Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 review : Raising the bar once again

Royal Enfield is the only two-wheeler manufacturer that has been able to crack the apparel and riding gear market in the Indian market. One of the most popular riding jackets that Royal Enfield has launched is the Nirvik. It is an all-season touring jacket. In fact, I personally bought version 1 of the Nirvik and have used it for around 10,000 km for touring and even during the winters in Delhi.

Now, the brand has launched the version 2 of the Nirvik. With the new version, Royal Enfield aims to fix the few shortcomings that Nirvik V1 had. We got to spend some time with the Nirvik V2 and here are our thoughts about it.

Royal Enfield Nirvik V2: Construction

Royal Enfield offers Nirvik V2 in two colourways.

To begin with, let us discuss the construction of the jacket. The chassis is crafted from 500D yarn size Cordura. In contrast, many jackets that do not utilize Cordura typically opt for 600D to maintain an acceptable level of abrasion resistance. For those unfamiliar with the terminology, a higher yarn size indicates a thicker material; thus, 1000D is thicker than 500D. However, increased thickness in the weave can lead to a more cumbersome jacket.

It is essential for a riding jacket to be lightweight, flexible, and comfortable while still providing sufficient tear and break resistance to protect the skin during a slide. Furthermore, the Nirvik features 610D fabric as reinforcement in the shoulder and elbow areas, which are more susceptible to impact during a fall. The Nirvik also incorporates built-in reflective strips on the back, arms, and chest. It utilizes YKK for the main zipper, while other components appear to be unbranded probably to save some costs. Neoprene is used around the collar and wrist closures to enhance comfort, and a Velcro strip is located on the left shoulder to stick a custom patch. Elasticated panels are positioned under the armpits and around the elbows to allow easier movement. Additionally, the Nirvik V2 is equipped with armour for the back, shoulders, elbows, and chest, with the first three providing Level 2 protection, while the chest armour is rated at Level 1.

There are straps on offer to get a snug fit.

Royal Enfield Nirvik V2: Features on offer

The Nirvik V1 was also quite feature rich and it stays true for the V2 as well. The jacket features two flap pockets at the front, each equipped with button closures, providing convenient storage for items such as your phone or energy bars. Additionally, it includes two side pockets, that can be used to keep your gloves while you are parked or just put your hands. A rear pocket, typical of most touring jackets, is also present for stowing a rain jacket or some other stuff. Inside, there is a waterproof pocket that utilizes RE’s Tru-Dry technology, ensuring that your belongings remain dry even during heavy rain while riding. So, this pocket can come in handy for the wallet and the mobile phone. There is also an ID pocket on the left wrist along with adjustable straps for a snugger fit.

Royal Enfield Nirvik V2: Ventilation

There is a large vent on the back to improve the level of ventilation.

Ventilation was the biggest gripe for me with the Nirvik V1. With the V2, Royal Enfield has worked to improve it. The previous jacket only had two large pockets on the chest and a large panel on the back. For Version 2, the ventilation panels are placed on the chest area, ribs and arms. Royal Enfield has retained the large exhaust vent at the rear. So, yes the ventilation is better but it still gets warm in stop-and-go traffic.

Royal Enfield Nirvik V2: Verdict

If you are in the market looking for a touring jacket then the Nirvik V2 is still a great choice. It delivers on safety, comfort, features and has been improved when compared to its previous generation. Currently, the Nirvik V2 is priced at ₹17,950.

