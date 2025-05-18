Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator review: Should you buy it?

Tyres of any car are the most important components that maintain contact between the vehicle and the road surface. Many vehicle owners often take their vehicles to inflate tyres at local shops, fuel stations, etc. However, think of a situation where you are driving with low air pressure in the tyres and there is no place to inflate the tyres. This is the key reason why portable tyre inflators are finding an increasing footprint in the automotive accessory market.

Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator comes as a multiple-in-one car accessory that can be handy on the road to inflate the car's tyres in the hour of need.

A wide range of compact and portable tyre inflators are available in the market, both online and offline. With the increasing number of cars in the market, takers of these accessories are also growing fast. Recently, we got our hands on the Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator and here is our review of it.

Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator: Design and build

The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator comes with a sturdy build. The black coloured compact, and chunky design. In terms of design, the portable tyre inflator looks like a portable power bank. The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator gets a digital display showing the vehicle mode, air pressure level, charge level, etc. The device also has a Type A USB charging socket, a Type C USB charging port, and an LED flashlight.

The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator comes with soft push buttons, which allow the user to toggle between the vehicle modes, which are - car, motorcycle, bicycle, sports balls and custom. It gets two 2000 mAh battery packs inside the device, which can be recharged using the USB charging cable that comes along with the device. The device comes with spare nozzles that can be used if needed.

Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator comes with spare nozzles and a charging cable.

Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator: Performance

The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator comes with four different inflation modes. The modes come with presets and an auto shut-off function. In Car mode, the pre-set air pressure is 36 PSI, which is 32 PSI for Motorcycle mode. The Bicycle mode comes with a 0-70 PSI preset, while the Sports ball comes with an 8 PSI preset. There is a custom mode as well that allows the user to set the air pressure level between 0-150 PSI.

The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator claims to come with an air flow of 4-5 PSI per minute. We tried to inflate the car tyre to 36 PSI. To reach 36 PSI from 22 PSI, it took the Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator about six minutes, though. However, we didn't try the other modes. Also, we tested the LED flashlight's performance in a totally dark environment, and it performed pretty well, illuminating the engine bay area of the car.

Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator: Verdict

The Portronics Vayu 7.0 tyre inflator is an essential device promising the functionality of a compact and portable air inflator, which doesn't require being plugged into the vehicle's power socket, like many other portable tyre inflators. In case of an emergency at a location where a tyre inflator is not available, and you can spare some time, this can act as a lifesaver. At a sticker price of ₹1,849, the device is pretty handy.

