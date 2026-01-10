Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: Is It The Update It Always Needed?

Simple Energy has rolled out the second generation of its flagship electric scooter, the Simple One. This update replaces what was earlier known as the Gen 1.5, and it’s clear that the brand has focused more on refinement and usability rather than chasing headline-grabbing price tags or gimmicks.

From the very beginning, the Simple One was positioned differently from rivals like Ather, Ola and TVS. It wasn’t trying to be the cheapest electric scooter on the block. Instead, its pitch was simple: offer strong real-world range, good performance, and everyday practicality that actually works on Indian roads. With Gen 2, the question is whether Simple has meaningfully moved the needle forward, or if these updates are largely cosmetic. After riding it, the answer sits somewhere firmly in the former camp.

Minor Design Updates

At first glance, the Gen 2 looks very similar to the outgoing version. Simple Energy says the front apron has been tweaked, but unless you’re parking the two scooters side by side, it’s hard to spot what’s new. The more noticeable update comes in the form of revised graphics. Our test scooter, finished in Brazen Black, looked sharp and understated, and the new decals suit the scooter’s clean design well.

From the side and rear, things remain unchanged, and honestly, that’s fine. The Simple One still looks well-proportioned and modern without trying too hard. One subtle addition is a set of small air vents placed on top of the cowl. These are meant to channel airflow towards the touchscreen behind it. We rode the scooter early in the morning in Bengaluru’s mild 25-degree weather, so it was hard to judge how effective this is in harsher heat.

Switchgear: A Mixed Bag

One area that has seen noticeable changes is the switchgear. The layout has been reworked to feel more ergonomic and to make room for new features. Most of the buttons fall easily to hand, and the tactile feedback is good. They operate with a light press and feel well finished.

That said, the placement of the horn and cruise control buttons isn’t ideal. You really have to stretch your thumb to reach them, which takes some getting used to. The new toggle switch, used to navigate regen levels, traction control, and the Eco X and Sonic X modes, is the weakest part of the setup. It feels awkward to operate, and a simpler four-way button would have worked better here.

The mirrors, however, are a clear improvement. Their design and construction have been revised, and they now offer a much clearer view of what’s happening behind you. This was a weak point on the earlier scooter, and it’s good to see Simple address it properly.

Practical Updates Where They matter

Lower down on the apron, Simple has added a new cubby storage compartment, which also houses the charging port. The seat height has been lowered to 780 mm, and this makes a noticeable difference, especially for shorter riders. The under-seat storage has grown from 30 litres to 35 litres, thanks largely to the removal of the portable battery pack.

The Simple One now uses only a fixed battery mounted under the floorboard. The extra storage space is genuinely useful and makes the scooter more practical for daily use.

Touchscreen And Interface

The 7-inch touchscreen has been updated with new hardware and software. Both the 5 kWh and 4.5 kWh variants get a touch-enabled Android-based screen, while the base OneS makes do with a non-touch unit. Our test scooter had the touchscreen.

For the most part, it works well. The interface is easy to understand, icons are large, and touch response is quick with no noticeable lag. Simple has also introduced adaptive brightness this time around. While the company claims this improves visibility in daylight, our experience didn’t fully back that up. Even under an overcast sky, the screen felt a bit dim. Everything was readable, but a touch more brightness would have helped.

Ride, Handling And Chassis Updates

One of the most important changes on the Gen 2 is the reworked chassis. Simple Energy claims it is 22 per cent more rigid than before, and this isn’t just marketing speak. You can feel the added stiffness when riding.

While the Simple One still isn’t the sharpest-handling scooter in its segment, it feels stable and predictable, especially once you’re on the move. We didn’t get to test it in heavy stop-and-go traffic, but through corners and gentle direction changes, it held its line well and felt easy to control.

The suspension setup has also been revised. The older scooter had a noticeably stiff ride, which could feel jerky over broken roads. The new suspension is more compliant. It does a better job of absorbing bumps and potholes without making the scooter feel vague or wallowy. Comfort has clearly improved, and the scooter hasn’t lost its composure in the process.

Performance And Riding Modes

The 5 kWh variant we rode uses an electric motor producing 8.8 kW of peak power and 72 Nm of torque. On paper, those numbers are strong, and on the road, the scooter feels quick enough for most situations.

You get six riding modes: Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic and Sonic X. Eco X and Eco are clearly tuned for conserving energy and low-speed city riding. Throttle response is dulled, but the scooter never feels strained. Even with a pillion and on a steep incline, it pulled cleanly without complaint.

Ride and Air feel best suited to everyday commuting. Air, in particular, works well for faster roads and short highway stretches, as it bumps the top speed up to 90 km/h and sharpens throttle response.

Sonic and Sonic X, which are exclusive to the 5 kWh variant, are for when you’re in a hurry or just want to enjoy the scooter’s full performance. They deliver brisk acceleration and feel noticeably more aggressive.

Range, Battery And Weight

As you switch between riding modes, the estimated range changes accordingly. During our ride, the range readouts felt believable and adjusted sensibly based on speed, riding style and regen settings. Simple’s battery management system seems well-calibrated and doesn’t throw up overly optimistic numbers.

The battery itself is now denser and lighter, and its fixed position lower in the floorboard helps with weight distribution. Combined with the revised chassis, this has resulted in a weight reduction of around 8 kg. The 5 kWh variant now tips the scales at 129 kg, which makes the scooter feel easier to manage at low speeds.

New Features

The Simple One Gen 2 comes with a combi braking system. Using the front brake alone doesn’t inspire much confidence, and when the CBS kicks in, the initial bite feels muted. The scooter does stop in time, but better feedback and a stronger initial response would improve confidence.

Three new features make their debut here: cruise control, traction control and adjustable regen braking. We didn’t have enough time to properly push the scooter to test the traction control system, but its inclusion is welcome.

Cruise control is simple to use. You press the switch, set your speed, and the scooter holds it steadily. It disengages smoothly when you brake or intervene.

Regen braking has four levels. For daily riding, level two felt like the sweet spot, offering a good balance between deceleration and smoothness without being intrusive.

Verdict

The Simple One Gen 2 isn’t trying to win you over with hype or flashy claims. Instead, it focuses on areas that matter day to day. Compared to the Gen 1.5, the updates are not subtle once you start riding. It rides better, feels more sorted, packs in more usable tech, and remains one of the more practical electric scooters in its class.

For existing owners, this will feel like a meaningful evolution. For riders looking to enter the electric scooter space, the Simple One Gen 2 is well worth a serious look.

