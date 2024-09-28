Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots review: Worth considering for daily commutes?

Riding gear is an essential component of motorcycling, providing critical protection and comfort for riders. A well-chosen set of gear can significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, while also enhancing the overall riding experience. From helmets and gloves to jackets, pants, and boots, riding gear comes in various styles and materials to suit different riding styles, climates, and preferences.

While people do incorporate riding jackets, gloves and helmets for their daily commute, several times they skim out on a pair of riding shoes. This is mostly because riding shoes mostly have a function over form design and they do look out of place, for instance in an office environment or when you are out just meeting your friends to catch up.

The heel of the Platoon riding boots sits snugly on the foot pegs so there could be some adjustment period for the rider.

Till now, only Royal Enfield is the only OEM that has been able to find some success with its riding gear and apparel. The brand sells several riding boots but I wanted something that provides a decent amount of protection for my daily commutes or short city rides and they do not look odd with your daily attire.

Royal Enfield does have a decent collection of riding shoes but the one I opted for was the Platoon boots. I have been using these boots for my daily commutes as well as short city runabouts and here is what I think about them after using them for a month.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with a toe shift patch to help with shifting gears

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Design

In terms of design, at first glance, no one would be able to tell that you are wearing riding boots instead of regular boots. Yes, they still attract attention but people do appreciate the design of the boots and I also quite like it. And because they are made up of leather, I expect them to age quite well. There is a ‘Made like a gun’ badge on the sides of the shoes and a neat ‘Royal Enfield’ lettering on the laces. Apart from this, the boots come with white stitching on the sole and there is a toe shift patch with foam padding to help with shifting gears.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Fit

The Platoon riding boots are very comfortable to wear every day. Yes, they do get a bit warm because of the all-leather construction and there are no perforations as well. Royal Enfield has thought about the fit so the shoes not only come with your regular laces but there is also a zip for quick wear and and removal. If you are not used to wearing boots then it will take some adjustment period which will affect the way you place your boot on the foot peg and while climbing stairs.

People who will be wearing the boots for the first time might feel Platoons to be on a heavier side but that is quite normal.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Protection

The Platoon boots come with decent protection as they are made up of abrasion-resistant leather, and TPU protectors in the toe box, ankle and heel cup. Because of this, these areas are stiffened up to protect the feet in case of an accident. It is important to note that these boots still bend, unlike some other riding boots that are very stiff and can hamper in walking naturally. Royal Enfield also provides a reflective loop and grooved soles to provide a better grip.

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots: Verdict

Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots come with TPU protection for the ankle, heels and toe box.

If you already have a proper pair of riding boots and are now looking for a pair of riding boots that you can wear on a daily basis, commutes and city runs, then you can take a look at the Platoon riding boots from Royal Enfield. They are quite comfortable, offer a decent level of protection and they do look quite good at least in my opinion. Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots usually retail for ₹6,600 on the OEM's website. However, there are a few offers and deals that you can grab in offline stores and sometimes even on the website.

