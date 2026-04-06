Yamaha Aerox e first ride review: Great idea, but not fully there yet

Yamaha is taking a two-pronged approach to the electric scooter space. On one side, there’s the Yamaha EC-06 , built for everyday commuting. On the other, the Yamaha Aerox e aims to bring some performance into the mix. We recently got a short ride on the Aerox e, and here’s what stood out.

Yamaha Aerox e: Design

At first glance, it’s hard to tell this apart from the petrol-powered Yamaha Aerox 155. Yamaha hasn’t really changed the design, and honestly, that works. The Aerox has always had a strong road presence, and the same sharp styling carries over well to the electric version.

The differences are subtle. The Aerox e is currently shown in a white shade with blue highlights, unlike the brighter colour options on the petrol model. Look closer at the rear, and you’ll notice the absence of the upswept exhaust; that space is now occupied by the electric motor.

You still get full LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity through the Y-Connect app, so the basics are covered.

Yamaha Aerox e: Features

The same 5-inch TFT display continues here. It does the job and is easy enough to read, but it’s starting to feel a step behind what newer electric scooters are offering, including Yamaha’s own EC-06. You still get full LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity through the Y-Connect app, so the basics are covered. As an added bonus, there is also a reverse mode.

The seat itself feels slightly different; it seems to have been reshaped a bit compared to the standard Aerox.

Yamaha Aerox e: Comfort and Practicality

Yamaha hasn’t shared the seat height for the Aerox e yet. For reference, the standard Aerox sits at 790 mm. At 5’8", I could just about get my feet down comfortably. The seat itself feels slightly different; it seems to have been reshaped a bit, but this was too short a ride to really comment on long-term comfort.

The setup leans on the firmer side, which actually works well when you start pushing it a bit through corners. It holds its line and feels stable.

Yamaha Aerox e: Ride and handling

Out on the road, the suspension felt reasonably sorted for the kind of surface we were riding on at Aamby Valley. It handled most bumps without much fuss, although there was a slight knock from the front over sharper edges. The setup leans on the firmer side, which actually works well when you start pushing it a bit through corners. It holds its line and feels stable.

That said, this was a very limited ride. To really understand how it behaves over broken roads or longer distances, we’d need more time with the scooter.

The Aerox e comes with two removable 1.5 kWh battery packs, resulting in a combined battery capacity of 3 kW. Yamaha claims an IDC range of 117 km on one charge for the Aerox e.

Yamaha Aerox e: Performance

The same applies to performance. On paper, the Aerox e makes 12.6 hp and 48 Nm, and it comes with three riding modes: Eco, Standard and Power. The difference between them is noticeable. Eco feels best suited for short, low-speed runs, Standard is where most people will spend their time, and Power gives it that extra push when you need it, especially on open stretches or inclines.

The Aerox e comes with two removable 1.5 kWh battery packs, resulting in a combined battery capacity of 3 kW. Yamaha claims an IDC range of 117 km on one charge for the Aerox e. However, on Eco mode, at 98% charge, our test unit showed a range of 80 Km. A detailed road-test of the Aerox e will reveal its real-world range figures. But again, a quick ride isn’t enough to fully judge how it performs in real-world conditions, especially when it comes to range.

Yamaha Aerox e: Verdict

From this first experience, the Aerox e feels like a promising idea that’s not quite there yet. A sporty electric scooter does make sense, and Yamaha clearly has the base right. But questions around range, practicality, and overall usability still remain.

At this point, a lot will come down to pricing. If Yamaha gets that right, the Aerox e could still make a case for itself. As it stands, though, it feels like a product that could have used a bit more time before reaching this stage.

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