Tata Curvv EV drive review: Charged-up player in mid-size SUV game

The massive popularity of Tata Nexon EV in the still-small Indian electric car market is under threat. And the threat comes from none other than its own sibling that has been officially launched as the blue-eyed boy in the Tata EV portfolio. The Tata Curvv EV is indeed that, a blue-eyed boy with a curving design language that is looking at swaying potential buyers away from the plethora of mid-size SUVs that are either petrol or diesel or hybrid engine powered. And although in a separate segment from Nexon EV - in terms of pricing as well as body style, the Curvv EV is the new flagship that is looking at replicating the success of its older but smaller sibling.

Tata Curvv EV is the first all-electric car in the mid-size SUV space that is aiming to bring down the might of heavyweights in the segment like Hyund

The Tata Curvv EV has already been launched in the Indian car market at introductory prices which range from ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21. 99 lakh (ex-showroom). And while these are compelling price points for sure, does the latest electric car on Indian roads deliver in terms of everything else it promises too?

Here is our first-drive review of Tata Curvv EV from the scenic lake city of Udaipur:

Tata Curvv EV: Exteriors

Let's get straight to what Tata has done well on the Curvv in terms of its exterior design. It is not often that the final production version of a car model is a near identical twin of the concept. But that is what the Curvv EV is. There are only subtle differences between the Curvv we drove and the one showcased in two years ago. The main highlight of the profile is - and obviously at that - the sloping roofline which gives it the coupe credentials and the name itself. The Curvv EV stands on R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts under the squared wheel arches. The side profile is also highlighted by large windows and flush door handles with illumination. There is a flamboyant visual trait of the SUV when the overall side profile is observed.

The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.

The front of the Curvv EV is less dramatic in comparison and looks very similar to the Punch EV and the Nexon EV. A connected DRL (Day-Time Running Lights) stretches across the nose of the EV and come with welcome and farewell illumination language. The side sections also act as sequential turn indicators while the LED projector head lights and LED fog lamps are placed below it. The center section of the face is reserved for the charging inlet which is now electronically operated for both opening and closing. In case an owner forgets to shut the flap post charging, there is also an auto-shut operation. The lower front bumper gets subtle vertical elements which are mostly for aesthetic reasons.

There are very noticable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV.

The rear is also quite clean in terms of appearance with the 'Curvv.EV' lettering stretching across the trunk and in black. The LED tail lights and the chunk rear bumper add the modern and sporty touch, respectively.

The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV.

Measuring in at 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and standing 1,637 mm in height, the Curvv is a long-ish vehicle with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. For perspective, that's still less than Creta's 2,610 mm and Grand Vitara's 2,640 mm. But the Curvv does boast of a 190 mm ground clearance and a water-wading depth of 450 mm.

Curvv EV dimensions compared (in mm) Curvv EV Creta Grand Vitara Length 4,310 4.330 4,345 Width 1,810 1,790 1,795 Height 1,637 1,635 1,645 Wheelbase 2,560 2,610 2,600

Overall, the Curvv EV's exterior design is very unique and a good blend of sporty and muscular profile. At least till the time Curvv EV becomes more common on Indian roads, it is more than likely to attract stares and invite side glances.

Tata Curvv EV: Interiors

Open those flush handles and a largely premium cabin greets occupants. The decision to continue with a light-coloured cabin theme has been carried forward to the Curvv EV and it elevates the premium appeal of the interiors. The dashboard layout has a white and grey dual-tone colour scheme, complete with the trapezoidal AC vents.

A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV.

The cabin is fairly roomy but that is largely due to the big windows. Rear-seat passengers aren't exactly pampered because while kneeroom and leg space is just about adequate, the lack of much under-thigh support is a let down. What is also limited is headroom because the same sloping roofline that looks so good on the outside translates into limited area for passengers who may be six feet and taller.

While the seats are comfortable, passengers at the back have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.

There is also limited areas for storing smaller items because while there is a central armrest with cupholders on the rear seats, some storage spaces on all four doors and a large cooled glovebox, there is no cupholder on the center console, limited area under the HVAC controls and no pockets behind the front two seats. Thankfully though, the rear seats get the 60:40 fold ratio option which adds to the standard cargo area of an impressive 500 litres. Open the bonnet and there is also a frunk (front trunk) that, well, is large enough for a few bottles - the soft-drink kinds -but too small for even the charging kit that comes with the vehicle.

The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.

Tata Curvv EV: Features

If an offering has to compete against the heavyweights in the mid-size SUV space, it has to be loaded with features. And for the sake of Curvv EV, it is quite well kitted in its top variant that we had during the course of this review.

The convenience features on and inside the Curvv EV include gesture-controlled tailgate opening which worked flawlessly every time we stuck our leg out. At the front, there are rain-sensing wipers while the flush door handles with illumination already mentioned above is a stylish touch.

A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.

On the inside, the Curvv EV gets a 12.3-inch floating infotainment touchscreen that packs a mighty fine bunch of features which includes various applications under Arcade.ev app suite like Amazon Video, Disney HotStar, Spotify and ParkPlus, among others. The display resolution is crisp and the touch interface works flawlessly. We even managed to connect the system to our personal mobile hotspot and snuck in an episode of Simpsons between the drive. Of course, the video feed only works when the car is in ‘Park’ mode for safety reasons. Additionally, the sound quality from the 4+4+1 320W-JBL system is quite premium as well. For those caught unawares, this is four speakers, four tweeters and a sub-woofer at the back.

The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.

The 10.25-inch digital instrument is also a leg up and while the interface has been seen in earlier Tata EV models, it is still nice to be able to port Google Maps' navigation to here, leaving the main display screen free for passengers. The feed from the Blind-Spot monitoring camera also gets loaded here when activated.

The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite upmarket.

Some of the other features I liked include a panoramic sunroof - a crowd favourite of course, wireless phone-charging pad on the center console, a 12V charging socket and a 45W Type-C at the front and rear, touch panel for controlling HVAC features, two toggle switches for adjusting airflow and temperature and a rotary drive-mode selector.

The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints.

The front two seats are ventilated but while the driver seat features six-way electronic adjustment, the front passenger seat gets six-way manual adjustment. Interestingly, even the rear seats can be adjusted for recline angles which is great.

Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers.

The Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System which packs in drive-related safety highlights like Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others. While we were unable to check all the Level 2 ADAS functions, we found the LKA and Collision Warning system working flawlessly during the routine part of our drive. The other safety highlights include six airbags, ESP, Hill-Star and Hill-Descent assist and a unique acoustic sound system which is active up to speed of 20 kmph to warn pedestrians of the EV's approach. Although clearly artificial, this sound isn't intrusive at all and so, while one has the option of turning it off, you probably won't mind it one bit.

Curvv EV also benefits from the updated iRA mobile application which now gives out availability, location and status of working condition of charging stations from over a dozen providers. The mobile application will also inform if your EV's current charge status is enough to make it to the chosen location and make alternate suggestions if not. The mobile application, while easy to use, is extensive and will be part of a review of its own at a later time.

But overall, the Curvv EV does a fairly remarkable job of packing a bunch of high-end comfort and convenience features, and is quite future-proof in that sense.

Tata Curvv EV: Drive

Tata Curvv EV offers 165 bhp on the variant with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, and 215 Nm of torque.

Tata Curvv EV has been made available with two battery pack options. And while the more affordable - in comparative terms, gets a 45kWh unit for the Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S variants, the 55kWh unit is for the Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A variants. As is the case, our test unit was the one packing in the larger battery in the top-of-the-line Empowered+ A variant.

The bigger battery pack claims to offer a real-world range of around 420 kms per charge and while we did not do a precise mile-munching test, we did manage some very aggressive driving over the course of around 140 kms for the battery charge level to eventually come down from 99 per cent to 72 per cent. Considering that we also did uphill climbs and downhill drives with regen to max, and the drive mode to ‘City’ instead of either ‘Eco’ or ‘Sport’, the claim for range-per-charge is likely to be on point.

The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better.

But how good is this EV to drive? The Curvv EV is a fairly large vehicle and while it sure does drive like one too, that is not a point against it. A well-weighted steering is one its finer attributes while pedal inputs are responded to instantly for a very enthusiastic drive. Tata claims Curvv EV does 0 to 100 kmph and despite the narrow roads around Udaipur, we did manage to bolt the EV forward to check how fast it can sprint. It did. And fast.

Powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor, the Curvv EV also gets a 55kWh battery pack that incorporates prismatic cells which allow for faster charging. Tata says a high-power charger can take the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

But even when ambling along within Udaipur's city limits, the Curvv was quite pleasant in terms of its drive refinement and dynamics. The suspension holds it well and unless attacking potholes with aggression - this is when we observed jarring thunks, the Curvv EV manages to keep everyone inside calm enough. Body roll is limited but the tyres do squeal if winding turns are negotiated at moderate speeds. In fact, the Curvv EV drives well on most counts except when it comes to braking which, in my opinion, deserved far more bite than what it currently has. That or the rain-soaked roads were just too slippery.

The front lighting system on the Curvv EV test unit often malfunctioned during this review drive, once again pointing to quality concerns. And this was not an intended function of cornering lights but even on straight stretches.

Tata Curvv EV: Verdict

Tata Curvv wants to challenge established mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and well, it has all the makings to help it do just that. It has a unique design language, fairly large cabin, a packed feature list and a battery pack that can help its case on highway runs too. The introductory pricing is quite enticing too but what will the eventual price tag be? In fact, the bigger question is would you spend approximately ₹20 lakh to ₹22 lakh on an electric car when you can still get the Nexon EV for lesser and top variants of ICE vehicles for as much? It is a matter of mindset and remember, the combustion version of Curvv EV also lands with two petrol and a diesel engine option soon. The game, then, really is on.

