Portronics CarPower One inverter charger review: A useful car camping gadget

Car camping in India is growing at a fast pace. Over the last few years, car camping has witnessed a significant growth in the country. Several factors have been fuelling this growth story. The post-pandemic preferences for safe, private travel, government initiatives like the Caravan Tourism Policy, and rising demand for nature-based experiences among younger demographics have been propelling this growth.

The Portronics CarPower One inverter charger is a useful device that is capable of charging almost every gadget and appliance that is rated under 200W., inside a car, just like at home.

If you, too, are a car camping enthusiast and have been gearing up for your next trip, you must be looking for useful car accessories and gadgets to make the experience more convenient. A car inverter charger is one such device that is highly useful for people who love car camping, especially in their conventional passenger vehicles, instead of the typical caravans.

Recently, we reviewed the Portronics CarPower One inverter charger, and here are our findings.

Portronics CarPower One inverter charger: Compact design

The Portronics CarPower One inverter charger comes with a compact design. The device looks like a handy sipper bottle or large glass with a top cover that can be easily fitted into the bottle holder of the car’s centre console. The size of the device is smaller than a 500 ml pet bottle. The device comes with a 24-inch-long power cable that can be plugged into the car’s 12V socket.

The device’s body comes with a glossy finish, which gives the gadget a nice and shiny look, but it is also a fingerprint magnet. The top of the inverter charger gets a lid, which protects the wide range of charging ports as well as the power button from dust or any liquid spillage when the device is not in use. The inverter charger comes integrated with a cooling fan in order to dissipate the heat from the device, which keeps it cooler than most other adapters.

Speaking of the safety of the device, it comes with overvoltage protection, short circuit protection, and overtemperature protection.

Portronics CarPower One inverter charger: Easy to install

The Portronics CarPower One inverter charger comes as a plug-and-play device, which makes the installation and usage of this device simple and easy for users. The user needs to just plug the power cord into the car’s built-in 12V charging socket, and the other end will be connected to the device. Once the device is connected, open the top lid and push the power button. A green LED light will glow on the device, which denotes the charging status of the inverter charger.

Portronics CarPower One inverter charger: Practicality and utility

The Portronics CarPower One inverter charger can be easily fitted to the car’s centre console cup holders. A large number of modern cars now come with 12V charging ports for the second or third row seats, which means using the CarPower One won’t be a hassle for the rear occupants. While using this device and plugging a laptop, audio speakers, camera charger, car vacuum cleaner, or any other gadget or appliance into it, make sure the car’s ignition is on, which will minimise the load on the car’s battery.

A large number of appliances are designed to work on Alternating Current (AC). On the other hand, a car primarily uses Direct Current (DC). The CarPower One is a 12V DC/220V AC 200W car power inverter charger that is meant to convert the DC into AC, and deliver continuous power of up to 200W, to any device in a car.

The CarPower One comes with a three-pin plug socket, which means you can easily and safely charge your laptop, audio speakers, camera charger, car vacuum cleaner or many other devices and appliances in a car, as long as these devices are rated less than 200W. The CarPower One also comes with dual USB (18W Type-A and 30W Type-C) ports rated at 5V/3.4A, providing fast charging.

We tried charging devices such as a laptop, different mobile phones, car vacuum cleaner using this device, and all of them worked perfectly fine. The power delivery was linear, just like the home.

The CarPower One can be a very handy and useful device if you are looking for a gadget that will enhance your car camping experience.

Portronics CarPower One inverter charger: Verdict

The Portronics CarPower One inverter charger is easy to use and charges almost everything. The fast charging option enhances its practicality and utility further, while the over-current and over-voltage protection give confidence to the user. The availability of multiple charging ports ensures that one can easily charge multiple devices using this inverter charger. The compact size is another boon. The charging cable length is not adequate for the older cars that don’t have a 12V socket at the rear. Also, priced at ₹3,499, the inverter charger is slightly expensive.

In a nutshell, this can be a very handy and useful device if you are looking for a gadget that will enhance your car camping experience.

