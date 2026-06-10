Renault Duster 1.0-litre turbo petrol mileage test & review: How efficient is the smaller engine?

The Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to be the volume seller in India. But can a three-cylinder engine comfortably move an SUV of this size? And more importantly, what kind of fuel economy can you expect in the real world?

To find out, we took the Duster on a proper tank-to-tank mileage test while also spending enough time behind the wheel to understand what this engine is like to live with.

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The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate

How Does The 1.0-litre Turbo Feel?

On paper, the numbers may not seem particularly exciting. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol produces 98 hp and 166 Nm of torque, which is significantly lower than the 160 hp and 280 Nm offered by the larger 1.3-litre turbo engine. Naturally, anyone stepping out of the bigger engine into this one will immediately notice the drop in performance. However, viewed independently, the 1.0-litre engine never feels underpowered.

The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate. On highways, though, the story changes slightly. In-gear acceleration requires a little more patience, and overtaking slower vehicles often needs a downshift. It isn't slow, but it certainly prefers a relaxed driving style over an enthusiastic one.

The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise.

Refinement Is A Pleasant Surprise

Despite being a three-cylinder engine, refinement levels are quite impressive. Yes, there is the typical three-cylinder vibration and engine note at idle, and you can feel some of it if you push the engine hard. But once the car gathers speed, the engine settles into a smooth rhythm and feels remarkably refined.

Renault has also made changes to this engine compared to the one used in the Kiger, helping it better suit the Duster's larger dimensions and driving characteristics. The engine's personality is calm and relaxed rather than sporty. At highway speeds of around 80-90 kmph, it cruises comfortably while spinning at just over 2,500 rpm.

The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise. The throws, however, are slightly long and spaced apart, requiring a little time to get used to. One aspect that could divide opinions is the clutch pedal travel, which feels longer than expected. Taller drivers may not notice it much, but shorter drivers could find repeated clutch operation tiring in heavy city traffic.

Beyond the powertrain, the Duster continues to impress with its ride quality. Broken roads and uneven surfaces are absorbed effortlessly, and the SUV maintains its composed character that has always been one of its biggest strengths.

Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire 172km, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl.

Tank-to-Tank Mileage Test

For the test, the Duster's fuel tank was filled to the brim before setting off from the outskirts of Gurugram towards Neemrana Fort. The total distance covered during the test was 172 km. Once the journey was complete, the tank was filled again to calculate the exact fuel consumed.

The Duster used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire run, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl. Considering Renault claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.4 kmpl, the result is quite impressive. Since most of our drive consisted of open highways, city driving is likely to return slightly lower figures.

If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more.

Verdict

If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more. But if your driving consists mostly of daily city commutes with occasional highway trips, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes a strong case for itself.

It is refined, easy to drive, reasonably efficient and delivers enough performance for everyday use. For those looking for a comfortable family SUV with decent performance and impressive efficiency, the Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol could well be the sweet spot in the range.

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