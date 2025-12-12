Mini Cooper S Convertible Review: A Car That Makes You Smile

Open-top cars have always been the ultimate lifestyle showoff; however, the segment globally seems to be dwindling. Mini , on the other hand, has other plans for the Indian market, as the company brings back romance in the segment with the debut of the Cooper S Convertible, which brings forward all the strengths of the hard-top version with the cool factor of the convertible.

Mini invited us to experience the new convertible in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, around this time of the year when the weather is at its best. Here’s how the entire experience went.

What's the new Cooper S Convertible all about?

Mini Cooper S Convertible with its fabric roof dropped in the Jaisalmer sun

The highlight, of course, is the electrically operated fabric roof that opens in just 18 seconds. Mini has also brought back the ‘sunroof mode’, where the roof slides back partially, a feature owners appreciated on the R57 but missed on the F57.

On the outside, the latest-gen Cooper S Convertible hasn’t really gone through a radical change, as it looks at the peak of its design evolution. It carries over its iconic silhouette, comprising circular headlamps integrated with daytime running lamps (DRLs). There is also a new octagonal grille with dark detailing and red ‘S’ badging, the electric soft-top roof, and the sharp 18-inch dual-tone alloys with contrasting black cladding. The rear also looks equally smashing - it is compact with a low-down squatting stance, giving the rear a solid look even with the roof down. The tail lights feature an angular signature Mini LED pattern; however, there is no Union Jack pattern available. We are told it is likely to be launched in India next year with a special edition model.

The Cooper S Convertible features premium, environmentally-friendly upholstery and retains the characteristic circular OLED display

On the inside, the cabin looks neatly designed with top-notch execution levels. There are environmentally friendly soft-touch materials used all over the dashboard, which also houses a large and funky-looking, high-positioned circular digital screen. The screen is crisp, clear and rich in colours, and has a bright display even when operated without the roof in harsh sunlight. This screen houses the instrument console and displays current speed and other driver-related information. While there is no traditional speedo, the car uses a HUD screen for the driver.

The car is available for purchase in a single, fully loaded trim, which gets standard features such as a 12-speaker 365W Harman Kardon audio system, a powered driver’s seat with massage, ambient lighting, heated steering, drive modes and, of course, the 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen.

In terms of seating, Mini has given quite supportive seats, which are also nicely bolstered. Meanwhile, the steering wheel feels good to hold and has a nice touch to it. It feels solidly put together, like the rest of the cabin and interiors.

Last but not least, the boot space on the car with all seats up stands at 160L, while the rear seats… Storage spaces are well thought out, and the 215-litre boot (160 litres with the roof down) is reasonably practical for a small convertible. In fact, it’s good enough for you and your better half to take the convertible on a road trip and not worry about luggage issues. It can easily fit two or more medium-sized suitcases, which is more than what other convertible roadsters offer. But of course, do not expect GT-like space.

How is it to drive?

The Cooper S Convertible is fitted with a 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol that pushes 204 bhp and 300 Nm

The Mini Cooper S Convertible is as special to drive as it is to stand outside and admire. The special starting sequence, which includes twisting the jet-inspired switches to see the starting animation pop up on the circular screen, definitely hits the right enthusiast spot. The 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo-powered engine comes to life with a subdued roar and completes the experience of sitting inside the car. The engine pushes out 204 bhp and 300 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Headline figures include a 0–100 kph time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 237 kph.

While the numbers sure are impressive, there is more to it, especially in terms of how it makes the driver feel. And it is not just about being quick on its feet, but about how everything comes together to deliver an aural, visual and sensual experience of driving this Mini.

While I surely would have loved a manual to complete the hisses and whooshes aural experience from its turbo, that’s especially felt when the roof is down. The engine isn’t exactly loud or delivers pops and bangs, but it’s good enough not to anger your neighbours on a silent Sunday morning, yet still make you smile when you push it just a bit more than usual.

With its 7-speed DCT, the Cooper S Convertible flies to 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.9 seconds before topping out at 237 kmph

Put a heavy foot down, and the Mini accelerates quickly, not fiercely; it’s well controlled, the steering is well calibrated and gives you real-time feedback on what’s happening underneath, and the overall experience is quite mechanical, especially in the way the suspension feels. And honestly, I’ve loved every second spent behind the wheel of the Mini.

There is a bit of torque steer under heavy acceleration, but I’ll let that rub off because the way it keeps going even after hitting triple-digit speeds is something to be experienced. Also, uneven patches on some parts of the roads I was driving on could play a role in the torque steer I felt, especially when accelerating from a standstill.

How’s the ride quality?

The Cooper S Convertible brings 150 mm of ground clearance, which should not be a problem on the everyday city roads

The real question is, can you drive this car on Indian roads and not be worried about every bump, pothole and every challenge that Indian roads can throw at you? Well, the Jaisalmer roads I drove on were particularly fine and well-paved to really comment on whether it could tackle everyday Indian roads without drama — but when it comes to ride quality, there is nothing I can complain about. The suspension does the job of keeping the dynamics sporty and occupants at ease. While some bumps may be felt inside the cabin, that is more of a trade-off for its sportier, go-kart-like drive that really takes the crown. The ground clearance stands at nearly 150 mm, which is okay, and if you are careful, it shouldn’t be an issue, at least on everyday city roads where you’ll be driving more often.

Final Words:

The Cooper S Convertible gets 215 litres of boot space with the roof up

The Mini Cooper S Convertible really is a car that’s supposed to make you happy, put a big smile on your face, whether you are inside the car or outside just staring at it. And now, while every other car claims to bring happiness with a newly added feature, a bigger screen or some technical gadget aimed to make the drive easier and technically sorted, this one does not promise anything like that, but a soul - a character that makes a Mini a Mini. It’s improved through its previous generations and reached this very top, and honestly, if you love driving good cars and care for how much it can satisfy the driver in you, you honestly would not care if it fits your mug in the door pocket or luggage in the boot. And once the roof is down, the wind hitting your face and the turbo hiss will make your day.

Priced at ₹58.50 lakh, it comes out as the most affordable open-roof car you can buy in India, and I’ll definitely recommend you go and experience it for yourself at least once.

First Published Date: