MG M9 first drive review: A new era for luxury MPVs

When luxury MPVs started arriving in the Indian market, no one thought that they would become a success. For the longest time, the Toyota Vellfire has dominated the segment. Then came the first gen Kia Carnival , which was priced at a significantly lower price and did really well. Then came the 2nd-gen Kia Carnival, which was priced around ₹63 lakh ex-showroom. Most people thought that it would not sell. But again, people were wrong; it was sold out.

Now, JSW MG Motor India is trying their hand out in this segment. The brand showcased the M9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and now the brand is preparing to launch it in the Indian market. It will be the company's first product that will go on sale through their new MG Select stores.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Euniq 7 84 kWh 84 kWh 605 km 605 km ₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 5 Estate 61.1 kWh 61.1 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7 - 9.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What makes it unique is that it is the only limousine in the Indian market that is electric. So, how does it perform? What are the highlights of the MG M9? We got to spend a couple of hours with the new electric limousine in Goa and here's our first drive review.

MG M9: How is the design?

The M9 stands out on our Indian roads because of its sheer size. It measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and the wheelbase is 3,200 mm. This makes the M9, the largest luxury limousine in the Indian market. Up-front, there is a trapezoidal grille that also helps as an air dam to cool down the electronics, then there is a chrome strip that runs throughout the width of the car and the headlights, which is what gives that imposing look to the M9. On the sides, there are 19-inch alloy wheels but again a chrome strip has been given that justifies how long the M9 actually is. At the rear, there are thin LED tail lamps with swiping animation for the turn indicators along with another chrome strip that runs throughout the width of the car. JSW MG Motor India will sell the M9 in three colour schemes - Metal Black, Concrete Grey with black roof and Pearl Lustre White with black roof.

MG M9: How are the rear seats?

The M9 will be bought by the people who will spend most of their time in the second row and it is the place where you should be. There are two Ottoman seats for the second row that are 16-way adjustable. They are heated, ventilated and have a massaging function as well. All of this is controlled via a small screen placed on the armrest. There is also a boss mode to adjust the front passenger seat from the second row itself. The rear occupants can also recline their seats fully to take a nap. MG also offers a leg rest that is just like a cherry on top. The second row is an amazing place to be in, you can rest, take a nap or just travel in peace with the sunshades up. There is also a screen on which the customers can attach a device using an HDMI port or play content from a streaming service. One thing that MG missed with the rear seats is the addition of the tray table that could have been quite useful considering people who buy such luxury limousines end up working while they are travelling as well.

Then there are the third row seats which can be accessed simply by walking through the middle of the second row. The third row is surprisingly spacious. Even a 6-foot-1-inch person was able to sit comfortably in the third row which was quite a surprise. The third row occupants get a USB port, mobile holder and a cup holder as well.

MG M9: How is the ride quality and the drive?

The suspension of the MG M9 is on the firmer side. You can feel every minor undulation of the road inside the cabin. This is what robs the experience. Now, this firm setup does help the EV in having a composed and stable ride when doing triple-digit speeds out on the highways. In fact, even in the corners, the M9 stays flat without any major body roll. It was quite a surprise by how much we loved spending our time in the driver's seat.

The acceleration is linear even when you are in the Sport mode. The brakes do require some effort as in you really have to press the pedal to make this behemoth come to a halt. However, you do get used to it. Once again, MG has calibrated the regen very smoothly. It kicks in gently and there is not jerk that any of the passengers can feel. The steering weighs

Speaking of MG doing things again, they have incorporated almost all the controls into the infotainment system. Now, this will really need some learning because the menus can also be confusing. Then there is the instrument cluster for the driver, it is a different unit from the Windsor and the Comet and it looks a bit cluttered and does not show a battery percentage. Instead, it has a battery icon just like on the smartphone and an estimated range indicator. Now, the issue with this is that we know that the range indicator on MGs is not the most reliable and it does not adapt to the vehicle's conditions in realtime.

MG M9: What is the range and battery specs?

JSW MG Motor India is using a massive 90 kWh battery pack that can charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes, if you can find a suitable fast charger. It has a fast charging capability of up to 160 kW. The AC fast charger takes 9.5 hours to fully charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent. The electric MPV will come with a 3.3 kW portable charger. As of now, the brand has not revealed the driving range of the MG M9.

MG M9: Who should buy it?

There is no denying the fact that the MG M9 is a bold new take on luxury mobility. As of now, we do not know about the price of the M9 but we expect it will slot between the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire. The M9 does make sense for people who will be chauffeur-driven within city limits. The second row is the highlight of the M9 because of how supremely comfortable the seats are. If that stiff suspension does not bother you, then the M9 does make a great buy, considering the quality and the supreme comfort it offers.

First Published Date: