Triumph Scrambler 400 X with 350 cc engine review: Have they pulled it off?

The 400 series from Triumph has been a strong success story in India. However, things took a turn when tax regulations began impacting motorcycles with engines above 350 cc. Initially, Triumph absorbed the additional costs, but that was never going to be a long-term solution.

The answer? Downsizing. The 398 cc engine has now been reworked into a 349 cc unit. To experience this shift firsthand, Triumph invited us to ride the updated Scrambler 400 X.

I’ll admit, I was sceptical. Downsizing often comes with compromises. But after spending time with the motorcycle, it’s safe to say Triumph has executed this transition rather well.

What’s changed?

The new engine isn’t just a smaller version of the old one. It gets a shorter stroke, along with a revised crankshaft, camshaft and updated cam timings. The throttle mapping has also been tweaked to feel more responsive.

On paper, performance has taken a slight hit. Power drops from 40 PS to 37 PS and now arrives higher up at 8,500 rpm instead of 8,000 rpm. Torque has reduced from 37.5 Nm to 32 Nm and peaks at 7,000 rpm, compared to 6,500 rpm earlier.

The 350 cc engine felt more refined to me, and the power delivery is also very linear.

But numbers don’t tell the full story.

Out on the road, the new engine feels smoother and more refined. The vibrations that were noticeable earlier have now been reduced to a mild buzz, even as you approach the rev limiter. Yes, the mirrors still blur at higher speeds, but overall refinement is clearly improved.

The torque delivery is linear and predictable, with no flat spots. The engine pulls cleanly across the rev range, allowing you to ride a gear or two higher without complaint. Throttle response is crisp, and on-off transitions feel clean and controlled.

The gearbox remains precise, and the clutch action continues to be light. In fact, this new motor feels more consistent than some of the earlier 400 cc units, which could feel slightly uneven in refinement.

The brand has not made any changes to the colour options of the updated model.

How’s the comfort?

Comfort continues to be a strong suit. The Scrambler 400 X gets upside-down forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear, and the setup works brilliantly.

Whether you're riding in the city or cruising on the highway, the suspension absorbs potholes with ease and keeps the bike stable and composed. It’s easily among the better setups in this segment and has become one of my favourite ones.

Brakes and handling

While the suspension impresses, the braking setup still leaves room for improvement. The lack of initial bite means you need to apply more pressure on the lever to bring the bike to a stop. The rear brake behaves similarly.

Switching to sintered brake pads, like the ones offered on the Speed 400, should help improve this.

Handling, on the other hand, remains a highlight. The Scrambler is predictable and confidence-inspiring. Tip it into a corner, and it holds its line without drama. It’s a motorcycle that encourages you to have fun.

The Scrambler 400 X's 350 cc engine puts out 3 PS and 5 Nm less when compared to the 400 cc engine.

Features

The feature list remains largely unchanged, except for the removal of the immobiliser in the domestic market.

You still get traction control, an off-road mode, an analogue speedometer paired with a digital display, hazard lights and all-LED lighting. That said, the headlight performance continues to be average at best.

Verdict

Downsizing is usually met with scepticism, and rightly so. But in this case, Triumph has managed to retain the character of the Scrambler while improving refinement.

The new 350 cc engine feels smoother, more usable and just as enjoyable in everyday riding.

If you were on the fence about the Scrambler 400 X because of the engine change, there’s no real reason to worry. Take it for a ride, and chances are, you’ll come back impressed.

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