple screens.

Samsung has previously supplied similar automotive processors to manufacturers such as Audi and Volkswagen. The BMW partnership, however, marks a notable expansion into another major German automaker’s future EV lineup.

Potential for wider BMW integration

Samsung’s role could extend beyond the iX3. Future BMW models, including next-generation luxury vehicles, may adopt the more advanced Exynos Auto V920 processor. This flagship chip uses a multi-core architecture aimed at delivering higher performance with improved energy efficiency.

When unveiling the iX3, BMW said the vehicle would feature four high-performance onboard computers that are up to 20 times more powerful than those used in earlier systems, reflecting the growing importance of software and computing in modern electric vehicles.

Industry reviews have highlighted the iX3’s infotainment capabilities, particularly in audio and video processing. Analysts cited in the report noted that the Exynos Auto-based computing architecture plays a key role in maintaining stable performance for both infotainment and autonomous driving-related systems.

Automotive as a growth pillar

Samsung’s push into automotive technology has been supported by increased engagement from Chairman Jay Y. Lee, who has recently met with major EV manufacturers, including BYD and Xiaomi, and held discussions with Mercedes-Benz leadership.

The company views vehicles as a long-term growth area, with different Samsung group entities supplying batteries, displays, audio systems and semiconductor solutions. Samsung-owned Harman has also expanded its presence in automotive safety technology through the acquisition of a German firm.

An industry official quoted in the report said the BMW supply deal is significant, noting that partnerships with German automakers come with high technical standards and substantial barriers to entry.

