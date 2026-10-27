Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 teased for the first time

Royal Enfield has released the first official teaser of the upcoming Himalayan 750 , confirming that its larger adventure tourer is nearing its global debut. The motorcycle is expected to be showcased at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, which will take place from November 3 to 8.

The teaser, shared on the manufacturer's social media channels, features the silhouette of a motorcyclist against a red backdrop. It also carries geographical coordinates that point to Milan, hinting at the motorcycle's unveiling at the upcoming motorcycle show. While Royal Enfield has not revealed the motorcycle in the teaser, the announcement indicates that an official reveal is imminent.

The Himalayan 750 was previously displayed in near-production form at Royal Enfield's Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh in September. The motorcycle has also been spotted without camouflage in multiple colour options, offering a glimpse of its design ahead of its anticipated global debut.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What to expect

The Himalayan 750 will sit above the Himalayan 450 in the company's adventure motorcycle lineup. It is expected to be powered by a new 750cc air-and-oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, developed using the architecture of Royal Enfield's existing twin-cylinder platform.

The engine is expected to produce around 55 PS of power and 60 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. However, Royal Enfield has yet to confirm the final specifications. The larger engine is likely to offer improved highway performance and greater touring capability, particularly when riding with a pillion or carrying luggage.

In terms of design, the Himalayan 750 gets a more substantial front section, a tall windscreen, a large fuel tank, a stepped seat and provisions for luggage. These elements indicate a stronger focus on long-distance touring while retaining the adventure motorcycle's rugged styling.

The motorcycle is also expected to be offered in two configurations. One is likely to be a road-oriented variant featuring alloy wheels, while the other could get wire-spoke wheels for riders seeking a more adventure-focused setup. Both versions are expected to feature a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Other expected hardware includes upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock with preload adjustment, twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc brake.

Himalayan 750 to get cruise control

The Himalayan 750 is expected to introduce several new features to Royal Enfield's adventure touring range. These could include a round TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation, cruise control, traction control, ABS and multiple riding modes.

Cruise control, in particular, could be a significant addition for riders who frequently undertake long highway journeys. However, the final feature list and availability of individual features across the two variants remain unconfirmed.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 India launch and expected price

Following its anticipated global debut at EICMA 2026, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is expected to arrive in India. The motorcycle could be launched at the Motoverse festival in Goa towards the end of November, although the company has not officially confirmed the launch date.

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