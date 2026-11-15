Volvo XC60 MY27 review: A luxury SUV that gets comfort right

The luxury SUV segment in India is dominated by German manufacturers, with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi competing for buyers with their respective offerings. However, Volvo has carved out a space for itself by following a rather different philosophy. Its cars are designed around understated luxury, comfort and safety rather than outright driving excitement. The XC60 is perhaps the best example of this approach. For MY27, Volvo has introduced upgraded air suspension to its midsize luxury SUV, aiming to improve ride comfort, stability and driving refinement. But does this make an already accomplished package better? We spent time with the SUV to find out.

Volvo XC60 MY27: Exterior design

The Volvo XC60 has been around for a while, but its design has aged rather gracefully. The latest facelift brought subtle changes to the exterior, including a redesigned grille with a diagonal criss-cross pattern, a revised front bumper, redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels and darker tail-lamps. The overall silhouette, however, remains unchanged.

Up front, the signature Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lamps continue to give the SUV a distinctive identity. The headlamps are particularly impressive, offering good illumination and visibility. The clean character lines, restrained detailing and well-proportioned body give the XC60 an understated road presence.

It does not have the aggressive styling of some of its German rivals, and that is precisely what makes it appealing. Volvo has resisted the temptation to make the XC60 look unnecessarily sporty or imposing. It has a mature design that should continue to age well. Personally, I quite like this understated approach to luxury.

Volvo XC60 MY27: Interior and features

The cabin is where the XC60 makes a particularly strong impression. Volvo has followed its familiar Scandinavian design philosophy, with a minimalist dashboard, tasteful genuine wood inserts, brushed metal detailing and a crystal gear selector. The materials used throughout the cabin are top-notch, while the fit and finish are equally impressive. It feels like a properly premium space, without being excessively flashy.

The front seats are among the best I have experienced in a luxury SUV. They offer excellent support and come with plenty of adjustment, making it easy to find a comfortable driving position. They also get heating, ventilation and massage functions. While all three features add to the luxury quotient, the massage and ventilation functions stand out, particularly during longer journeys.

The 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system runs Google-based software and offers native access to applications such as Google Maps and Spotify. The integration is convenient, especially since you can sign in to your accounts and access these services without having to connect your smartphone every time.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is another highlight. It has a well-laid-out interface and displays Google Maps navigation, making it easier to follow directions without constantly looking towards the central touchscreen. The head-up display takes this convenience a step further by projecting navigation directions within the driver's line of sight. Both systems are particularly useful when navigating unfamiliar roads.

However, there is one significant ergonomic miss. Despite offering four-zone climate control, the XC60 does not get dedicated physical controls for the air-conditioning system. Most climate adjustments have to be accessed through the touchscreen. This means taking your eyes off the road to operate functions that should ideally be accessible through physical buttons or knobs. In a cabin that gets so many things right in terms of comfort and quality, the absence of physical AC controls is a big disappointment.

The biggest highlight of the cabin, at least for me, is the 1,410-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 15 speakers. It is easily among the best audio systems I have experienced in a car. The sound quality, clarity and overall output make listening to music an absolute pleasure. The cabin's excellent sound insulation further enhances the experience.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control and an air purification system. Overall, the cabin is one of the XC60's strongest selling points, although the touchscreen-dependent climate controls take away from an otherwise excellent experience.

Volvo XC60 MY27: Engine and performance

Powering the XC60 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD system.

The powertrain is designed to deliver a smooth and refined driving experience rather than outright performance. There is adequate power for everyday driving and highway cruising, but the XC60 is not particularly exciting when pushed hard. Volvo claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.9 seconds, which is respectable for a luxury SUV of this size.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox deserves credit for its smooth operation. Gearshifts are largely seamless when driving at a relaxed pace. However, the transmission can be a little hesitant when you demand a quick response, particularly during sudden overtakes. It can take a moment to figure out the appropriate gear before downshifting and delivering the required acceleration. This is something that could have been better calibrated.

The mild-hybrid system also contributes to the SUV's refinement. The engine switches off when the vehicle comes to a stop to save fuel and restarts when required. The transition is so seamless that you barely notice it, particularly when listening to music.

In fact, the cabin remains impressively quiet even at highway speeds. Wind and road noise are well contained, while engine noise only becomes noticeable under hard acceleration. You can barely tell when the engine shuts off or comes back to life during the mild-hybrid system's stop-start operation. The excellent NVH levels make the XC60 a particularly relaxing SUV to spend time in.

Volvo XC60 MY27: Ride and handling

The biggest update for the MY27 model is the introduction of upgraded air suspension. The system is designed to improve ride comfort, stability and handling, adding to the XC60's comfort-oriented character.

The suspension does a good job of absorbing road imperfections, and the SUV feels comfortable over most surfaces. There are different suspension settings to choose from, with the softer setting prioritising comfort. However, at highway speeds, there is noticeable body roll in this setting, particularly through quicker bends and direction changes. Switching to the firmer suspension setting improves body control and makes the SUV feel more composed.

The steering is light and makes manoeuvring the XC60 around town relatively effortless. There is also a firmer steering setting that adds some weight, although it does not transform the driving experience. It is best suited to those who prefer a slightly heavier steering feel.

It is important to understand that the XC60 is not an enthusiast's SUV. It does not encourage you to attack corners or push hard through a series of bends. The emphasis is on maintaining a relaxed pace and enjoying the journey. The light steering, comfortable suspension and well-insulated cabin all work towards that objective.

And that is where the XC60 makes the most sense. Settle into the comfortable seats, put on your favourite music and let the SUV cover long distances without making too much of a fuss. The comfortable suspension and excellent NVH levels make it particularly well suited to highway cruising.

Volvo XC60 MY27: Verdict

The Volvo XC60 MY27 is priced at ₹70.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with established luxury SUVs such as the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5.

The XC60 may not be the most exciting SUV to drive in this segment. Its gearbox could respond quicker when you need sudden acceleration, there is noticeable body roll in the softer suspension setting at highway speeds, and the absence of physical AC controls is a significant usability drawback.

However, these shortcomings do not take away from what the SUV does particularly well.

It has one of the best front-seat experiences I have encountered in this segment, excellent cabin materials, an outstanding Bowers & Wilkins sound system and a quiet, well-insulated cabin. The infotainment and instrument cluster are thoughtfully integrated, while the understated exterior styling gives it an identity that is different from its German rivals.

The upgraded air suspension adds to its comfort-focused appeal, making it an interesting proposition for buyers who prioritise ride quality and refinement.

The XC60 is not for someone looking for an enthusiast-oriented luxury SUV. It is for someone who values comfort, refinement and a relaxed driving experience. And in that regard, it gets the fundamentals remarkably right.

Sometimes, the best luxury experience is simply being able to sit back, enjoy your favourite music and cruise comfortably. The Volvo XC60 understands that rather well.

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