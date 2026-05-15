River Indie review: A different take on electric mobility

The electric scooter segment is evolving rapidly, but most products seem to follow the same formula. Sharp styling, touchscreens, endless connected features and aggressive acceleration figures dominate the conversation. The River Indie takes a very different approach.

River calls the Indie the “SUV of scooters", and while that may sound like a marketing gimmick initially, spending time with the scooter reveals there is genuine thought behind that claim. Instead of trying to be sporty or flashy, the Indie focuses on functionality, practicality and everyday usability. And in many ways, that makes it one of the most interesting electric scooters currently on sale.

The Indie entered its third generation last year with incremental updates aimed at improving refinement and ownership experience rather than completely reinventing the package.

One of the biggest highlights of the River Indie is its practicality. From the massive underseat storage to the spacious floorboard, everything about this scooter is designed to make daily commuting easier.

Rugged design that gets attention everywhere

The Indie looks unlike anything else on Indian roads. While most electric scooters aim for sleek and futuristic styling, River has gone for a boxy, utilitarian design language that instantly stands out.

Up front, you get square LED headlamps with separate low and high beams, integrated LED indicators and a small flyscreen. Because of the design, you'll think that the headlights would be great, but unfortunately, that is not the case. They are average at best. The scooter also gets built-in crash guards and large pannier stays that not only improve practicality but also offer additional protection in case of a fall.

The underseat storage on the River Indie is quite large and can store a lot of stuff.

The overall silhouette genuinely resembles a rugged urban utility vehicle more than a conventional scooter. During our time with it, the Indie attracted attention almost everywhere. People frequently stopped to ask what scooter it was, which says a lot considering how crowded the EV space has become.

The riding triangle is also unique. The wide floorboard and spacious ergonomics make the scooter feel roomy and comfortable, especially for taller riders. Also, the rider can flip open the additional footpegs, in case there is no space on the footboard.

Built around practicality

Practicality is clearly where the Indie shines brightest. River has designed this scooter to carry things, and it shows.

There is a 12-litre glovebox positioned behind the apron, along with a massive 43-litre underseat storage compartment. The glovebox itself has clever compartments to store stuff. The scooter also gets accessory mounting points, bag hooks and optional pannier stays.

The storage capacity is among the best in the segment and makes the Indie extremely usable for daily commuting, grocery runs or even short touring duties. You can easily fit a full-face helmet along with additional items inside the underseat storage.

Unfortunately, the headlights are not as bright as you would expect them to be, considering the design of them.

River has also equipped the scooter with practical touches such as front footpegs, USB Type-C charging port, a mobile holder and parking assist with both forward and reverse movement. There is also hill hold control on offer but for some reason it was not working for me.

However, there are still some ergonomic annoyances. There is no quick-release mechanism for the boot or charging compartment, which means you will constantly need to use the key. It is not a dealbreaker, but it does feel slightly inconvenient in everyday usage.

Ride quality and urban manners

The Indie uses telescopic front suspension and twin hydraulic rear shocks. On broken roads and potholes, the setup absorbs impacts reasonably well, and the scooter feels stable thanks to its 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

That said, the suspension setup is not perfect. There is a noticeable thud over sharper bumps, something that feels slightly out of character for a scooter marketed around SUV-like comfort.

The riding posture takes some getting used to because the seat positioning is different from a conventional scooter. Once familiar, though, the Indie feels natural and relaxed to ride.

Handling is neutral and predictable. The scooter remains composed around corners and at city speeds. However, the handlebar feels surprisingly heavy while filtering through traffic, especially in tighter gaps.

Braking and safety

The CBS on duty is very well calibrated. There are 200 mm disc brakes at both ends.

Braking duties are handled by 200 mm disc brakes at both ends with a Combined Braking System. While ABS is absent, the braking performance itself is confidence-inspiring in most situations.

The Indie also gets adaptive regenerative braking, which works smoothly and helps improve efficiency during city riding. River additionally offers IP67-rated protection for both the motor and battery pack, which adds peace of mind during monsoons and rough weather conditions.

Performance is more than adequate

The Indie is powered by a mid-drive PMSM electric motor producing 6.7 kW peak power and 26 Nm torque. In the real world, performance feels brisk and responsive enough for daily commuting.

The rear tail light is quite bright and smartly designed.

The scooter accelerates strongly in the city and comfortably crosses 85kmph, which is more than enough for an urban-focused electric scooter. River claims a top speed of 90kmph in Rush mode.

Throttle calibration is smooth and predictable, making the Indie easy to ride in traffic. The reverse mode is genuinely useful while parking the scooter in tight spaces.

There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Ride and Rush. Each mode changes the scooter’s response and top speed significantly. Eco mode tops out at 50kmph, Ride mode reaches 80kmph, while Rush mode unlocks the full 90kmph performance.

One annoyance, however, is that you need to release the throttle completely before changing riding modes. So, for instance, you are making an overtake in Eco mode and you realize that the power is not enough and you need to change the mode, you will have to first let go of the throttle, change the mode and again twist the throttle.

Battery, range and charging

The Indie uses a 4 kWh battery pack. River claims an IDC range of 163km, although the true range figures are more realistic:

Eco mode: 110km

Ride mode: 90km

Rush mode: 70km

These numbers feel believable in real-world conditions and should comfortably cover most urban commuting needs.

Charging times depend on the charger used. The 750W charger takes around five hours, while the slower 480W charger takes roughly eight hours.

An important mechanical change with the Gen 3 scooter is River’s shift from belt drive to chain drive. The new setup has improved refinement and potentially reduced maintenance costs, although owners will now need to clean and lubricate the chain periodically.

Verdict

The River Indie is not the most feature-loaded electric scooter in the segment, nor is it the quickest. But what makes it special is its clear sense of purpose. It is not trying to be something that it is not. It is very honest and promises what it delivers.

It focuses on the things that genuinely matter in day-to-day riding: comfort, storage, practicality and usability. And in those areas, the Indie performs exceptionally well.

Yes, there are areas where improvements are needed. The suspension refinement could be better, the handlebars feel heavy in traffic and some convenience features need more polish. But despite those shortcomings, the Indie manages to deliver exactly what it promises.

And in a market where many EVs feel overly focused on gimmicks, the River Indie stands out by simply being useful.

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