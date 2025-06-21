HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Reviews Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie Review: Stylish Urban Riding Gear For Everyday Commutes

Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie Review: Stylish Urban Riding Gear for Everyday Commutes

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2025, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie costs 8,990. It comes with armour at the shoulders, elbows and the back as well.

The biggest strength of the Urbanite hoodie is that it does not look like your typical riding gear. So, you can wear it to public places such as malls or even when you are meeting your friends or someone.
The biggest strength of the Urbanite hoodie is that it does not look like your typical riding gear. So, you can wear it to public places such as malls or even when you are meeting your friends or someone.
Get Launch Updates on
Royal Enfield Constellation arrow icon
Notify me

When it comes to riding gear, Royal Enfield has made a name for blending style with practicality. The Urbanite Hoodie, one of the brand’s more lifestyle-oriented offerings, promises comfort, safety, and urban flair. We got our hands on this hoodie for a test in Delhi’s demanding riding environment—where dust, traffic, and fluctuating temperatures create unique challenges for motorcyclists.

At first glance, the Urbanite Hoodie doesn’t scream "riding jacket," and that’s part of its charm. With its casual streetwear look, it blends seamlessly into the daily wardrobe of an urban commuter. It is available in just one colour which is black. The hoodie is crafted from 100 per cent polyester, giving it wind resistance. The fabric is stretchable and at impact zones, Royal Enfield is using reinforced 600D polyester.

There are three pockets along with reflective material that is important while riding at night.
There are three pockets along with reflective material that is important while riding at night.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Constellation (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Constellation
Engine Icon700 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 - 3.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Interceptor 750
Engine Icon750 cc
₹ 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon21.45 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In terms of production, the Urbanite is fitted with RE Ergo Protech CE Level 2 armour at the shoulders and elbows. For the back, it comes with Norman Tech G926F amour. There is no provision for the chest armours.

For Delhi’s city riders who often hop between office meetings and after-hours plans, this hoodie provides decent protection without drawing attention to the fact that it's protective gear.

The Urbanite hoodie will be best used during the winter. Because in summer, it gets quite warm.
The Urbanite hoodie will be best used during the winter. Because in summer, it gets quite warm.

We wore the hoodie across various routes in Delhi—from the bustling Connaught Place to the unpredictable lanes of Karol Bagh, the expressways leading to Gurgaon and even for the office commutes. The scorching heat of Delhi meant that I was sweating. But this is expected considering it is a hoodie. This also means that the hoodie should work decently in winter. I would still suggest a proper mesh jacket considering how hot Delhi is currently.

In terms of fit, the hoodie is quite ergonomic. It doesn’t flap around at high speeds and the velcro tabs ensure that sleeves stay in place. The hood is non-removable, which might be a slight downside for some. However, it adds to the hoodie’s overall aesthetic appeal. There are also three pockets which can be used to store some knickknacks. Apart from this, there are also few reflective elements that help with visibility during the nighttime.

You can pair up the Urbanite riding hoodie with the rest of the riding gear that Royal Enfield sells.
You can pair up the Urbanite riding hoodie with the rest of the riding gear that Royal Enfield sells.

The Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie is a thoughtfully designed piece of riding apparel for urban environments. It’s not built for long-distance touring or extreme weather, but it is a great option if you want something that does not look like riding gear and something that can be used on a daily basis or as casual wear. Having said that, you will have to ensure that the weather is suitable. The Urbanite hoodie does hit a sweet spot between style and functionality. If you’re looking for a low-profile riding jacket that lets you blend in once off the bike, then you can consider the Urbanite Hoodie. Royal Enfield is selling the hoodie for 8,990, and you should try it out by visiting the nearest authorised store.

Now, Royal Enfield has a few other riding gear in its portfolio. So, you can match the Urbanite hoodie with their riding pants, or you can wear the riding jeans as well. There are shoes as well as a helmet that the brand is selling to complete the look.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2025, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield riding gear riding jacket Urbanite

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.