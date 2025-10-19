TVS Apache RTX 300 first ride review: Big adventure, affordable price tag

The adventure-touring segment in India has been booming ever since travel restrictions eased post-COVID, with more riders seeking machines that can handle both city commutes and long-distance exploration. Recognising this growing trend, TVS Motor Company has stepped into the segment with the all-new Apache RTX 300. Expanding the popular Apache lineup beyond its sporty street credentials, the RTX 300 marks the brand’s foray into the world of adventure motorcycles. It’s one of the most-awaited models in the Indian market, and we finally got to experience it in the scenic town of Theog.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Design and Comfort

For the Apache RTX 300, TVS Motor Company has adopted a new design language it calls “Mono Volume Design". The motorcycle features a split headlamp setup with light blades and levitating reflectors, showing clear hints of Triumph Tiger inspiration — and that’s not a bad thing. Unlike many ADVs, it doesn’t sport an overly bulky fuel tank. Instead, the tank flows seamlessly into the front fairing, giving the bike a sleek yet muscular stance.

The riding triangle of the RTX 300 is very comfortable, and so is the seat. We covered 110 km without any fatigue.

At the rear, the design is minimalistic with a neatly integrated grab rail. TVS also offers an optional larger unit capable of accommodating a top box. Credit where it’s due — the placement of the rear LED tail-lamp has been well thought out; even with side panniers and a top box installed, it remains visible from all angles.

Comfort-wise, we rode the motorcycle for about 110 km without any signs of fatigue. The riding triangle is upright, with the footpegs and handlebar positioned comfortably within reach. At 5’8", I could flat-foot one side easily, thanks to the slim midsection and 835 mm seat height. The split seats are wide and supportive, allowing ample room for movement during long rides.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Engine

The Apache RTX is the first motorcycle that uses TVS's new RTX D4 engine. It is a 300 cc, liquid-cooled unit.

The Apache RTX 300 debuts TVS’s new RTX D4 engine — a 299 cc, liquid-cooled unit producing 36 PS of power and 28.5 Nm of torque. It’s tuned for strong mid-range performance and a linear power curve, delivering smooth, progressive acceleration rather than sudden bursts of speed. While this makes the bike easy to manage, some enthusiasts might find it a touch too calm, often requiring a downshift for quick overtakes.

Things improve noticeably in Tour mode, where the engine feels more responsive, though the ride-by-wire throttle becomes a bit too sensitive, even reacting to minor wrist movement while braking. Besides Tour, the bike also offers Rally and Rain modes. Occasionally, we noticed brief drops in power delivery — not caused by traction control — but otherwise, performance remained consistent.

Some amount of vibrations are present throughout the rev range, but are much better controlled than in the 310cc engine. The six-speed gearbox is slick, and while the bi-directional quickshifter isn’t as smooth as on the Apache RTR 310, the clutch action is pleasantly light.

The engine’s tractability is its standout trait — it climbed steep, rocky sections in second and even third gear without hesitation. It may not be thrilling, but it’s impressively composed off-road. Riders should test it themselves to see if the engine’s linear nature matches their preferences.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Riding Experience

The beak that comes in the front is not part of the standard equipment on the base variant. However, TVS is offering it as an accessory.

We tested the top-end BTO variant, which comes with fully adjustable suspension, so we can’t yet comment on the stock setup. That said, the ride quality impressed us. The RTX 300 soaked up potholes, bumps, and rough trails with ease. Even on rocky paths and slushy terrain, the motorcycle felt agile, light, and confidence-inspiring — especially for someone new to off-roading.

Braking performance is strong, with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc paired with dual-channel ABS. Rally mode even allows rear ABS deactivation for better off-road control. The brakes offer solid feedback and inspire confidence.

The only weak point lies in the tyres — while they perform well off-road, grip on wet or gravel surfaces could be better. On tarmac, the RTX 300 feels planted and composed, flowing smoothly through corners without any top-heaviness — a rarity among adventure tourers.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Features

The tachometer on the digital instrument cluster is super smooth because it runs on a slightly higher frame rate. However, the same cannot be said for the Google Maps screencast feature.

As expected from TVS, the Apache RTX 300 comes generously equipped. Key highlights include a dynamic headlamp that adjusts beam intensity with speed, cruise control, traction control, USB charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a fully digital Bluetooth-enabled TFT display. The system also supports Google Maps screencasting, although there’s a slight lag and, like Royal Enfield’s system, it doesn’t allow locking the phone screen during use.

Overall, the RTX 300 offers one of the most tech-loaded feature sets in its class.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Verdict

The Apache RTX 300 is a confident first step by TVS Motor Company into the adventure-touring space. It blends comfort, stability, and real-world usability with the brand’s signature focus on rider-friendly technology. While its linear power delivery and twitchy throttle in Tour mode might not appeal to every enthusiast, its tractability, suspension setup, braking, and ergonomics make it a well-balanced and approachable ADV.

With a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RTX 300 offers excellent value and positions itself as one of the most accessible yet capable adventure motorcycles in India today.

