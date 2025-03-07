Revolt RV BlazeX first ride review: A tech-savvy easy commuter, but is it worth the premium?

The Indian two-wheeler market, though dominated by motorcycles, has seen most scooter offerings transition towards electric mobility. However, Indian manufacturers are now introducing more electric motorcycles. Revolt, owned by Rattan India Group, was among the first movers in this space.

Revolt’s portfolio in India exclusively consists of electric motorcycles. And now they have added one more to the list, the Revolt RV BlazeX. Essentially a more powerful version of the Revolt RV1, the BlazeX has been positioned as a commuter motorcycle, and comes with a price tag of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it ₹14,000-15,000 pricier than a typical 125cc commuter motorcycle. Given the strong demand for commuter motorcycles in India, the BlazeX faces unique challenges.

As an electric commuter motorcylce, it must be durable enough to handle daily wear and tear while offering superior performance to justify its premium pricing. So, does the Revolt RV BlazeX live up to expectations? Let’s find out.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Design

The Revolt RV BlazeX has been designed as a quintessential commuter motorcycle with a focus on functionality and practicality. It gets clean lines and subtle creases that contribute to its straightforward aesthetic, which many customers may want with their commuter motorcycle.

The design of the BlazeX is exactly similar to the Revolt RV1, barring a few graphical changes. Upfront, it gets a round LED headlamp, marrying classic vibes with modern technology. Other key highlights on the front section include front storage box and an under-seat charger compartment which builds up on the motorcycle’s practical image and makes it ideal for daily city commutes.

Another key design trait of the BlazeX is the long single-piece. The seat in itself is quite well cushioned and the long structure ensures that the ride remains comfortable not just for the rider, but also the pillion. Meanwhile, at the rear it again gets LED lighting with LED tail lights and LED indicators.

The Revolt RV BlazeX gets two dual tone paint options - Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black

The key difference between the RV1’s and BlazeX’s design is the graphics. While both the motorcycles get a two tone design, the one of the BlazeX is much more subtler. Nonetheless, the two-tone fairing adds a subtle flair without compromising its understated aesthetic. The BlazeX gets two dual tone paint options - Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black. While the Sliver shade looks subdued and classy, the Red gives the bike a vibrant touch.

Overall, the Revolt RV BlazeX's design can be best described as functional and familiar. The design of the motorcycle gives priority to practicality, comfort and accessibility without going over the board. While it may not be a head turner with its not so revolutionary design, it definitely is a soothing motorcycle to look at that, at least visually, tries to provoke a sense of reliability and use friendly nature, which a typical commuter motorcycle customer would look for.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Features

While the design might not be striking, features are where the Revolt RV BlazeX tries to grab attention and justify its higher price tag. It aims to enhance the daily commute with a feature-rich package. To start with, it gets LED lighting all around—nothing out of the ordinary for this segment. However, one of its standout features is the 6-inch LCD instrument cluster. Unlike many other LCD panels on the market, this one is actually practical and user-friendly.

The display is large enough to show speed, energy consumption, battery percentage, remaining range, and other essential information with excellent clarity. Plus, it’s bright enough to remain fully readable even in direct sunlight—something many other displays struggle with. On top of that, the BlazeX offers smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to view call and text notifications on the LCD cluster and even access navigation.

The 6 inch LCD instrument cluster on the Revolt RV BlazeX is fully readable even under direct sunlight

A thoughtful addition is its smart features and IoT (Internet of Things) capabilities. By connecting their smartphones via the Revolt app, riders can access geo-fencing, ride tracking, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. These OTA updates ensure the BlazeX stays future-proof, allowing software improvements without needing a trip to the service center.

One of the BlazeX’s more unique features is its artificial engine sound system. This optional add-on mimics the sound of an internal combustion engine, which can actually be useful in heavy traffic, making the bike more noticeable to pedestrians and other vehicles.

Practicality is another strong point. The BlazeX comes with two storage compartments—one under the seat and another in the front section. The under-seat storage is ideal for carrying the portable charger, while the front compartment, though shallow, is handy for small essentials like documents, tools, a first-aid kit or a mobile device.

The Revolt RV BlazeX comes with two storage compartments—one under the seat and another in the front section

While the feature list is impressive, the overall material quality does feel a bit on the cheaper side, especially when it comes to the handlebar switches. That said, these features themselves collectively contribute to a well-rounded and user-friendly electric commuting experience, blending technology and convenience for everyday riders.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Performance

The Revolt RV BlazeX is designed primarily as a commuter EV, and its performance reflects that focus. As far as specs are concerned, the BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor producing 6.7 bhp and 45Nm of torque. The Revolt RV BlazeX claims to come capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph in the Sport mode and it can run up to 150 kilometres on a full charge in Eco mode. The battery pack is claimed to take 80 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. However, it takes 3.5 hours to be charged fully using a standard home charger.

Now that out of the way, let's see how the electric commuter is actually on the tarmac.

To begin with, the electric motor delivers smooth and predictable acceleration, at least for most of the time. You see, the Revolt RV BlazeX, just like the RV1 cuts the throttle as soon as you touch the brake lever, which makes the bike unpredictable, especially when you are making a u-turns. Nonetheless, overall, the ride is well-suited for urban riding.

The throttle response again, is mostly refined. It’s not a high-performance machine, but it provides enough torque for quick getaways from traffic signals and effortless overtakes in city conditions. While it's smooth for most of the riding situations, it does get sudden jerks when switching between modes while riding.

However, it is mostly a comfortable ride for both new and experienced riders. The multiple riding modes allow the rider to adjust the power output based on preference—Eco mode prioritises efficiency, while Sport mode sharpens throttle response for a slightly more engaging experience. And the City mode balances between performance and efficiency.

While the ride quality of the Revolt RV BlazeX is smooth for most of the riding situations, it does get sudden jerks when switching between modes while riding.

However, do note that the range drops significantly when moving up the performance ladder. Our test unit was 100 per cent charged at the start of the ride with a claimed range of 150 km in Eco mode. While riding on the track, we kept the motorcycle in sports mode for most of the time.

By the end of the trip we had covered a total of 23 km with 62 per cent of charge left. In the sport mode, the motorcycle showed 49 km of range left, while in the eco mode it showed 93 km of remaining range with a consumption of 44Wh/km. This translates to an actual range of 74 km under the riding conditions we experienced.

The top-end performance is modest, making it more than adequately suited for city speeds. However, at higher speeds, acceleration starts to taper off quite rapidly, meaning it’s more comfortable at moderate speeds rather than aggressive riding. It seems best to keep the motorcycle on city mode, which caps the top speed at 60 kmph, to get the most out of the motorcycle.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Ride & Handling

The Revoilt RV BlazeX gets telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets a disc brake at the front and rear. With this setup, the ride quality of the BlazeX leans towards the firmer side, which has both positives and drawbacks.

On well-paved city roads, the bike feels composed, and the telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers handle minor undulations effectively. However, on rougher patches, the suspension does not absorb road imperfections as well as some might expect, leading to a slightly harsh ride over potholes and speed breakers.

The riding position meanwhile is quite suited for an average sized Indian. The rider sits up straight with a comfortable feet position. However, taller riders might face issue with the footpegs which are positioned a bit too forward.

Handling is light and predictable, making the BlazeX easy to maneuver in urban traffic. The low kerb weight contributes to its agility, and weaving through congestion feels effortless. However, at higher speeds, stability isn’t as confidence-inspiring, and the bike starts to feel slightly unsettled over uneven road surfaces.

When it comes to cornering, the Revolt RV BlazeX performs decently for a commuter bike.

When it comes to cornering, the BlazeX performs decently for a commuter bike. It leans into turns easily without any noticeable body roll. This is managed by the weight distribution and suspension tuning, which does prioritises practicality over sportiness but keeps the zing on. Another highlight of the bike in this department is its gripping ability. It grips exceptionally well, giving you enough confidence on turns even at high speeds.

The braking setup, featuring disc brakes at both ends, offers adequate stopping power. However, unlike many other electric vehicles, the initial bite on the BlazeX does not feel sharp and the braking performance is rather progressive.

Overall, the Revolt RV BlazeX is best suited for urban commutes, where its lightweight handling and predictable power delivery shine. However, for those looking for a softer suspension setup or a more planted highway experience, it may not be the most ideal choice.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Verdict

The Revolt RV BlazeX is a step forward in the growing electric motorcycle segment in India. It offers practicality, smart features, and a commuter-friendly design, making it a viable alternative to conventional petrol-powered commuter bikes. Its smooth acceleration, usable performance, adequate ride quality and lightweight handling make city commuting quite effortless, while features like smartphone connectivity, OTA updates, and under-seat storage add convenience.

However, it isn’t without its shortcomings. The inconsistent throttle response when braking, and rapid battery depletion in Sport mode highlight areas for improvement. Additionally, for a price point higher than some equivalent ICE motorcycles, it still has to convince buyers on long-term value.

Ultimately, the BlazeX excels in urban commuting but struggles to justify its price tag over traditional commuter motorcycles. However, its removable battery ensures that the consumers can charge the batteries at home. Now with that, the running cost of the motorcycle will be far less than a comparable ICE motorcycle. So, for those looking for an eco-friendly city ride with modern tech, the BlazeX is a viable option. However, if refinement and versatility are priorities, it’s worth exploring other choices as well.

