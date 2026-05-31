Yamaha FZ Rave review: A simpler FZ with a sharper style quotient

With the advent of technology seeping deeper into the crevices of the automotive world, the enthusiast finds themselves scrolling through menus and settings before first riding or driving a vehicle. Don’t come at me for saying this as I do firmly believe too, that technology has made lives simpler. However, enthusiasts who enjoyed the thrill of raw machines can’t help but reminisce about the days of old. Amongst two wheelers, the options for an individual of this category are usually limited to the traditional commuter motorbikes or scooters.

And right in the midst of that thought, Yamaha introduced a machine which has successfully struck a good balance between the two — the Yamaha FZ Rave. Now you might think, Oh! another clickbait to tell us about the same old FZ that we’ve been seeing, and while it is exactly that (a thoroughbred FZ), it does not look like the same FZ anymore.

After its launch, Yamaha brought more and more technology to the FZ. It introduced the FZ-Fi and the FZ-S. The nameplate kept growing in terms of technology and arrived at having Yamaha’s hybrid technology too. But now Yamaha has taken a step back to also cater to the audiences that do not want all that tech offering, all while, as Gen-Z would call it, ‘looksmaxxing’.

Sometimes less really is more—the FZ Rave focuses on refinement, comfort and style instead of feature overload.

I wanted to investigate further on the matter and decided that I would test the bike for a few days and pen down what I felt, so you might be able to discern if it is for you.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Design and road presence

The first thing that stands out about the FZ Rave is that it looks more serious than the standard FZ. Yamaha has given it a bolder design, and that really changes its personality. The sculpted fuel tank, subtle graphics and the cosmetic air vents around the headlamp cowl all work together to lend the bike a more aggressive aesthetic.

The muscular stance and wide tank give the FZ Rave a bigger road presence than its 149cc displacement suggests.

It also helps that the tank is wide. That makes the bike look heavier and more premium than it actually is. In fact, it gives the FZ Rave a muscular appeal that immediately catches the eye. The contrasting colour on the painted 17-inch alloy wheels adds to that effect. It sticks out just the right amount.

The full-LED projector headlamp is another neat touch. It is a new addition to the FZ Rave, and it suits the bike well. The beam spread is genuinely impressive for the segment and the throw is also good, while the high beam does a decent job of lighting up the darker roads.

The bike is available in one variant and two colours: Matte Titan and Metallic Black.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Riding position and ergonomics

The riding position is a nice middle ground. The footpegs are set slightly rearward, which gives the bike a mildly sporty feel without making it uncomfortable. It is not aggressive, but it does remind you that this is meant to be a motorcycle that enjoys being ridden.

The main seat is wide and comfortable, and that matters more than it may sound. A lot of bikes get the styling right and then forget the rider and pillion. Yamaha has avoided that trap here. The rear seat is also comfy enough for daily use, which makes the FZ Rave easier to live with.

The generously sized seat prioritises comfort, making long commutes and everyday rides noticeably more enjoyable.

That said, there are a few misses. The pillion footrests are tiny and could have been better designed. The tank matte cover is nice to look at, but it could have used some padding behind, as it flexes when pressed in. The rearview mirrors are also on the smaller side, which does not help the case for rear visibility.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Engine and performance

Powering the FZ Rave is the familiar 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the rest of the FZ family. It makes 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque, and it comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The clutch is a wet, multi-disc unit, and it feels lightweight in daily use.

That light clutch, combined with the sorted gearbox, makes the bike easy and fun to ride in traffic. Gear shifts slot in neatly, and the overall engine character feels refined. This is one of the bike’s strongest qualities. Yamaha has done a good job here.

Strong low-end torque and a light clutch make city commutes effortless aboard the FZ Rave.

The torque at the low end is ample, which helps in city riding. The bike is at its best in the lower and mid-range. It does struggle a little below 2,500 rpm, but once it gets going, it pulls cleanly enough for everyday use. The top end is flatter, so this is not a machine that feels particularly eager when pushed very hard. It prefers smooth riding over super-aggressive revving.

That said, the engine’s refinement keeps the experience enjoyable. It never feels stressed, and that is exactly the kind of character many buyers in this segment will appreciate.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Ride and handling

The FZ Rave rides on a diamond frame, telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The setup leans towards comfort, and Yamaha has clearly tuned it that way. The suspension feels soft, and that makes the bike very pleasant over broken roads and rough patches.

Around town, that comfort is a big plus. The bike is easy to park, easy to move around and simple to filter through traffic. It feels manoeuvrable and light on its feet, especially given the muscular look it carries. At 136 kg, it is not a heavy motorcycle anyway, and that helps a lot in daily use.

Slightly rear-set footpegs strike a sweet balance between everyday comfort and a hint of sportiness.

The handling is predictable and friendly. It is not the kind of bike that begs for corner carving, but it does enough to keep the rider engaged. The balance between comfort and control is well judged for the audience this bike is aimed at.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Brakes and safety

Braking performance is one of the stronger points of the FZ Rave. The brake bite is sharp, and the bike feels surefooted under braking. It inspires confidence, which is always welcome in a motorcycle meant for regular riding.

However, there is a notable omission. Rear ABS is missed. The bike gets single-channel ABS supporting disc brakes at both ends, but a rear ABS setup would have made the package feel more complete. In the same way, hazard or parking lights are also missing, and that is something you do require when you need to make a quick stop on the side of the road.

Disc brakes at both ends provide dependable stopping power.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Features and usability

The feature set on the FZ Rave is intentionally simple. It gets a negative LCD instrument cluster, and thankfully, it is readable. That is all many riders really need at a glance. Still, turn-by-turn navigation would have been a useful addition, especially when even simpler commuters are starting to offer more connected functions.

The 13-litre fuel tank should provide decent practicality for day-to-day use, and the overall package feels built around ease rather than gimmicks. That philosophy suits the bike. It is a straightforward machine, and that is part of its charm.

Simple and functional, the negative LCD display keeps distractions to a minimum.

Yamaha FZ Rave review: Verdict

The Yamaha FZ Rave is for riders who want a stylish, easygoing, refined city motorcycle with a bit of attitude and without the extra complexity of heavy tech. It rides comfortably, handles traffic well, looks sharp and offers a pleasant engine and gearbox combination.

At ₹1,22,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it sits below the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, which is priced at ₹1,37,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That pricing gap is huge, but it makes sense that the simpler FZ Rave should ideally have been the more affordable one. Still, as a motorcycle, it makes a strong case for itself.

Buy it if you want an FZ that looks fresher, feels more focused and keeps things simple. Skip it if you want more features for the money.

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