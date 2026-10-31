Royal Enfield Nirvik Riding Pants review: Taking on highways, city duties and high-altitude trails

Riding pants are often the piece of motorcycle gear that riders tend to compromise on, especially when comfort becomes an issue over long hours in the saddle. I have worn riding trousers that restricted movement, making even simple tasks such as getting on and off the motorcycle feel cumbersome. The Royal Enfield Nirvik riding pants, however, have been a rather comfortable companion across different kinds of rides.

I have used these trousers on a ride from Leh to Wari La on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, taken them along on highway runs with the Interceptor 650 and worn them for several media rides. Across these experiences, the Nirvik pants have impressed me with their comfort and ease of movement, although there is one aspect of their fit that I wish Royal Enfield had got right.

Protection and construction

En route from Wari La to Leh. The Nirvik riding pants go well with the Nirvik jacket.

The Nirvik riding pants come equipped with CE Level 2 protectors at the knees and hips, offering protection at two of the key impact zones. The critical areas also get 600D polyester reinforcement, while the trousers feature a pre-curved construction designed to make riding more comfortable.

There is an anti-tear Ripstop stretch panel around the crotch, which plays an important role in improving flexibility. It allows the rider to move around without feeling restricted when getting on or off the motorcycle, shifting positions in the saddle or standing on the footpegs. The pants have also been designed with adjustability in mind, with Velcro tabs at the waist, the back of the knees and the hems.

Comfort and fit

Comfort is where the Nirvik riding pants make their strongest case. The pre-curved construction and stretch panel make a noticeable difference, particularly during longer rides. Whether I was seated on the Himalayan 450 while tackling the route towards Wari La, cruising on the Interceptor 650 and walking around or riding different types of motorcycles during media events, the trousers never felt particularly restrictive.

Standing on the footpegs, moving around the motorcycle or simply walking at a halt was easy. This is important because riding gear needs to work beyond the time spent sitting in the saddle. Over several hours of riding, the ability to move freely without constantly having to readjust your clothing makes a considerable difference.

However, I did encounter an unusual fit-related issue. The armour on the left knee would repeatedly rub against my left knee, forcing me to adjust its position. It was something I noticed across multiple rides and, despite getting used to it eventually, it remains one of the things I would have liked to see addressed. The rest of the fit was largely comfortable, and the adjusters helped me make changes depending on what I was wearing underneath.

The Velcro adjustments at the waist, knees and hems are particularly useful when riding in changing weather conditions. They allow you to accommodate an additional layer on colder mornings or loosen things up when temperatures rise later in the day.

If you want, you can get the whole Royal Enfield riding gear in black and green, which will make it colour match.

Practicality and everyday usability

Weighing around 1.1 kg, the Nirvik pants are fairly light for touring-oriented riding gear. They are also easy to fold and pack, which makes them convenient to carry on multi-day motorcycle trips where luggage space is limited.

The trousers come with four pockets at the front. While they are practical for carrying a few essentials, I would have appreciated more storage options, especially for longer rides when having additional accessible pockets can be useful. Also, because two of those pockets are open and you would not store anything valuable in them. Reflective detailing improves visibility in low-light conditions, while the matching design elements complement the Nirvik riding jacket.

Another positive is that the trousers are relatively easy to clean, making them convenient to use regularly rather than reserving them only for special rides or longer touring holidays.

Verdict

The Royal Enfield Nirvik riding pants have proved to be a comfortable piece of riding gear through my time using them across different motorcycles and riding conditions. From the high-altitude route between Leh and Wari La on the Himalayan 450 to highway runs on the Interceptor 650, they have delivered the kind of flexibility and comfort that I look for in touring trousers.

The CE Level 2 knee and hip protectors, reinforced construction and adjustable fit make them a practical option for riders who spend extended periods on their motorcycles. Their light weight and packability are additional advantages.

However, the recurring rubbing from the left knee armour was difficult to ignore, and the limited pocket count leaves some room for improvement. These are not deal-breakers, but they do prevent the Nirvik pants from being an entirely fuss-free experience.

Overall, the Royal Enfield Nirvik riding pants strike a good balance between protection, comfort and practicality. They have accompanied me on everything from mountain rides to highway journeys, and their comfort has consistently stood out. So, if you are in the market for riding pants that offer good comfort, I would definitely recommend the Nirvik.

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