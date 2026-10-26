Skoda Slavia facelift review: The enthusiast's sedan gets a new automatic

The Skoda has received a mid-life facelift, bringing minor styling changes, a few new features and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine itself remains unchanged, but the new gearbox is the biggest update to the sedan's mechanical package.

We drove the updated Slavia in Jodhpur to see how these changes affect the overall experience and whether the new automatic makes the smaller engine a more compelling option.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Exterior

The Slavia has always had a clean, well-proportioned design, and Skoda has kept changes to a minimum with this facelift. The front end gets redesigned headlights, a revised grille and a tweaked bumper. There are new alloy wheels as well, while the tail lamps have been updated at the rear.

The changes are subtle, and you will have to look closely to tell the facelift apart from the outgoing model. That said, the Slavia didn't really need a major design overhaul, and the updated styling keeps it looking fresh without changing its overall appearance.

2026 Skoda Slavia

The Monte Carlo edition is arguably the more interesting version. It replaces the chrome elements with blacked-out detailing and adds red accents and unique Monte Carlo badging. The treatment works well with the Slavia's sharp body lines, giving it a sportier look without making the design too busy.

Personally, I prefer the Monte Carlo's blacked-out detailing. It gives the sedan a slightly more purposeful appearance while retaining the understated design that has always worked in its favour.

2026 Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia facelift: Interior and features

There are fewer changes inside the cabin. The dashboard layout remains the same, although the Monte Carlo gets an all-black finish with red accents on the dashboard and red stitching on the seats.

The most obvious addition is the new digital instrument cluster. It is larger than before, with sharper graphics and clearer readouts. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation, which is a useful addition.

The infotainment system retains the same screen size but gets an updated user interface, along with new applications and connectivity features. The interface is easy to use, and the large icons make navigating through the menus fairly straightforward.

The facelift also brings a 360-degree camera. It is useful when parking in tight spaces, although the image quality could have been better. Other features include an electric sunroof, powered front seats, front-seat ventilation and automatic climate control.

2026 Skoda Slavia

The cabin's storage options remain unchanged. The door pockets can accommodate water bottles of different sizes, while the centre console gets a dedicated space for a smartphone and two USB Type-C charging ports. There is a smaller storage area for keys or loose change, two cup holders and additional space under the sliding centre armrest.

Overall, the cabin remains practical and easy to use. The fit and finish are generally good, but the choice of materials could have been better. Several areas feature hard plastics, which feel functional but do not lend the cabin a particularly premium feel. Some of its rivals do a better job in this regard, and Skoda could have used softer materials in a few key areas.

2026 Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia facelift: Rear-seat space and comfort

The rear seat remains unchanged, with enough space for two adults to travel comfortably. With the driver's seat adjusted to my 5ft 8in driving position, there is a good amount of knee room and headroom.

The bench can accommodate three occupants, although the middle passenger will have a slightly less comfortable experience. Skoda provides individual headrests for all three passengers, along with a centre armrest that has two cup holders.

Rear passengers also get dedicated AC vents and two USB Type-C charging ports. There are seatback pockets behind both front seats for storing smaller items.

One of the new additions is a rear-seat massaging function. It is a useful feature, particularly for those who regularly travel in the back. However, I would have preferred Skoda to offer rear-seat ventilation instead. Given India's hot weather conditions, ventilated rear seats would have been more practical. Rear sunshades would have been welcome, too.

The Slavia retains its 521-litre boot, which offers enough room for large suitcases and smaller bags. The boot opening is wide, and the loading lip does not make it particularly difficult to lift luggage in and out.

Under the floor, there is a space-saver spare wheel, with a subwoofer positioned alongside it. While a full-sized spare would have been preferable, having a spare wheel is still useful, particularly for those who frequently travel outside the city.

2026 Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia facelift: Engine and gearbox

The biggest update to the Slavia is the new eight-speed automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine continues to produce 115 hp and 178 Nm of peak torque, with no changes to its output.

The existing engine has a responsive character, and that remains the case with the new gearbox. Turbo lag is limited, and the car responds well when you get on the throttle. The gearbox complements the engine during our initial drive, making the overall powertrain feel responsive.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with the seven-speed DSG remains the more powerful option for buyers who prioritise performance. However, the 1.0-litre engine should be sufficient for most everyday driving requirements, and the new automatic could make it a more attractive option.

Our drive was relatively short, so we could not assess the gearbox across different conditions. Its behaviour in stop-and-go traffic, during overtakes and while cruising on the highway will be important in determining how well it performs in everyday use.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Ride and handling

Skoda has retained the Slavia's suspension setup, which continues to favour handling and high-speed stability over a softer ride.

The sedan feels stable at highway speeds and remains composed through corners. The steering is sharp and responds well to inputs, making the Slavia enjoyable to drive on winding roads. It is one of the areas where the car continues to stand out.

The firm suspension does have its drawbacks. While the ride is generally comfortable on smooth roads, sharp bumps and potholes are felt inside the cabin. Broken stretches of road can unsettle the ride, so those who regularly drive on poorly maintained roads may find the setup a little too stiff.

2026 Skoda Slavia

It is a familiar trade-off, and whether it works for you will depend on your priorities. The Slavia offers good stability and handling, but some rivals are better suited to buyers looking for a softer ride.

Cabin insulation is another positive. Road and wind noise are largely kept out, even at triple-digit speeds. The three-cylinder engine is audible inside the cabin, particularly when accelerating, although it does not significantly affect the overall experience.

The brakes also offer good feedback, making it easier to judge braking inputs. Along with the steering and suspension, they contribute to the Slavia's reassuring driving experience.

2026 Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia facelift: Verdict

The Skoda Slavia facelift is a modest update to a sedan that already had a lot going for it. The exterior changes keep the design fresh, while the updated instrument cluster, revised infotainment system and additional features improve the overall package.

There are still areas where Skoda could have done better. The cabin materials could feel more premium, the rear seat would benefit from ventilation, and the 360-degree camera needs better image quality. The firm suspension also means the Slavia may not be the most comfortable option on badly maintained roads.

However, its driving dynamics remain a strong point. The sedan feels stable at speed, handles corners confidently and offers good steering and brake feedback. These qualities continue to set it apart.

The new eight-speed automatic is the most significant update. It feels responsive in our initial drive and could make the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version a more appealing choice for those looking for an automatic sedan. A longer drive will be needed to assess its performance in everyday traffic and on the highway.

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