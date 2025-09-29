Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner review: Is it worth buying?

The in-car experience defines the overall experience of a vehicle owner. When it comes to keeping the car's interior clean, many car owner prefers to do it themselves. The number is increasing nowadays. To keep a car's interior clean, one needs a few accessories and tools. One of them is the car vacuum cleaner, which can make your job easy by helping you clean the nooks and corners of the cabin.

We recently got our hands on the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner, and here is our review of it.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Design and build

The Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner has a compact design. The rounded design of the vacuum cleaner gives it a cylindrical shape, while the compact size makes it handy. The compact design, paired with the accompanying wide range of multi-purpose nozzles, makes the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner easy to reach the nooks and corners of the car interior that are not easy to reach with bare hands for cleaning. Being a wireless device, the functionality is enhanced further.

The design and functionality buttons are simple to use. It has a single Red coloured power button. Pushing the button once turns on the device in the low suction mode, while pushing it twice activates the powerful suction mode. Pushing it thrice turns the device off.

It comes with three small LED lights that mark the battery level while charging the device. The transparent nozzle cap at the front shows the dirt being accumulated. It can be retracted for cleaning. The filter comes with an aluminium wrapping that makes it easy to wash and protects the actual filter inside. The charging is done through a Type-C USB port that is positioned at the back of the device. This means the device can be charged at home or inside the car as well.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Performance

We tested the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner extensively, and it performed satisfactorily. The cleaning performance was good, and the suction power worked quite well to clean the day-to-day dirt that accumulates on the floor mats, seats, etc. While using this device, we found the Ren Go heating up a bit after short usage.

Nuuk claims the Ren Go vacuum cleaner comes with up to 11 kPa suction power. If used in Turbo mode, the battery backup is for 12 minutes for this device, which is 20 minutes in Eco mode. To be charged fully, the device takes about three hours. Also, it is capable of collecting 110 ml of dust at one go.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Verdict

The Nuuk Ren Go comes as a handy and easy-to-use portable car vacuum cleaner, priced at ₹2,999. While the device is certainly very useful, a bit more battery backup time could have enhanced its utility further. If you are looking for a compact, affordable car vacuum cleaner, this can be a good deal.

