Mercedes-Benz G-Class G450d Review: The Sensible G-Wagon?

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has never really been a rational purchase. It’s big, expensive, not particularly spacious, and yet, it continues to sit in a league of its own. That’s largely because the G-Wagon has always been more about character than common sense.

Which is what makes the G450d interesting. Positioned between the electric G580 and the G63 AMG, this version doesn’t try too hard to prove a point. Instead, it quietly focuses on doing the fundamentals right while offering the full G-Class experience.

Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine producing 367 hp and 750 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The numbers themselves are impressive, but more than that, it’s the way the power is delivered. There’s a sense of effortlessness to how the G450d moves. It doesn’t feel urgent or aggressive; it just gathers speed in a calm, controlled manner, which suits the nature of the car far better.

A 48V mild-hybrid system has also been added, though its role is subtle. It smoothens out the driving experience rather than dramatically altering efficiency or outright performance.

The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance.

Design: Still the Same, and That’s the Point

Visually, very little has changed, and that’s entirely intentional. The G-Class continues with its signature boxy silhouette, flat panels, and upright stance. Minor updates like a revised grille, new alloy wheels, and refreshed bumpers are present, but they don’t alter the overall identity of the car.

And they don’t need to. Few vehicles have a design that has remained this consistent for this long while still feeling relevant. The G-Wagon is one of them, and the G450d carries that legacy forward without unnecessary experimentation.

The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system.

Cabin Experience: High on Quality, Short on Space

Step inside, and the G450d feels every bit as premium as you’d expect. The cabin is lined with Nappa leather, and the overall fit and finish is solid, with the kind of material quality that reinforces its price tag.

The dashboard is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, running Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system. The interface is intuitive, and importantly, the cabin hasn’t gone fully touch-dependent. Physical controls for basic functions are still present, which makes day-to-day usability easier.

Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.

The front seats are well-equipped, offering heating, ventilation, and massage functions. However, the rear seats don’t quite match up to expectations. Despite the SUV’s size, space in the second row feels tighter than it should, especially for taller passengers.

Boot space stands at 640 litres, which is usable, though the high loading height can make it slightly inconvenient in everyday scenarios.

Off-Road Capability: Still a Benchmark

What continues to set the G-Class apart is that its off-road credentials are entirely genuine. The G450d comes equipped with three locking differentials and a low-range gearbox, along with dedicated off-road driving modes. This isn’t just an SUV that looks capable; it has the hardware to back it up.

Even in a segment filled with luxury SUVs that lean heavily towards road use, the G-Wagon remains one of the few that can comfortably venture far beyond it.

The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads.

On the Road: Better Than Expected

Driving the G450d is a reminder that this is still a ladder-frame SUV, but one that has been refined significantly over time.

The ride quality is composed on most surfaces, absorbing bumps reasonably well, though some vertical movement is noticeable, especially over uneven roads. It never feels unsettled, just slightly old-school in the way it handles imperfections.

The steering is light at low speeds, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces, and gains enough weight at higher speeds to inspire confidence. Braking performance is also reassuring, with strong stopping power considering the vehicle’s size and weight.

Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do.

The diesel engine plays an important role in shaping the driving experience. It delivers its performance in a relaxed, linear manner, which aligns well with how the G-Wagon is meant to be driven.

Beyond the specifications and features, the G450d delivers something harder to quantify. It has presence. On the road, it stands out in a way few vehicles do. It draws attention constantly, and that inevitably becomes a part of the ownership experience.

Verdict

At approximately ₹2.9 crore, the G450d is undeniably expensive, and from a purely practical standpoint, there are more spacious, more comfortable, and more feature-rich options available at a lower price.

But evaluating a G-Wagon purely on practicality misses the point. The G450d works because it retains everything that defines the G-Class, its design, its capability, and its sense of occasion, while packaging it in a form that feels more usable than the extremes at either end of the lineup.

It may not be the most exciting version, and it certainly isn’t the most cutting-edge, but it arguably comes closest to being the most well-rounded. And in the context of the G-Wagon, that might be exactly what some buyers are looking for.

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