HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Reviews Nuuk Ren Go Car Vacuum Cleaner Review: Is It Worth Buying?

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner review: Is it worth buying?

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2025, 13:14 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner comes with a compact and handy design that makes it easy to use.

Nuuk Ren Go
Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner comes with a compact and handy design that makes it easy to use.
Nuuk Ren Go
Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner comes with a compact and handy design that makes it easy to use.
Get Launch Updates on
Tata Altroz EV arrow icon
Notify me

The in-car experience defines the overall experience of a vehicle owner. When it comes to keeping the car's interior clean, many car owner prefers to do it themselves. The number is increasing nowadays. To keep a car's interior clean, one needs a few accessories and tools. One of them is the car vacuum cleaner, which can make your job easy by helping you clean the nooks and corners of the cabin.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

We recently got our hands on the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner, and here is our review of it.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Design and build

The Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner has a compact design. The rounded design of the vacuum cleaner gives it a cylindrical shape, while the compact size makes it handy. The compact design, paired with the accompanying wide range of multi-purpose nozzles, makes the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner easy to reach the nooks and corners of the car interior that are not easy to reach with bare hands for cleaning. Being a wireless device, the functionality is enhanced further.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 50.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.04 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqs Suv (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon820 km
₹ 1.28 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman E
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon462 km
₹ 54.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The design and functionality buttons are simple to use. It has a single Red coloured power button. Pushing the button once turns on the device in the low suction mode, while pushing it twice activates the powerful suction mode. Pushing it thrice turns the device off.

It comes with three small LED lights that mark the battery level while charging the device. The transparent nozzle cap at the front shows the dirt being accumulated. It can be retracted for cleaning. The filter comes with an aluminium wrapping that makes it easy to wash and protects the actual filter inside. The charging is done through a Type-C USB port that is positioned at the back of the device. This means the device can be charged at home or inside the car as well.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Performance

We tested the Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner extensively, and it performed satisfactorily. The cleaning performance was good, and the suction power worked quite well to clean the day-to-day dirt that accumulates on the floor mats, seats, etc. While using this device, we found the Ren Go heating up a bit after short usage.

Nuuk claims the Ren Go vacuum cleaner comes with up to 11 kPa suction power. If used in Turbo mode, the battery backup is for 12 minutes for this device, which is 20 minutes in Eco mode. To be charged fully, the device takes about three hours. Also, it is capable of collecting 110 ml of dust at one go.

Nuuk Ren Go car vacuum cleaner: Verdict

The Nuuk Ren Go comes as a handy and easy-to-use portable car vacuum cleaner, priced at 2,999. While the device is certainly very useful, a bit more battery backup time could have enhanced its utility further. If you are looking for a compact, affordable car vacuum cleaner, this can be a good deal.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2025, 13:14 pm IST
TAGS: aftermarket car accessories car accessories

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.