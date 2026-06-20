Suzuki e-Access review: Should you buy Suzuki's first electric scooter?

Suzuki’s entry into the electric scooter space has been a long time coming. Instead of taking the easy route and simply electrifying the Access 125 , the Japanese manufacturer has developed an all-new product called the e-Access. While it carries forward the familiar Access name, everything underneath is new.

After spending some time with the scooter, one thing becomes evident: the e-Access feels like a typical Suzuki. It is refined, well-engineered, and practical. However, its premium pricing could make buyers think twice.

Design and build quality

The eAccess has really good build quality when compared to a few other electric scooters in the Indian market.

The Suzuki e-Access has a clean and modern design that immediately stands out. The front features a slim LED headlamp paired with vertically stacked LED daytime running lamps on the apron, giving it a distinctive face. The side profile remains simple and uncluttered, while the single-tone seat with stitching adds a touch of sophistication.

One of the biggest highlights is the alloy wheel design, which is arguably among the best-looking on any family-oriented scooter currently available in India.

The eAccess uses a proprietary charger. It is not shared with any other electric scooter.

What impressed me even more than the styling was the overall build quality. The panel fitment is excellent, the paint finish feels premium and there are no exposed wires anywhere on the scooter. Even the quality of the switchgear reflects Suzuki's attention to detail.

The e-Access is available in Pearl Grace White, Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red and Metallic Fibroin Gray.

Performance

The eAccess is one smart looking electric scooter.

Powering the e-Access is a belt-driven electric motor producing 5.49 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque.

The standout characteristic isn't outright acceleration but the way the throttle has been calibrated. Power delivery is smooth, predictable and easy to modulate, making the scooter feel extremely friendly in city traffic.

That said, performance enthusiasts may find it slightly underwhelming. While it gathers speed adequately for everyday commuting, quick overtakes require some planning and a little more punch would certainly have been welcome.

The scooter offers three riding modes: Eco, Ride A and Ride B. Eco mode limits the top speed to 55 kmph, while both Ride A and Ride B allow the scooter to reach 71 kmph.

The primary difference between Ride A and Ride B lies in the regenerative braking intensity. Ride A offers stronger 2 kW regeneration, whereas Ride B reduces it to 1 kW. Thankfully, the regen itself has been calibrated very well and slows the scooter naturally without feeling abrupt or jerky.

One usability issue is that switching between Ride A and Ride B requires the scooter to come to a complete halt, which feels unnecessary.

The headlight on the eAccess is descent and just gets the job done.

Battery, range and charging

The Suzuki e-Access is equipped with a fixed 3.072 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 95 km.

While the battery chemistry promises durability and safety, the claimed range figure feels modest in today's competitive market. Given its asking price, a triple-digit claimed range would have made the package appear far more attractive.

Charging is handled through Suzuki's proprietary connector. Using the supplied portable AC charger, the battery takes approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent and 6 hours 42 minutes for a full charge.

The scooter also supports DC fast charging, reducing the 0 to 80 per cent charging time to just 1 hour 12 minutes.

The switchgear on duty is quite tactical. You also get a keyless system.

Ride and handling

The e-Access impressed me with its handling characteristics. It feels light, agile and easy to manoeuvre, whether while riding through corners or pushing it around a parking lot. The low placement of the battery pack contributes positively to its balance and overall confidence. The braking setup is a bit disappointing where the brakes would lock up quite easily. So, there should have been better feel and feedback.

Features

Suzuki has equipped the e-Access with a respectable list of features.

The scooter gets a TFT LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect application. It displays battery level, riding mode, energy consumption, voltmeter, odometer and other useful information.

Other convenience features include keyless operation with answer-back functionality, USB charging, utility hooks, a rear brake lock and a tip-over sensor.

The instrument cluster shows all the vital information and is quite bright as well.

Two thoughtful touches deserve special mention. The first is the seat stopper, which keeps the seat open without requiring the rider to hold it. The second is the cleverly designed floorboard that provides additional room for stretching your feet on longer rides.

However, the 17-litre underseat storage is disappointing and feels too small for a scooter aimed at family buyers.

Verdict

The Suzuki e-Access makes an excellent first impression through its premium build quality, refined riding experience and exceptionally smooth throttle calibration. It feels like a well-engineered scooter built with everyday usability in mind.

However, the scooter's biggest drawback is its pricing.

At ₹1.88 lakh, the e-Access enters a highly competitive segment where alternatives offer significantly better value. The TVS iQube ST, priced at around ₹1.58 lakh, claims a range of over 200 km, while the Ather Rizta with the larger battery pack and Pro Pack costs approximately ₹1.78 lakh and offers a claimed range of 159 km.

Ultimately, the Suzuki e-Access is a solid first attempt at an electric scooter. But unless buyers place a significant premium on Suzuki's reputation for quality and refinement, its high asking price and comparatively modest range make it a difficult recommendation.

First Published Date: