Skoda Octavia RS track review: A hot-headed sedan with a supermodel aura

Skoda showcased the bold and beautiful Octavia RS in bright Mamba Green at the Bharat Mobility Global expo. The car attracted large numbers of eyeballs and raised enthusiasm amongst petrolheads. To the enthusiast's happiness, the Skoda Octavia RS was finally launched in India at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, only 100 units were allotted to the Indian market. These sold out almost instantly. We got our hands on one while being on the racetrack. It absolutely took us by surprise.

A quick walk down memory lane

Over the years, the Skoda Octavia gained substantial popularity in the Indian market. Back when European cars still felt a little out of reach for most Indians, Skoda quietly walked into the scene with simple promises: something solid, something premium, something different. That “something" turned out to be the Octavia. It wasn’t trying to be flashy or loud. Just showed up with a tight build quality, a classy stance, and engines that genuinely impressed people. Slowly, the Octavia became that car you spotted in neighbourhoods and instantly associated with success, not the flashy kind, but the “earned it" kind.

And then Skoda did something no one really expected at the time. It decided to give this suave, executive-friendly sedan a proper wild streak. Enter the Octavia vRS, a car that looked naive on the outside but carried a mischievous grin under the hood. It turned from a smart corporate choice into an enthusiast badge of honour. For enthusiasts, it was the very first time that something like a practical family car could make hearts race every time they'd get behind the wheel. That’s what started the RS story in India.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 made its entrance into the Indian market in 2020.

People started modifying these sedans to produce more horsepower, creating all kinds of builds. Some sleeper builds could even give sports cars a run for their money, as evidenced on YouTube in the 2010s. However, fans were disheartened in 2023 to receive news that the sedan was being discontinued. Enough history lessons, cutting back to 2025, the Czech-built car got enthusiasts going wild at the Auto Show. And I recently got to experience it in the flesh, too.

Skoda Octavia RS: Looks and exterior design

Let's talk looks first because what's a movie without buildup, right? The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS comes in five scintillating shades, including Mamba Green, Magic Black, Candy White, Race Blue, and Velvet Red. Regardless of the shade, the Octavia RS will steal your heart with its sophisticated design. There are a few updates to the fascia, which make the car look much sharper than before. The bumper has been updated to look bolder with sharper cuts, and the LED DRLs have been updated to a new style, too. There are functional air vents on each side of the bumper that, in combination with the car's new aero-styled alloys, are expected to make it more aerodynamic. The grille is now larger, and the nose is low-slung, which makes the Octavia look like a supermodel posing for a magazine cover.

The face of the sedan gets sharp features.

The luring does not stop there. Move to the rear, and the angled taillamps, together with the blacked-out spoiler, add a ton of character to the design. The super slim twin exhausts whisper, “I have got a beast hiding inside, but don't let anyone know." Similarly, the vRS badges at the front and rear are just as subtle and patiently waiting for you to discover what they mean. The highlight, at the side profile of the car, is its sloping coupe-ish roofline. Smooth, as opposed to the sharper cuts at the front and rear. The 19-inch alloy wheels could look better without the aero spokes, but then you win some and you lose some. Peeking from behind the alloy wheels are the angry red callipers placed on both the front and the rear of the car.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS looks just as pretty going away as she does coming.

Skoda Octavia RS: Cabin and features

Typical of the Volkswagen Auto Group (VAG), the Octavia RS's dashboard sticks to the bare minimums of 2025. A touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver's display, and a few buttons. However, it does not feel dated in any sense. I prefer to call it driver-focused. The steering wheel also feels phenomenal to hold. Most of the adjustments on the driver's display are adjustable through the buttons on the steering wheel. For everything else, there is the 13-inch touchscreen. Now, both these screens get modern graphics and a fairly easy-to-use interface.

There are the ‘simply clever’ things inside the cabin that every Skoda offers, like a bin in the driver's door, an umbrella, and so on. And it packs every amenity one could want, from wireless charging to electronically controlled seats. The seats themselves are quite supportive and are finished in Suede and leatherette. There is a Suede pad with red stitching on the passenger side of the dashboard, adding texture to the all-black cabin. The centre console has a toggle switch for gear selection, which does not hold true to the RS vibe. The rear seat also gets a decent amount of practically usable space for three adults. But that's not what anyone would want to buy this car for, would they?

The cabin of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS feels really well-built.

Refinement levels are more than sufficient. To the enthusiast's dissent, the exhaust growl feels subdued, even in Sport mode. With the product's phenomenal fit and finish, unusual cabin noise remains out of the question.

Skoda Octavia RS: Drive experience

Let’s get to what you really want to know: how it drives. Now, I must be careful here not to let much of my inner enthusiast out and give you an unbiased review of the sedan. However, the sedan is built to bring precisely that out in absolutely anyone. Driving the Skoda Octavia RS around the Buddh International Circuit, I was not able to test how it would handle the challenges a sedan usually faces in the city. But all that I could test managed to put a grin on my face. The tech and the grunt combined make for a decent package on the track.

The Octavia RS to this day remains true to its flavour of everyday practicality, intertwined with a bucket load of sportiness. When you push the accelerator, you do get pushed back in the seat. However, it's not an aggressive push but rather a linear one. The transmission reminds you that it's still an executive sedan rather than a sports car. All said and done, this linear push does take the car from 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.4 seconds.

The sedan is athletic and agile.

Where the Octavia RS shines, though, is in corners. Turn the wheel and see the 4.7 metre sedan change direction like a hummingbird. One of the perks of having a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) is the freedom of flicking your vehicle into a corner while you hold onto the gas without the stress of oversteering. And that is the case with this sedan as well. What helps its case further is the XDS+ differential, making it stick, even if all hell breaks loose. Switching directions makes you feel a slight amount of body roll, which isn't much of a dealbreaker but worth mentioning.

The unit I drove had been going around the track since morning and started shuddering while braking. The braking performance remained surefooted regardless. The pedal feel was absolutely on point, and it provided just enough resistance under harsh braking to make you feel confident.

Skoda Octavia RS: Specifications

Specification Details Engine 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol (EA888 family) Power 261 bhp Torque 370 Nm @ 1,600-4,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DSG Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) 0–100 km/h 6.4 seconds (manufacturer claim) Top speed 250 km/h (electronically limited) Suspension (F/R) MacPherson strut / Multi-link (15 mm lower sports chassis) Brakes Discs all round Wheels 19-inch aero alloys Dimensions (L×W×H) 4,709 mm × 1,829 mm × 1,457 mm Wheelbase 2,677 mm Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 49.99 lakh

Skoda Octavia RS: Verdict

Unfortunately, with only 100 units allotted, it’s already sold out. The Skoda Octavia is a thoroughbred hot-hatch at its core, except it's not a hatchback. What makes it great is its practicality, along with all that performance. The Skoda Octavia will easily find space inside the garage of an enthusiast dad. And it's the kind of car that will be there till the kids grow older and learn to drive. It might even just convert a kid or two to an enthusiast just by being there. That, of course, is if you can get your hands on one.

