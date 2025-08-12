Tesla Model Y India First Drive Review: Ready for the ‘desi’ hustle

After years of “Will they, won’t they, and would they?" Tesla is finally in India. It’s not every day that we see new automakers making their way to the Indian market, but Tesla’s foray has been a long-awaited one. Not just customers, but the government was keen for the American auto giant to set up shop in India. And while there are no plans to establish full-scale manufacturing yet, the brand has arrived with its first experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi, while bringing the Tesla Model Y as its maiden offering. We spent some time driving the Model Y in Mumbai to find out if it's ready for that ‘desi’ hustle.

The Model Y looks unlike anything you've seen on the road. There are fewer badges that denote the Tesla name on the exterior

Tesla Model Y Review: Design

The Model Y fits the bill of our aspiration to own an SUV, while being quintessentially a Tesla EV. At over 4.7 metres in length, the Tesla Model Y is massive. The images may not give that away immediately, but this is a sizeable car. It has the right presence on our roads, and the right styling to differentiate it from everything else, even in a colour as mundane as white. India gets the 2025 Juniper version, which arrived globally earlier this year. The styling is sleek, simple, and sloping from all corners.

The LED DRLs stretch across the front profile, while the headlamps are tucked quite discreetly into the bumpers. The lines are simple, maybe a bit too simple, all aimed to achieve higher aerodynamic efficiency. Speaking of which, the Model Y has a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.22, helping the EV achieve increased range by lowering wind resistance. The profile also stands out with that coupe-roofline that recedes from the C-pillar onwards, and neatly tucks into the boot.

The Tesla Model Y has a drag coefficient of just 0.22 cd, which helps amplify range by minimising wind resistance

This makes for a raked windscreen on the Model Y, while the standout design feature is the rear light bar that’s hidden behind the trim piece, and reflects on the tailgate’s surface. It also illuminates the ‘Tesla’ wordmark, which is also the only badging you will find on the vehicle. The India-spec Model Y rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, compared to 20-inch units on the global model, complete with aero covers to optimise range efficiency.

When it comes to colour options, only the Stealth Grey shade is standard on the Model Y. The Pearl White shade on our test car commands a ₹95,000 premium, while you need to pay ₹95,000 for Diamond Black, ₹1.25 lakh for Glacier Blue and ₹1.85 lakh for Ultra Red and Quicksilver shades.

The minimalist cabin takes some time to get used to, especially the lack of buttons. The infotainment screen is the command centre on this e-SUV.

Tesla Model Y Review: Interior

Tesla has been the pioneer when it comes to minimising buttons on EVs. The minimalism concept came from its cars, and we see it first-hand with the Model Y. Step inside, and it will feel bare-bones at first. The cabin is draped in all-black (black and white finish commands ₹95,000 extra) with plastics and fabric surrounding most touch surfaces.

The conventional instrument console has been skipped, and so has the head-up display unit. There is no conventional gear shifter, and the controls have been integrated into the infotainment screen. The only physical controls that you get are the hazard light switch, an indicator stalk, and a few buttons on the steering wheel. Even the pass function is activated via a button on the steering wheel rather than the conventional stalk.

Tesla positions itself as a technology company instead of an automaker. The company says it designs nearly every system and component in-house, which is why it’s easier for all the complex systems to talk to each other seamlessly. This is evident in how smoothly everything functions in the car. While you rely on the screen and joystick on the steering wheel to adjust the steering for tilt and rake, the response time is impressive. The same goes for other functions like adjusting the rearview mirrors, the air conditioning, and more. There are no air vents in the conventional sense, and you get a single concealed vent running across the width of the dashboard instead. The infotainment screen allows you to specifically direct air where you prefer. There are plenty of practical bits too, including dual wireless charging slots, cupholders in the centre, bottle holders in the doors, and more.

The massive wheelbase makes for a lavish rear seat experience with plenty of legroom and headroom, along with a rear entertainment screen and individual controls

Tesla Model Y Review: Seating Comfort

In terms of comfort, the front seats are electrically adjustable and have a high seating position, allowing for a nice view of the road. The seats are well cushioned and offer a nice and comfy experience. The rear seats have an equally comfortable experience and come with a reclining function. The wide footprint and a flat surface mean three can sit without a fuss. Moreover, the wheelbase stretches to nearly three metres, which gives you ample room in the cabin. This makes for a very spacious second row. At 6’2", I found ample space for myself at the back, not just in terms of legroom but headroom as well. This is truly impressive considering the coupe roofline on the Model Y, which otherwise eats into the headroom on most cars. The EV also gets a triple-glazed panoramic glass roof, which is tinted to cut out heat and sunlight. There’s no fabric cover over the glass roof either. We were testing the car on a day with grey skies, so we will have to see how it works out in peak Indian summer.

The rear seat comfort also comprises an entertainment centre tucked between the front seats. This unit allows individual access to controls like the air vents, while the rear seat occupants can play music or play games in the system, independent of the front seats.

The boot offers over 900 litres of space, while you get an frunk too with 117 litres of storage capacity

Tesla Model Y Review: Boot Capacity

You have 117 litres of storage in the frunk, while the boot has a 938 litre capacity, which can be further expanded to over 2,100 litres with the rear seats folded. The rear seats can be electronically folded for a massive cargo area, while the flat loading lip makes it easy to load up luggage in the SUV.

Tesla Model Y Review: Tech

The 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is the highlight in the cabin, which runs an in-house developed UX. This is your command centre, and nearly every control can be accessed and adjusted using the big screen. The absence of conventional buttons takes some time to get used to. But the UI is fantastic, the graphics are clear and crisp, and everything feels fluid. You can save up to 10 driver profiles in the system, which include the seat, steering, and ORVM positions. This will save you a lot of time when sharing the car with other drivers.

The menu function runs deep, and there’s plenty to explore, which will take a review of its own. From Easter eggs, fireplace mode, to a sketchpad, and more, there are several little things for you to discover. What’s different is the lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This hinders functions like WhatsApp from being integrated into the car’s infotainment system. Nevertheless, the navigation system uses Google Maps, but you don’t have the option to log in to your Google account, as in the case of Volvo cars.

Tesla Model Y Review: Full-Self Drive Possible?

There are eight cameras on the Tesla Model Y, seven tucked away neatly across the exterior, and one inside the cabin. These are responsible for the 360-degree view and enabling features like the Sentry mode, which will record suspicious activity around your vehicle. The cameras also bring the Full Self-Drive (FSD) mode to life, albeit it will cost an additional ₹6 lakh over and above the sticker price. The FSD function is not available in India at the moment until government regulations allow the same.

Tesla Model Y Review: Range

The Model Y is available in two variants in India - Standard and Long Range. The Standard variant promises a range of 500 km with a 69 kWh battery, while the Long Range variant offers 622 km (WLTP) on a single charge from an 84 kWh battery pack. Those are strong numbers compared to rivals, and while we couldn’t test those numbers out, they appear good for a charge once a week for intra-city commutes.

Speaking of which, Tesla has also opened its first set of Supercharger stations exclusively to support its customers. The 250 kW Supercharger stations are owned and operated by Tesla and promise a 99.95 per cent uptime. While parking is free, the charging cost stands at ₹24 per kW for the Supercharger and ₹11 per kW for the Destination Charger. Tesla says the Supercharger is capable of providing a range of 267 km in 15 minutes of charge on the Model Y. The first Superchargers have been installed in Mumbai and Delhi, with more coming across the country. The EV is equipped with a CCS2 charging port, which means you can charge at any of the third-party fast chargers as well.

Power delivery is quick, seamless, and strong on the Model Y. It's a fast mover yet predictable in the way it drives

Tesla Model Y Review: Performance

Tesla claims 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.9 seconds on the Standard, and 5.6 seconds on the Long Range variants. The company won’t give out official specifications for the power output, but the Model Y for India gets a single motor with a rear wheel drive (RWD) setup, which makes just under 300 bhp on the Standard, and 335 bhp on the Long Range trim. We spoke about the complexity of systems earlier, and this is reflected in the way power is delivered. It’s quick, seamless, and strong. There is a surge in power as soon as you put your foot on the accelerator, and it is properly quick. What’s impressive is that this isn’t an outlandish performance. It feels manageable throughout, and power delivery feels predictable. There are two driving modes - Standard and Chill - with the latter offering a more subdued response. There are two regen modes as well - Reduced and Standard - and the former offers one-pedal driving on the Model Y.

The difference is enough in both modes for you to choose what you want to drive with. My preference would be Standard in both cases, which offers the best value in terms of acceleration. The steering weighs up nicely and feels predictable to use, while being light enough to navigate tight turns in dense traffic. The overall glass area also makes for a good view from the driver’s seat.

The ride quality is slightly firm but manageable. Straight-line stability is excellent on the Model Y

Tesla Model Y Review: Handling & Ride Quality

The ride feels planted on the Model Y, and there is a certain firmness in the suspension. There are no adaptive dampers, but Tesla says the suspension can adjust itself, depending on the load. At low speeds, the firmness is rather evident, and you feel tossed around. Tesla has increased the ground clearance for India to 167 mm (from 160 mm) to give the car a better chance to handle our pothole-infested roads. Straight-line stability is excellent, and there is little to complain about on that front. In our short drive, the Model Y felt eager on the flat tarmac, egging us to push further, which is only confidence-inspiring. We haven’t had the chance to push the car around corners to truly gauge its handling capabilities. Much like other EVs, the Model Y also packs its battery under the floorboard, which should help contain bodyroll to a good extent.

The Tesla Model Y brings exclusivity to a segment that its luxury rivals can't match, while being a capable electric all-rounder

Tesla Model Y Review: Verdict

The Model Y sits in an interesting space between compact luxury electric offerings from rivals like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Kia, Hyundai, and Volvo. As a full-import, it commands a significant premium priced between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) before the optional extras.

Some of its features may not seem innovative anymore, considering competition has caught up. While you do not get the same level of luxury for the price as some of its competitors offer. However, Tesla brings exclusivity to the table and a global hype, which fewer car companies have seen in recent years. As a product too, the Model Y is quite loaded and practical to keep you happy. It just might take the EV hustle to a new level.

