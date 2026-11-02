Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: When a family SUV decides to have some fun

The Skoda Kodiaq is an SUV that you would typically associate with family road trips, comfy street drives and the occasional school run. It does all of those things rather well. But what happens when you take that same SUV, give it a much more powerful engine, fiddle with the suspension and make a few other mechanical changes? You get the Kodiaq RS .

This is not just a Kodiaq with an RS badge slapped on the tailgate. Skoda has made some fairly significant changes to the mechanical package, and they are quite obvious when you get behind the wheel. There is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 265 hp and 400 Nm of torque, a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension. In fact, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds, this is the quickest Skoda you can buy in India.

I got to spend some time driving the Kodiaq RS, and what I found especially interesting was that it doesn't feel like a car that has been made fast at the expense of everything else. It can be quite entertaining when you want it to be, but it hasn't forgotten that it has a family to carry around.

The engine is the real deal

Let's get the most important bit out of the way first. The Kodiaq RS gets the familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, but in a much higher state of tune. It produces 265 hp and 400 Nm, and there is no shortage of performance here.

What I liked straight away was how responsive the engine feels. Even in Eco mode, it doesn't really feel like it is holding back. Give the accelerator a good push and the seven-speed DSG gearbox is quick to drop a gear or two. Before you know it, the Kodiaq RS is pulling away with quite a bit of enthusiasm.

The gearbox plays a big part in making this happen. It is quick with its shifts, responds well to throttle inputs and doesn't leave you waiting when you need an extra burst of power. Overtaking slower traffic is particularly effortless. There is hardly any need to think twice before making a move. Just get on the throttle, and the engine does its thing.

And then there is the soundtrack. Skoda has used the speakers to add to the engine note inside the cabin. Purists may not be particularly fond of that idea, but I have to admit that it does make the driving experience a little more entertaining. Every time you put your foot down, there is a nice bit of drama to go with the acceleration.

Of course, a powerful engine alone doesn't make a performance SUV. The standard Kodiaq is already a fairly capable family car, so Skoda had to do a bit more to make the RS feel different. This is where the adaptive suspension comes in.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS

The suspension makes a bigger difference than you might expect

The Kodiaq RS gets Skoda's Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus), which allows you to change the suspension settings depending on how you want the car to behave. There are different driving modes to choose from, including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual, along with Snow and Off-road settings.

Put it in Sport mode, and the change is quite evident. The suspension firms up, body movements are better controlled, and the SUV feels considerably more eager when you start throwing it around corners. No, it doesn't suddenly turn into an Octavia RS, nor should you expect it to. This is still a large, seven-seat SUV. But the way it holds its line through a bend is genuinely impressive for something of this size.

I particularly enjoyed driving it through corners. There is a reassuring sense of composure, and the SUV doesn't feel as cumbersome as you might expect. The extra performance is one thing, but the suspension gives you the confidence to actually use it.

Switch to Comfort mode, however, and the Kodiaq RS settles down quite considerably. The suspension softens up, bumps are handled more gently, and the car feels much more at ease over uneven roads. This is probably how most owners will prefer to drive it when they have their families on board.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS

Personally, I found Normal mode to be the setting I'd use most often. It gets the firmness right without making the ride unnecessarily stiff. You can enjoy the additional performance without having to put up with a stiff suspension setup every time you take the car out.

There is also progressive steering, another addition over the standard Kodiaq. It uses a variable steering ratio, changing the steering response depending on how much you turn the wheel. You notice the difference particularly around tighter bends, where the steering feels quicker, and the SUV responds more sharply to your inputs.

Skoda has also upgraded the brakes on the RS. They have enough stopping power to deal with the additional performance, but what I liked more was the way they feel underfoot. The pedal response is progressive, there is a good amount of feedback, and it is easy to judge how much braking force you need. They don't feel overly grabby, which is important when you are driving something this big.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS

The RS treatment on the outside

The standard Kodiaq has always had a fairly handsome design, so Skoda hasn't needed to make too many changes to give the RS a distinct identity. You get sportier bumpers, gloss-black detailing, RS badging and larger 20-inch alloy wheels. The red brake callipers are another nice touch and look particularly good against the darker alloy design.

The changes aren't particularly loud, and I think that works in the Kodiaq RS's favour. It doesn't look like Skoda has tried to make a regular family SUV look like a race car. Instead, the RS gets just enough visual treatment to give it a more aggressive appearance. You can tell that there is something different about it, even if you aren't familiar with the RS badge.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS

A familiar cabin, with a few RS-specific changes

Step inside, and the overall dashboard layout is pretty much the same as the standard Kodiaq. That's not a bad thing, considering the existing cabin is already well laid out. Skoda has added a few RS-specific touches, though, to make it feel a little different.

There is red stitching across the dashboard and door pads, along with metallic trim elements that add some contrast. It is a subtle change, but it gives the cabin a slightly sportier feel without making it look too busy.

One thing I particularly like is the set of three physical dials on the centre console. The two outer dials operate the climate control system and can also be pressed to switch between the heated and ventilated seat functions. The centre dial is more versatile. Depending on what you select, it can be used to operate the Smart Climate module, adjust the volume, change driving modes or control the fan speed.

The Kodiaq RS also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver's display with sportier graphics and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The interface is familiar if you have driven a newer Skoda, and the large display is fairly easy to use. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and a 13-speaker Canton sound system with a subwoofer.

There is plenty of technology in the cabin, but what I appreciate is that Skoda hasn't forgotten about the little things. You get two gloveboxes, two wireless charging pads and a dedicated place to keep the key. There are four cup holders in the centre console, and the arrangement can be adjusted to accommodate different-sized cups. There is also a sizeable storage space underneath the centre armrest.

Still a proper seven-seater

For all the attention Skoda has paid to making the Kodiaq RS more entertaining to drive, it hasn't messed with the things that make the regular SUV such a practical family car.

The second row is spacious, and there is enough room to accommodate three occupants side by side. The centre armrest is quite large and comes with three small cup holders. There is also an optional accessory that gives you some additional storage space.

Rear passengers get dedicated air vents and sunshades, along with storage pockets behind both front seats. These are useful for keeping magazines, laptops and mobile phones within easy reach.

At 5 feet 8 inches, I had plenty of legroom and decent headroom in the second row. The seats can be slid backwards to free up more legroom, and you can recline the backrest to find a more comfortable seating position. This also helps taller passengers get a little more headroom.

The third row gives you the flexibility of carrying more passengers when required. Boot space, however, naturally depends on how many seats you have in use. With all three rows up, you get 281 litres of storage capacity. Fold the third row and that increases to 786 litres. Need more room for luggage? Fold the second row as well, and you have close to 1,976 litres at your disposal.

The powered tailgate makes access to the boot a little easier, particularly when you are loading luggage.

Verdict: Is the Kodiaq RS worth the premium?

The Kodiaq RS is an interesting proposition because it doesn't force you to choose between having a practical family SUV and enjoying yourself behind the wheel. The additional power is immediately noticeable, the DSG gearbox works beautifully with the engine, and the adaptive suspension gives you enough flexibility to set the car up for different driving conditions.

I also like that Skoda hasn't made the RS treatment all about adding a few cosmetic bits. The mechanical changes are meaningful, and you can actually feel the difference when driving it. At the same time, you still get the spacious cabin, useful storage spaces and three-row seating that make the standard Kodiaq a good family SUV.

There is one rather sizeable hurdle, though: the price. At ₹66.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kodiaq RS costs nearly ₹20 lakh more than the top-spec Kodiaq L&K. That is a substantial premium, even when you account for the more powerful engine, adaptive suspension, all-wheel drive and other upgrades.

Skoda also brought just 50 units to India, and the entire allocation was sold out within six minutes of bookings opening. So, getting your hands on one is going to be a challenge in itself.

Would I have liked to see it offered in larger numbers? Absolutely. The Kodiaq RS is not just about straight-line performance or having the fastest Skoda in the garage. It is about having a car that can comfortably take the family out for a long drive and still make you look forward to getting behind the wheel when you are driving alone.

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