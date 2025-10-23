Ultraviolette X-47 Review: Where Electric Power Meets Everyday Adventure

Ultraviolette — one of the few Indian EV makers to make a mark globally — has built its reputation on performance, design, and quality. Now, the brand has stepped into uncharted territory, or rather, created an entirely new one with its latest offering — the Ultraviolette X-47.

From its first appearance on stage to the sleek promotional visuals, it’s clear that Ultraviolette has, for the first time, engineered a machine built to take the road less travelled. But can an electric motorcycle truly balance everyday practicality with long-distance touring ability? And what exactly is a “crossover" in the two-wheeler world — where does it sit between a daily commuter and a full-blown adventure bike? Read on to find how the Ultraviolette X-47 aims to blur those boundaries and redefine what an electric motorcycle can do.

What is it all about?

One of Ultraviolette’s strongest traits has always been its meticulous attention to design and execution — and the new X-47 carries that legacy forward with conviction. Visually, it’s another striking example of the brand’s design excellence. The motorcycle looks sharp and well-proportioned, with the familiar LED headlamp signature that makes it instantly recognisable as an Ultraviolette.

The LED headlamp instantly reminds you of the X-47's siblings,

To build on the strengths of the past developments, UV has used exactly the same main frame as the F77, while the exterior bodywork remains the same. However, the main frame is now paired with a slightly more relaxed steering rake angle of 24.5 degrees, giving it added composure, adding a different feel to the steering geometry. The subframe, a new cast aluminium unit, not only enhances the bike’s visual appeal but also conceals a key technological upgrade.

In terms of build quality and materials, the X-47 marks a quantum leap over most EVs in its class, even rivalling some premium ICE motorcycles. From the precision with which the cables are tucked away to the tactile feel of the switchgear, every detail underscores one point — the X-47 is executed well.

The electric motorbike gets a more relaxed steering rake angle compared to the F77.

I believe the key strengths of the motorcycle lies not just in terms of exterior design and appeal, but also in its features and the overall electronics package it offers. To start with there are three riding modes, four levels of traction control, and ten stages of regenerative braking. In Ballistic mode, the bike’s acceleration feels particularly thrilling up to around 80kph. Battery options remain unchanged — 7.1kWh or 10.3kWh packs — with an IDC-rated range of 323km for the larger unit. The real advancement, however, lies in the charging system. Tucked neatly within the new subframe is what Ultraviolette describes as the world’s most power-dense air-cooled on-board charger, capable of charging at 1.6kW. It’s a clever upgrade that promises more convenience and quicker turnarounds between rides.

If that is not all, the feature list is also headlined by a rear-facing radar system offered as standard. This smart unit powers Blind Spot Detection, with alerts displayed through warning lights neatly integrated into the mirrors. The system also provides Overtaking Alerts and Rear Collision Warnings, adding an extra layer of safety and situational awareness for the rider.

At the rear is a radar sensor for new, yet crucial safety features.

How does it ride?

Arguably the most crucial question — price aside — is this: how does the new Ultraviolette actually ride?

A full day in the saddle of the X47 was enough to confirm that Ultraviolette means business. This isn’t just a bike wrapped in pretty panels; it rides every bit as confidently as it looks.

The riding position and ergonomics are well thought out, reminiscent of a purpose-built ADV. You sit fairly upright behind a wide handlebar, which gives you excellent leverage and control. The seat offers generous space, allowing you to shift around with ease — whether you’re standing on the pegs through rough patches or leaning into corners on tarmac. It’s a comfortable yet commanding setup that instantly feels natural once you get going. However, do not expect it to behave as a dedicated ADV when you hit the roads less taken.

The Ultraviolette X-47 feels natural on untravelled roads; However, it isn't a proper ADV.

Compared with the other UVs in the line-up, it gets a longer-travel suspension to serve the purpose it's built for. This setup offers up to 170mm of wheel travel at both ends. Ground clearance stands at a generous 200mm, while the seat height is a relatively manageable 820mm. That said, shorter riders might find themselves stretching on tiptoes at a standstill. Taller riders, on the other hand, will appreciate the spacious saddle and relaxed ergonomics, complemented by a tall, wide handlebar that provides excellent control and comfort. Overall, the upright, commanding riding position and the new suspension setup deliver a riding experience that’s noticeably more versatile and plush than seen on other UV bikes.

Performance remains true to what we’ve come to expect from the F77 lineage. The X47 draws power from the same electric drivetrain, producing 40hp and 100Nm of torque (or 36.5hp and 90Nm with the smaller battery). Ultraviolette claims a 0–100kph sprint in eight seconds and a top speed of 145kph — a touch lower than the F77, primarily due to a larger rear sprocket optimised for better drive and efficiency.

The Ultraviolette X-47 gets the same powertrain as the F77 electric motorcycles.

Personally, I spent most of my time riding in Ballistic mode, which keeps the electric motor on the boil and the throttle response sharp. In this setting, the X-47 feels consistently eager, never running out of breath — even out on the highway. The bike is quick off the line and carries enough punch to keep the ride genuinely engaging.

The X47’s performance and overall rideability leave a strong impression, but what truly stands out is its surprisingly sharp handling. From the moment you ease off the line, the balance and weight distribution feel right on point. At low urban speeds, it’s composed and manageable. Open it up on a stretch of highway, and the bike transforms into a bike that you can confidently tour on.

The last word

The X47 stands as a clear testament to Ultraviolette’s engineering maturity and adaptable design philosophy. It shows that the brand isn’t merely chasing numbers, but aiming to tap into the very essence of motorcycling — freedom, versatility, and emotion — through an electric lens.

Positioned for riders ready to embrace performance EVs yet unwilling to be confined to city streets, the X-47 strikes a fine balance between everyday usability and soft off-roading capability. Priced from ₹2.74 lakh, it’s not your conventional touring motorcycle, but rather an electric all-rounder — one that manages to do almost everything, and do it well.

