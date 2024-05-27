Safe Cams R2 dash cam review: A digital eye on roads for your car

In a country where roads in most of the urban areas are highly congested and traffic conditions are dense, a dash cam is exactly what you need. The dash cam acts as an extra eye for digital surveillance on today's mean streets. Think of a situation, when you have parked your vehicle and found that there has been damage to it. However, you don't know who did it and how it was done. This is where a dash cam can be useful.

The Safe Cams R2 dash cam comes with a simple yet sturdy design and allows you to keep the video recordings on your mobile through an application avai

There are tons of different dash cam models available in the market, at different price ranges. Besides having the camera to capture the video during the drive, these dash cams come equipped with a wide range of functionalities including some ADAS features as well.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover 4395 cc 4395 cc Multiple Multiple ₹2.39 Cr Compare View Offers

We got our hands on the Safe Cams R2 dash cam and here is our review of it.

Safe Cams R2 dash cam: Design and build

The Safe Cams R2 dash cam comes with a plastic body and a nice capsule-like design, which looks compact. It comes with a rounded finish on every side and the silver garnish adds a premium metallic feel to the device. On one side you get the USB port where the charging cable needs to be connected, while on the other end, there is a push button to start the device.

The device comes equipped with a 64GB SD card for data storage, which the company provides along with the dash cam. The R2 dash cam is available in two variants, one with GPS and another without GPS. We got our hands on the non-GPS one. However, visibly and design-wise both the variants are the same.

Also Read : Lifestyle to utility, key factors shaping up India's automotive aftermarket

Safe Cams R2 dash cam: App interface and usability

The Safe Cams R2 dash cam comes paired with an application, which is available on Android and iOS platforms. Christened Viidure, the mobile application needs to be paired with the dash cam after the installation of the device. The application shows the live feed being recorded by the camera, which can be stored in clips with a duration ranging between one minute and five minutes. Also, one can capture photos using the app, which acts like the remote for the dash cam.

Pairing the application with the dash cam is easy but one needs a bit of time to get used to the functionalities of the app. The application stores the recorded video clips in its own server and not on the local device (In this case, the mobile phone of the user). If the user needs to keep certain clips on his mobile phone, he or she needs to download the video from the app's server and this can be performed only if the dashcam remains on and connected to the app.

Safe Cams R2 dash cam captures the surrounding sound of the vehicle along with the video, which makes the device more effective.

Safe Cams R2 dash cam: Performance

When it comes to performance, the Safe Cams R2 dash cam performed pretty well. At 1080p full HD, the video quality of the clips captured appears pretty good, showing the detailed surroundings of the vehicle. The image too comes with high quality. Also, the constant recording ensures the surrounding surveillance remains continuous while the device is on. Another plus point for this dash cam is that it captures the sound as well along with the video, which makes it more effective.

We have not tested the parking mode of the dash cam. However, Safe Cams claims the R2 dash cam can capture video of the surroundings when the vehicle is parked, which enhances its safety further. Also, the manufacturer claims that in case the vehicle meets an accident, the video locks itself to capture the moment, which eventually helps the owner of the driver with proof of the mishap.

Safe Cams R2 dash cam: Verdict

Priced at ₹6,300 on the official website of the manufacturer, the Safe Cams R2 non-GPS dash cam comes as a handy device for vehicle owners who seek a dash cam to enhance the safety of the vehicle. The price seems competitive against the peers in the market, while the performance of the camera is good too. However, the application interface could be a bit more linear. A local device storage functionality for the clips could make the device more user-friendly.

First Published Date: