Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line review: When grand becomes majestic

Recently launched in the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line adds a distinct flair to the already well-established GLS range with its exclusive AMG-specific touches. The moment it rolled into my driveway during the golden hours of the evening, its sheer presence was undeniable. Drenched in a deep, dark shade and towering over everything else around it, I knew exactly at the moment that this wasn’t just another luxury SUV. This was Mercedes-Benz making a bold, unapologetic statement of luxury and dominance.

The GLS AMG Line presents itself as a heavyweight dressed in a tailored performance suit: powerful, poised, and unapologetically commanding. Offered in both petrol and diesel variants, I had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 450d version—and it was nothing short of a super-SUV oozing with opulence.

Exteriors:

From the moment you lay eyes on it, the GLS AMG Line distinguishes itself with subtle yet meaningful enhancements. The front fascia sports a refreshed grille with a revised colour palette, while the AMG-specific bumper design introduces wider air inlets and pronounced air aprons—adding a dash of aggression to its otherwise elegant presence. In keeping with its performance-inspired aesthetics, the black cladding around the wheel arches has been swapped out for body-coloured treatment, further refining its silhouette.

But perhaps the most attention-grabbing update lies beneath: the massive 21-inch AMG-spec five-spoke alloy wheels. Not only are they among the largest available in the segment, but they’re also the only place on the entire SUV where the coveted 'AMG' branding is visibly etched. At the rear, the design continuity is maintained with a body-coloured bumper and dual chrome exhaust tips, styled to reflect AMG's signature design language. Together, these upgrades lend the GLS a sportier and more premium road presence without going overboard.

Interiors:

Step inside the GLS AMG Line and you're welcomed into familiar territory—one that blends the opulence of the standard GLS with subtle AMG Line flourishes. These enhancements are discreet yet purposeful: a new flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, brushed metal pedals, branded floor mats, and a sportier interior vibe. Beyond that, the cabin remains quintessentially GLS, and buyers can still choose from three tasteful interior colour schemes that accompany this trim.

What truly sets the GLS apart, however, is its sheer scale. This SUV doesn’t just offer space—it offers room to stretch, lounge, and live. The front cabin is generously proportioned, with the wide centre console creating well-defined spaces for both the driver and co-passenger. The expansive glasshouse and panoramic sunroof flood the cabin with natural light, elevating the sense of airiness and making the interior feel even more inviting.

Touchpoints throughout the cabin reflect Mercedes’ usual finesse—soft materials, tactile buttons, and a general sense of precision. Yet, amid this luxury, one can’t ignore that the layout and design are beginning to show signs of ageing, particularly when compared to the newer cabins in Mercedes’ evolving lineup. It’s still luxurious, no doubt, but the tech and styling cues could use a refresh.

Where the GLS truly earns its stripes is in the second row. This is the sweet spot—the space where passengers are most likely to spend time—and Mercedes has made sure it delivers. Rear-seat occupants are treated to dedicated climate control zones, rear entertainment screens, multiple USB-C ports, electric seat adjustment, and ample storage solutions. A fold-out centre armrest conceals cupholders and a touchscreen controller, giving passengers command over several in-cabin features. While comfort is top-tier and long-distance journeys feel effortless, it’s worth noting that the GLS continues to offer only a bench setup for the second row—captain seats aren't an option, which could be a miss for some.

Access to the third row is made easier with a one-touch tumble feature for the second-row seats. Though Mercedes positions the GLS as a 5+2 seater—suggesting the third row is more auxiliary than primary—it’s far from cramped. Even adults can find usable space here, especially on shorter trips, and the flexibility of folding the seats down adds to the practicality.

Drive:

What sets the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line apart isn’t just its upscale aesthetics or plush interiors—it’s the powerhouse that resides under the hood. The real magic begins when you awaken the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine. This isn’t just a big SUV with premium credentials; it’s a full-size luxury machine that knows how to move with purpose. Mated to a refined 9-speed automatic transmission, this diesel motor delivers power in a smooth, uninterrupted flow, making the sheer bulk of this SUV feel almost weightless once you’re behind the wheel.

It’s not just quick “for its size"; it’s quick, period. The diesel version sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds and can clock a top speed of 250 kmph. Aiding this performance is the 48V mild-hybrid system featuring an Integrated Starter Generator.

Despite its substantial footprint, the GLS surprises with how agile and responsive it feels. The steering is light yet precise but what truly elevates the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line above the rest isn't just its luxurious build or commanding presence—it's the sheer composure with which it glides over the road. Thanks to its adaptive air suspension, the ride feels almost ethereal. Whether it's battered tarmac, deep ruts, or an endless string of speed breakers, the GLS absorbs them all with a grace that makes most road imperfections feel irrelevant. It's that rare kind of SUV that encourages you to keep driving without hesitation, even when the road ahead looks less than inviting.

On the pricing front, exclusivity comes at a premium. The GLS 450 AMG Line (petrol) is tagged at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom), while the diesel GLS 450d AMG Line asks for ₹1.43 crore. That’s a ₹3 lakh hike over the standard GLS 450 for the petrol, and a ₹1 lakh jump for the diesel over the regular GLS 450d. But what you’re paying for isn't just performance figures—it's the AMG-specific styling, finer interior details, and the cachet that comes with driving a GLS that wears the AMG badge.

Conclusion:

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a declaration of what modern luxury, performance, and engineering prowess look like when woven together with precision. From its AMG-tweaked design that adds aggression without losing elegance, to its punchy powertrain and outstanding driving dynamics, the GLS strikes a near-perfect balance between form and function.

