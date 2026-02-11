Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella first drive review: Does it feel like a Toyota?

Toyota’s powertrain story in India has so far revolved around strong diesels like the Fortuner and Innova, and proven hybrids such as the Hyryder and Camry . With the Urban Cruiser Ebella , the brand is now taking its first proper step into the mass-market EV space. And while it shares its fundamentals with the e-Vitara, Toyota has clearly tried to make this electric SUV feel familiar to its own loyal audience.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Design

At first glance, the Ebella’s proportions and overall silhouette instantly give away its relationship with the e-Vitara. Look closer though, especially from the front, and Toyota’s influence becomes clearer. The hammerhead design language, already seen on the India-spec Camry and the global Prius, defines the face. A sculpted bonnet element flows neatly into the headlights, giving the front end a clean but distinctive look.

The bumper design stays restrained, with functional aero elements at the corners and a piano-black lower section that adds some visual depth without going overboard. From the side, the similarities with the Suzuki sibling are hard to ignore, right down to the 18-inch alloy wheel design. Around the back, the Ebella keeps things tidy with a roof-mounted spoiler, a connected LED tail-lamp setup that doesn’t illuminate in the centre, a centrally placed Toyota logo and a chunky lower bumper.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Interior

Step inside, and the cabin layout will again feel instantly recognisable if you’ve seen the e-Vitara. The dual-spoke steering wheel, a single wide panel housing both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster, vertically stacked air vents and a cleanly designed centre tunnel are all carried over.

Where the India-spec Ebella scores is with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard. It adds warmth to the cabin and feels more inviting than the all-black interior offered in some overseas versions. The door pads are well designed too, with ambient lighting limited to a specific section rather than spread across the cabin.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Features

The test car here is the top-spec E3 variant, and it comes well equipped. The steering wheel houses infotainment controls on the left and adaptive cruise and ADAS functions on the right. Button quality is good, with tactile feedback and sensible sizing.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen is easy to understand, and the icons are well laid out, though it does feel slightly laggy at times. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is clear from the driver’s seat, but the unused portion of the panel it sits in looks a bit odd from the passenger side.

Ventilated front seats are offered, with electric adjustment for the driver. Comfort feels good based on limited driving time, though a longer stint would reveal more. Other highlights include a wireless charging pad, JBL audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a large fixed glass roof that sits somewhere between a regular sunroof and a panoramic one.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Rear seat and boot capacity

The rear bench is comfortable, though the seating position is slightly knees-up. There’s enough knee room and headroom for occupants up to around six feet, helped by a roof cut-out. Taller passengers may find things tight.

Rear features include small air vents, USB-C and USB-A charging ports and a single seat-back pocket behind the front passenger seat. The middle seat is best reserved for a child, making the Ebella more comfortable as a four-seater.

A clever hatch in the backrest allows access to the boot from inside and doubles up as a centre armrest with cupholders. The sliding second row also helps improve luggage flexibility. Boot capacity stands at 244 litres as standard, expands to 310 litres with the rear seats slid forward, and goes up to 566 litres with the seats folded down. The tailgate is manually operated.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Driving experience

Two battery options are available: a 49 kWh pack and a larger 61 kWh unit. The latter claims an ARAI-certified range of 543 km, while the smaller battery is rated at 440 km. Both versions use a single front-mounted motor. Output stands at 172 hp for the larger battery and 142 hp for the smaller one, with torque fixed at 193 Nm.

On the road, acceleration feels brisk, particularly in Sport mode. Eco mode dulls responses slightly but never feels underpowered for city use. Steering is electrically assisted and tuned for ease rather than sharpness. It’s light at low speeds and gains enough weight as speeds rise to inspire confidence.

Braking performance is adequate but not particularly communicative. Initial bite feels muted, though regen braking improves overall stopping behaviour. There’s only one regen level, and it’s quite strong, slowing the car down to around walking pace before it coasts.

With the 61 kWh battery, the Ebella weighs close to 1,800 kg, and the suspension has been stiffened to manage that mass. Ride quality remains comfortable, absorbing most imperfections well. Sharp bumps are felt but not harsh, and on smoother roads, the Ebella feels composed and plush.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: ADAS and safety features

The Ebella comes with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking. In use, the system works confidently, holding lanes well even through gentle curves and managing traffic smoothly with adaptive cruise.

Safety equipment is comprehensive, with seven airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, multi-collision braking, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Verdict

The Urban Cruiser Ebella carries the weight of expectation that comes with a Toyota badge, and for the most part, it delivers. Despite its shared roots with Suzuki, it feels very much in line with Toyota’s comfort-focused, easy-to-live-with philosophy. It looks good, is well equipped, offers a respectable range and feels comfortable and reassuring to drive.

Ultimately, pricing will decide how competitive it is against rivals like the Creta EV and MG ZS EV. If Toyota gets that right, the Ebella could make a strong case for itself in India’s growing electric SUV space.

(Note to readers: The drive was organized by Toyota. Views and opinion expressed in the review are solely those of the author.)

