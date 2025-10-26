When it comes to riding a two-wheeler, be it a motorcycle or a scooter, be it an ICE vehicle or an electric one, wearing the protective riding gear should be a habit. While many two-wheeler riders in India don’t follow this, the number of riders wearing riding jackets has been gradually increasing.

Recently, I got the Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket and Steelbird Polyester Adventure A2 gloves in my hand and reviewed them. Here are my findings and opinion about the Steelbird Zojila riding jacket.

Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket & Polyester Adventure A2 gloves review: Design and features

The Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket comes in traditional black as its base colour, while the reflective stripes come in two colours – Silver and Green. The Z1 has the silver stripe, which enhances visibility in the dark. In terms of aesthetics, it looks basic without any frills. However, the design is subjective. The jacket comes with dual external pockets and a single internal pocket for storage, which is claimed to be waterproof. Steelbird claims that it has been crafted from high-abrasion-resistant polyester mesh, which somehow makes the jacket a dirt magnet. It gets a multi-fabric shell with 900D high-performance abrasive-resistant fabric and air-mesh. In a nutshell, the riding jacket looks cool with its overall design.

The Steelbird Polyester Adventure A2 gloves are made of 100 per cent polyester air mesh. It has touch-screen sensitive pads on the thumb and index finger, which enhance the utility. Also, it gets soft palm padding. The reflective piping enhances the visibility in the dark, while the microsuede, poly-stretch fabric enhances its utility.

Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket & Polyester Adventure A2 gloves review: Safety

The riding jacket comes with protective features like a black support pad, shoulder pads, and wrist cuffs. It gets removable CE level 2 armour for the back, shoulder, and elbow protection.

The Steelbird Polyester Adventure A2 gloves provide sturdy and solid knuckle protection, which reassures you while riding. The overall design and build quality ensure the comfort level, while also focusing on the safety requirements of a rider.

Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket & Polyester Adventure A2 gloves review: Comfort

The jacket appears heavy on the shoulder, but that’s somehow reassuring about the safety level it promises. If you are planning to use this jacket for regular rides during commuting in and around the city, it could prove a good buy. However, on the highways where the riding speed would be higher and the protection level should be higher, you can think of a better one. In fact, Steelbird itself mentions the jacket is perfect for daily city rides. The mesh claims to ensure an optimum level of air flow to enhance the comfort level during the ride. However, we couldn’t test that properly.

The Adventure A2 gloves get pre-curved fingers that enhance the comfort level of the rider during longer rides. While many riding gloves cause discomfort for the riders, using these gloves, the comfortable and flexible protection for fingers, along with the soft palm padding and adjustable wrist cover, made the experience quite comfortable.

Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket & Polyester Adventure A2 gloves review: Verdict

If you are looking for a budget-sensitive riding jacket and riding gloves, the Steelbird Zojila Z1 riding jacket and Polyester Adventure A2 gloves are worth buying. The riding gloves cost ₹1,399, but can be availed on the online sales platforms at ₹769, while the riding jacket is priced at ₹8,999, which can be availed at a significantly lower price on the online platforms.

If you are planning to buy an entry-level riding jacket and riding gloves, these can be perfect considering the price proposition and overall utility they promise.

