TVS Ntorq 150 road test review: More of what already worked

The 150cc scooter segment in India isn’t exactly crowded, which makes the TVS Ntorq 150 a fairly interesting offering. With around 13 hp on tap, it’s currently the most powerful scooter TVS sells, and naturally, expectations are high, especially considering how well the Ntorq 125 has been received. After living with it for about two weeks, here’s what it’s actually like.

The quad projector headlamps, set neatly within the piano black panel, stand out and give the scooter a sharp, defined look.

TVS Ntorq 150: Design

Starting with the design, the Ntorq 150 feels familiar, but not in a bad way. Yes, you’ll notice similarities with the 125, particularly around the side panels and tail section, but the changes up front give it a unique identity. The quad projector headlamps, neatly housed in that piano black panel, stand out and give the scooter a sharp look. In brighter shades like Nitro Green or Racing Red, it has proper road presence.

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One area where this scooter genuinely impresses is lighting. The quad projector setup isn’t just for show; it performs really well.

TVS Ntorq 150: Features

Step closer, and the feature list is another highlight. The top-spec variant gets a TFT display that’s crisp, responsive, and easy to navigate. The base version sticks with an LCD, but if you go for the TFT, you also get SmartXonnect features like navigation, call alerts, and music controls. It all works smoothly, and the switchgear feels well-built with good tactile feedback, something you end up appreciating in daily use.

One area where this scooter genuinely impresses is lighting. The quad projector setup isn’t just for show; it performs really well. The low beam has a wide, usable spread, and the high beam has a solid reach. This is easily among the better setups you’ll find in this segment.

You do get a USB charger and a small front glovebox, along with features like hazard lights, engine cut-off and follow-me-home headlamps. The TFT variant also supports OTA updates.

When it comes to practicality, though, there are a couple of compromises. The 22-litre underseat storage isn’t particularly generous, and you still can’t fit a full-size helmet in there. You do get a USB charger and a small front glovebox, along with features like hazard lights, engine cut-off, and follow-me-home headlamps. The TFT variant also supports OTA updates.

The chassis, an evolution of the Ntorq 125’s already capable setup, feels well sorted, and that comes through in the way the scooter handles.

TVS Ntorq 150: Performance, ride and Handling

Out on the road is where the Ntorq 150 starts to make its case. The engine produces around 13 hp and 14.2 Nm in Race mode, while Street mode tones things down slightly. In the real world, the difference between the two isn’t huge, but what stands out is the throttle response; it’s sharp and immediate, which makes the scooter feel lively, especially in city traffic. It’s quick off the line and just fun to ride in typical urban conditions.

The relatively low kerb weight, at about 115 kg, adds to that sense of agility. The chassis, an evolution of the Ntorq 125’s already capable setup, feels sorted, and that shows in the way the scooter handles. It feels light on its feet, easy to flick around, and overall quite engaging for something in this category.

The suspension is tuned slightly on the stiffer side, which works in its favour if you enjoy a sportier ride. It absorbs most bumps without much fuss, only feeling a bit unsettled over really rough patches. At the same time, that firmness helps it stay composed when you’re riding a bit more aggressively.

The seat is well contoured with adequate cushioning, and longer rides remain comfortable. The 765 mm seat height keeps it accessible for most riders.

Comfort is well taken care of too. The seat is nicely contoured with adequate cushioning, and even longer rides don’t feel like a chore. The 765 mm seat height makes it accessible for most riders. At around 5’8", it was easy for me to get both feet down without any struggle.

Brakes are solid as well. With a front disc, rear drum, and single-channel ABS, the setup offers good bite and enough feedback to ride with confidence.

That said, there are a couple of areas where it could have done more. For a scooter that’s positioned as a step up, it still runs on 12-inch wheels. A switch to 14-inch alloys would have added more visual proportion and possibly improved stability further.

The Ntorq 150 doesn’t try to reinvent things. It builds on a proven formula and refines it just enough to feel fresh.

TVS Ntorq 150: Verdict

So, who should consider it? If you already own the Ntorq 125, this doesn’t feel like a massive jump; it’s better, but not drastically different. However, if you’re entering the sporty scooter space for the first time, this one makes a lot of sense.

It looks good, feels quick, handles well, and comes loaded with features. With prices starting at around ₹1.10 lakh and going up to ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it positions itself as a strong all-rounder.

In the end, the Ntorq 150 doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it builds on a proven formula and refines it just enough to feel fresh, and for most, that’s exactly what will work in its favour.

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