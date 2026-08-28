Xech X-Jet and X-Jet Neo Review: Do cordless air blowers work on cars?

Keeping a car clean does not always mean giving it a full wash. On most days, it is the loose dust and dirt that settles on the body, windows and hard-to-reach areas that needs dealing with. This is where cordless air blowers can be surprisingly useful. Apart from helping push water out of tight gaps after a wash, they can quickly blow away light, non-sticky dust without the need to constantly reach for a microfibre cloth. But with several compact blowers now available, the bigger question is how effective they really are, how long their batteries last and whether they are worth adding to your car-care kit. We decided to put Xech’s X-Jet Air Duster and X-Jet Neo to the test.

XECH X-Jet Neo

The X-Jet Neo is equipped with more features than the standard X-Jet.

The X-Jet Neo is the more feature-heavy of the two blowers we tested. It gets a digital display, multiple speed settings and an LED light, which also has an SOS function. On paper, that makes it the more versatile product, but in daily use, some of those features do not necessarily translate into a better cleaning experience. The buttons can be confusing at first, and the battery level also drops fairly quickly, especially when the blower is used at higher speeds. Xech claims a 120 W brushless motor, six speed settings and up to 110,000rpm, along with a roughly two-hour USB-C charging time.

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XECH X-Jet

The X-Jet does not come with any fancy features but it is the more effective one out of the two.

The regular X-Jet takes a more straightforward approach. It does not try to double up as anything else and is essentially an air blower, but that simplicity works in its favour. It feels better built than the Neo and, more importantly, produces stronger airflow, making it the more effective of the two when it comes to clearing dust from a car. Xech claims a 1,40,000 rpm brushless motor, four speed settings and a 205 g weight, with USB-C charging.

Are cordless air blowers actually useful for your car?

After using both, the answer is slightly more complicated than simply saying yes. They do a good job of removing loose, dry dust from the car, particularly from areas where using a cloth can be inconvenient. They are also useful when you are in a hurry and want to freshen up the car without going through a full cleaning routine. However, they are not a replacement for a proper wash or a microfibre cloth. Once the dust becomes sticky, oily or settled onto the surface, the blower's effectiveness drops considerably.

So, think of a cordless air blower as a convenience tool rather than an essential part of your car-cleaning kit. It can save you a few minutes on the right day, but whether that convenience is worth buying one will depend largely on how often you find yourself needing that quick clean-up.

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