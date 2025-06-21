Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie Review: Stylish Urban Riding Gear for Everyday Commutes

When it comes to riding gear, Royal Enfield has made a name for blending style with practicality. The Urbanite Hoodie, one of the brand’s more lifestyle-oriented offerings, promises comfort, safety, and urban flair. We got our hands on this hoodie for a test in Delhi’s demanding riding environment—where dust, traffic, and fluctuating temperatures create unique challenges for motorcyclists.

At first glance, the Urbanite Hoodie doesn’t scream "riding jacket," and that’s part of its charm. With its casual streetwear look, it blends seamlessly into the daily wardrobe of an urban commuter. It is available in just one colour which is black. The hoodie is crafted from 100 per cent polyester, giving it wind resistance. The fabric is stretchable and at impact zones, Royal Enfield is using reinforced 600D polyester.

There are three pockets along with reflective material that is important while riding at night.

In terms of production, the Urbanite is fitted with RE Ergo Protech CE Level 2 armour at the shoulders and elbows. For the back, it comes with Norman Tech G926F amour. There is no provision for the chest armours.

For Delhi’s city riders who often hop between office meetings and after-hours plans, this hoodie provides decent protection without drawing attention to the fact that it's protective gear.

The Urbanite hoodie will be best used during the winter. Because in summer, it gets quite warm.

We wore the hoodie across various routes in Delhi—from the bustling Connaught Place to the unpredictable lanes of Karol Bagh, the expressways leading to Gurgaon and even for the office commutes. The scorching heat of Delhi meant that I was sweating. But this is expected considering it is a hoodie. This also means that the hoodie should work decently in winter. I would still suggest a proper mesh jacket considering how hot Delhi is currently.

In terms of fit, the hoodie is quite ergonomic. It doesn’t flap around at high speeds and the velcro tabs ensure that sleeves stay in place. The hood is non-removable, which might be a slight downside for some. However, it adds to the hoodie’s overall aesthetic appeal. There are also three pockets which can be used to store some knickknacks. Apart from this, there are also few reflective elements that help with visibility during the nighttime.

You can pair up the Urbanite riding hoodie with the rest of the riding gear that Royal Enfield sells.

The Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie is a thoughtfully designed piece of riding apparel for urban environments. It’s not built for long-distance touring or extreme weather, but it is a great option if you want something that does not look like riding gear and something that can be used on a daily basis or as casual wear. Having said that, you will have to ensure that the weather is suitable. The Urbanite hoodie does hit a sweet spot between style and functionality. If you’re looking for a low-profile riding jacket that lets you blend in once off the bike, then you can consider the Urbanite Hoodie. Royal Enfield is selling the hoodie for ₹8,990, and you should try it out by visiting the nearest authorised store.

Now, Royal Enfield has a few other riding gear in its portfolio. So, you can match the Urbanite hoodie with their riding pants, or you can wear the riding jeans as well. There are shoes as well as a helmet that the brand is selling to complete the look.

