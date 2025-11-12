Numeros n-First review: An easygoing e-scooter that prioritises accessibility

When it comes to daily commuting, an electric scooter makes a lot of sense. The Indian EV market today offers a wide range of options, but few are truly designed keeping women and first-time riders in mind. That’s the gap Numeros aims to bridge with its new electric scooter — the n-First. Built to be approachable, practical, and easy to handle, the n-First promises to bring confidence to new riders. But does it deliver on that promise? We put it to the test to find out.

Design and practicality

At first glance, the Numeros n-First doesn’t scream for attention. The styling is simple, with hints borrowed from the brand’s utility model, the Diplo. Up front, it features a circular LED headlamp set within a sharp-looking apron that incorporates sporty air vents. The most striking elements, however, are the large 16-inch alloy wheels shod with skinny tyres — a setup designed to enhance stability.

The scooter’s body is relatively slim, making it manageable in traffic, but from the rear, it looks wider due to the distinctive inverted U-shaped LED tail-lamp. Buyers can choose between two colour options — Traffic Red and Pure White.

Practicality is another area where Numeros has paid close attention. There’s a bottle holder, a mobile holder with a USB charging port, and a small cubby space in the floorboard. The portable charger and removable battery fit neatly under the seat. While the phone mount looks a bit odd, it’s extremely handy for navigation purposes.

Numeros offers plenty of storage options to the rider.

Comfort and ride quality

The Numeros n-First uses telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The setup offers a surprisingly comfortable ride — it handles potholes well and doesn’t crash over bad surfaces. However, the seat padding is quite firm, which could be uncomfortable on longer commutes.

There’s ample footboard space for the rider, and the pillion seat also offers decent room. The ergonomics are neutral, making it easy for shorter riders to handle.

Features and technology

Despite its affordable pricing, the n-First comes fairly loaded with features. You get all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, follow-me-home headlamp, trip timer, and a parking brake.

The scooter is also smart-connected, offering access to data through a companion app, including geo-fencing and immobilizer functions. However, the turn indicators are not flexible, meaning they could break easily if hit.

There are two colour options to choose from - Traffic Red and Pure White (above).

Battery and range

Powering the scooter is a 3 kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 109 km. In real-world conditions, the digital display showed around 85 km on a full charge in Eco mode, so in Normal and Sport mode, the range would be even less. Charging the battery fully takes roughly 8 hours, which is on the longer side for this segment.

The battery is quite heavy to lift, but Numeros has added a thoughtful touch — an extra seat-lock mechanism that allows you to lock the seat even when the charger is connected, if you are not taking the battery outside to charge.

Performance and braking

The n-First uses a mid-mounted motor that drives the rear wheel via a chain drive. It produces 3.39 hp and 34 Nm of torque. Performance is brisk up to 50 kmph, after which the acceleration starts to taper off.

However, there are a few concerns — there’s a slight delay in throttle response, and even when you let go, the scooter takes a split-second to cut power. The throttle feel is snatchy, and the chain drive introduces vibration and noise.

The mobile holder is quite large and placed horizontally. It also has a slot for the charging cable.

On the positive side, the motor doesn’t cut power when braking — a feature that makes riding in bumper-to-bumper traffic smoother. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends with a combi-braking system. The rear brake has good bite, though the front lacks feel at low speeds.

The top speed stands at 70 kmph, and there are three ride modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport, each altering throttle response and top-end performance.

Verdict

The Numeros n-First shows promise as a women-friendly and beginner-focused electric scooter. It’s practical, stable, and feature-packed for its price, but it does need refinement in areas like throttle calibration, braking feel, and seat comfort.

If your budget is tight, the n-First could be a decent option for city commutes. However, it might be worth waiting for the brand to iron out the rough edges. The scooter comes with a 3-year standard warranty, extendable to 5 years, and the top-end variant that we rode is priced at ₹84,999 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: