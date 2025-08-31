Uno Minda Car Vacuum Cleaner cum Tyre Inflator Review: Dual utility but pricey

Keeping your car's interior clean is just as crucial as maintaining its exterior. After all, drivers and passengers spend most of their time inside the vehicle, and regular cleaning goes a long way in ensuring comfort and hygiene. While occasional deep cleaning sessions at service stations help, regular vacuuming can keep daily dust and debris in check. That's where compact car vacuum cleaners come in—and Uno Minda takes it a step further by combining this essential tool with the added convenience of a tyre inflator.

Design & Build

The vacuum cleaner comes with a 12-volt socket with a pretty long wire. There is no wireless functionality to it.

The Uno Minda car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator sports a striking black and yellow color scheme. Made primarily of plastic, the device still manages to feel robust and well-constructed. A semi-transparent front panel lets you see the washable and reusable filter inside, while the rear features an analogue pressure gauge for monitoring tyre inflation.

The control interface is simple: a toggle switch controls both the vacuum and inflator functions, while an LED light—handy for low-light use—gets its own dedicated button. A highlight here is the nearly four-meter-long power cable, which provides easy reach to all corners of the car, including the boot. However, the air hose used for inflating tyres is disappointingly short at just about a foot, requiring the device to be positioned very close to the tyre during use.

Performance

The package contains several accessories. The vacuum cleaner also has a built in flash light.

When it comes to cleaning, the vacuum function performs reasonably well. Equipped with a 120-watt motor, various nozzles, and a brush attachment, it can pick up dry debris from seats, mats, and tight corners effectively. However, the device tends to heat up fairly quickly, which could be a concern during longer cleaning sessions.

As a tyre inflator, the performance is less impressive. While it can inflate a small 12-inch scooter tyre from flat to 24 psi, it takes significantly longer—about three minutes—compared to standard inflators. For car tyres, which require higher pressure and larger volume, the process could take even longer. This makes it more of a backup tool than a primary tyre inflation solution.

Verdict

The Uno Minda vacuum cleaner and tyre inflator is a compact tool for car hygiene and emergency situations.

The Uno Minda car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator is a handy two-in-one device that blends utility with portability. Its vacuuming function is reliable for everyday messes, and while the tyre inflator isn’t the fastest, it serves well in emergency situations. The lack of an internal battery means it can only be used when plugged into the car's 12V power socket.

However, at a retail price of ₹5,000, it sits on the expensive end of the spectrum, especially when compared to other similar devices available for nearly half the cost. If you value dual functionality and occasional tyre inflation capability over speed, and don’t mind the higher price, the Uno Minda is worth considering.

