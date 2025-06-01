Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) review: A digital partner you can rely on roads

Driving on Indian roads is certainly a tough task for any driver, and could be a nightmare for car owners. While congested urban roads in metros and lower-tier cities pose challenging situations for even the skilled drivers, highways come with a different set of challenges. In a country that comes with highly congested and dynamic traffic conditions, a dashcam is one highly essential accessory, finding an increasing footprint in the demand list of car buyers, be it in the new car market or in the used car market. Also, when it comes to buying aftermarket accessories for a car, dashcams are at the top of the list.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) has a simple design and allows the user to keep the video recordings on their mobile through an application, for further usage as and when required.

In a country where road accidents, being slapped with false or mistaken traffic violation cases, and road rages are common, dashcams can be the saviour for a vehicle owner. Think of a situation when you have received a false traffic challan for violating the speed limit or red signal, or your car is scratched by a rowdy motorcycle passing overtaking from the wrong side, the footage captured by the car's dashcam could be your saviour to prove your innosense or to get coverage from your insurer, respectively.

Keeping pace with the increasing demand, dashcam qualities have been increasing fast to more advanced technologies. Instead of just capturing the video footage, many dashcams now come equipped with ADAS features as well. Also, the quality of the dashcam's footage is improving as well.

Recently, we got our hands on the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) and here is the review of it.

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is easy to install and can be done by the vehicle owner himself or herself.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2): Design and installation

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K comes with a sturdy build quality. It comes with a compact and sleek appearance. The rounded finish and black-silver colour theme give it an upmarket look. The camera lens can be adjusted by tilting up and down to ensure the optimum recording angle, while the control push buttons are positioned at the bottom of the camera, which could be a bit of trouble for the user.

The dashcam comes with up to 1 TB micro SD card support. There is a small 3.2-inch LCD screen showing the real-time footage the camera is capturing. However, the display quality on the screen is not very satisfactory. Besides that, there is a charging cable connection port, a built-in mic. There are dual gum pads that come along with the dashcam to be attached to the windscreen. However, if you are planning to connect the rear camera with this device, there is no provision for that.

Qubo claims the dashcam comes with a supercapacitor that is capable of withstanding temperatures ranging between -20 degrees and 85 degrees Celsius.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2): Application interface and usability

The dashcam comes paired with the dedicated Qubo Pro application that is available for both Android and iOS users. We used the iOS version of the application, which has a pretty simple and user-friendly interface. It acts as a remote for the dashcam. The application shows the live feed being recorded by the dashcam, stored in multiple clips. Also, the application allows the user to capture photos using a dedicated button. There is a recording-on-demand option as well. Thanks to the built-in WiFi, pairing the application with the dashcam is easy, but one needs a bit of time. Especially if there is another dashcam available with inbuilt WiFi installed there earlier, it could be a bit of a task to find the Qubo dashcam's WiFi and connect to it.

The application has a dedicated button to access the clips and recordings. If the user needs to keep certain clips or photos on their mobile, they can easily download them from the app's server to their mobile phone. However, this can be performed only if the dashcam remains on and connected to the app, which means you can't do this with the car's power turned off. Also, the footage remains stored in the local storage of the device, which in this case is the microSD card.

We tested the device in multiple light conditions and found the performance pretty good.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2): Performance

In terms of performance, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K performed pretty well. The 5 MP camera with 3,000 UHD resolution and the Sony Starvis 2 IMX675 sensor captures the details around the vehicle pretty well. We tested the dashcam in different traffic and in light conditions. In low-light conditions as well, the dashcam captured detailed video and photographs. The continuous recording ensures the surrounding surveillance remains constant while the dashcam is on. It captures the sound as well, along with the video, which makes the footage more effective, especially in case of legal proof submission.

We have not tested the parking mode of the dashcam, though. Qubo claims the dashcam can capture video of the surroundings when the vehicle is parked, which enhances its safety further. For this, the dashcam needs to be connected directly to the battery onboard the vehicle. Qubo claims the G-sensor onboard the dashcam captures the moment during an emergency, which is eventually supposed to help the owner of the vehicle with proof of the mishap.

The low light photograph quality is good, but till at a certain distance, of course.

While testing the dashcam's performance in different conditions, we found that the surround sound and 3,000 UHD resolution video were fine, but when we tried to fetch a number plate detail of a quickly passing vehicle from the video or photo captured, it was really difficult to read the number, especially if the concerned vehicle was about 25 feet away. At about 10 feet distance, the details of the number plates of some slow-moving passing vehicles were okay to read, though. Also, the lag between the real-time event and the footage the device shows on the application is pretty low, which makes it an effective tool for the drivers.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2): Verdict

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K poses to be a handy, effective and essential device for car owners who seek a dashcam to enhance the safety of the vehicle. At ₹9,990, the price seems on the higher side than many other dashcams available in the market, but considering the performance it offers, the cost seems justified. The performance of the dashcam is good, and the application's user interface is pretty simple. In a nutshell, it is a good and useful device for vehicle owners to consider.

