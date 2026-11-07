Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG first drive review: Punchy CNG with a turbo!

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been an important addition to the brand's sub-compact SUV portfolio, bringing together performance, technology and practicality in a package that has found considerable interest among Indian buyers. The model has crossed 2.5 lakh cumulative sales in under two and a half years, and Mahindra has now expanded its reach further with a factory-fitted CNG option.

CNG-powered cars have come a long way from being considered unreliable and underpowered but affordable alternatives to cars running on petrol. Modern systems have become more efficient, and the difference in performance is often not as noticeable as it used to be. Mahindra, however, has taken this a notch further by introducing CNG technology that should, in theory, deliver almost identical performance figures in both fuel modes. The result is the XUV 3XO ZNG, the company's first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle. Here is what we thought of it after spending time behind the wheel.

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Same familiar design with smart storage

There is not much to say about the exterior design because Mahindra has retained the XUV 3XO's familiar styling. The only noticeable distinction at the rear is the new ZNG badge, which can be used to identify this CNG version. That is not necessarily a bad thing, especially for buyers who already like the way the standard one looks.

The more interesting changes are underneath. The twin CNG cylinders are positioned beneath the luggage area, leaving the boot with a flat loading floor and 270 litres of usable space. The spare wheel sits underneath the body. This configuration provides enough space for a short weekend trip, which is important for a family SUV.

The twin-cylinder CNG setup is positioned beneath the luggage area.

Turbocharged performance

The XUV 3XO ZNG's biggest talking point is undoubtedly its performance. It uses the familiar 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine, which produces 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, whether running on petrol or CNG. Mahindra has worked on the turbocharger calibration and ECU mapping to maintain the same output in either fuel mode. It also gets a first-in-segment 10-bar CNG injection pressure system to improve performance and efficiency.

On paper, these are impressive numbers for a CNG-powered passenger vehicle. The 200 Nm torque, available between 1,500 rpm and 3,500 rpm, is claimed to be the highest among CNG passenger vehicles in India. Mahindra also quotes a 0-60 kmph time of 4.9 seconds and a 0-100 kmph time of 11.8 seconds in CNG mode. The engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic options offered.

The XUV 3XO ZNG gets a first-in-segment 10-bar CNG injection pressure system.

In real life, these figures do translate into a rather fun driving experience. The XUV 3XO ZNG packs a bunch of punch. The throttle was responsive, and even though there is slight turbo lag, the power delivery is something you don't expect from a CNG vehicle. The turbo lag, however, isn't intrusive enough to be a dealbreaker. The engine feels smooth, and Mahindra has done a good job keeping noise, engine vibration, and harshness inside the cabin in check. This makes the cabin feel quite refined even when you demand more from the engine.

The company claims a certified fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg. However, we were not able to test that claim in our short drive of the XUV 3XO ZNG. The SUV can switch from petrol to CNG mode effortlessly while driving and can automatically switch back to petrol when the CNG supply runs low. There is also a gas-leak detection system that can identify a leak and switch the vehicle to petrol for added safety.

The XUV 3XO ZNG feels composed through corners.

Mahindra has also addressed practicality by adding an average and instantaneous fuel economy display dedicated to each fuel mode to help track consumption.

Ride, handling and braking

The XUV 3XO ZNG's overall driving dynamics are very well sorted. The suspension is tuned to offer a comfortable ride without making the SUV feel unsettled when driven enthusiastically. Mahindra has also added adaptive dampers that let the car tackle a variety of scenarios. The SUV glides over smaller speed breakers particularly well without having to slow down excessively.

What I liked just as much was its confidence through faster corners. The suspension keeps the vehicle composed through high-speed turns, and there is a reassuring sense of control when changing direction. It does not feel like a car that has had its priorities shifted entirely towards comfort simply because it now runs on CNG.

The turbocharged CNG powertrain delivers 200 Nm of torque.

The brakes deserve a mention, too. The pedal feel is fabulous, with good assistance and a well-judged bite. More importantly, the response is predictable. Whether you are negotiating traffic in the city or slowing down from higher speeds on the highway, the braking setup inspires confidence without feeling abrupt or difficult to modulate.

Features and cabin experience

The XUV 3XO ZNG also brings a decent equipment list, even from the entry-level variant. The standard package includes a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split rear seat, a rear USB-C port and smart steering modes. Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts are standard across the range.

The XUV 3XO ZNG offers generous legroom and knee room for rear passengers.

Higher variants bring more premium equipment, including twin 26.03 cm screens, a Skyroof, Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette upholstery and alloy wheels. Our test car missed out on the Skyroof, but the newly introduced third- generation electric power steering with adjustable Comfort, Normal and Sport modes is a rather premium addition. The modes do change up the way the steering behaves and were useful during various driving scenarios.

The cabin also has some thoughtful storage solutions. The glovebox, in particular, is almost a chamber of secrets. It is surprisingly deep and offers plenty of room for keeping everyday items out of sight. The rear seat is another strong point. There's oodles of legroom and knee room, making it a comfortable place to spend time in. Rear passengers also get two AC vents, a USB-C charging port and a 12V accessory socket.

Mahindra has retained the exterior styling of the XUV 3XO.

Verdict

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG makes a strong case for buyers who want the running-cost benefits of CNG without giving up the performance and usability expected from a compact SUV. Its turbocharged engine feels responsive, the cabin is well insulated, the suspension is well tuned and comfortable, and the twin-cylinder layout does a commendable job of preserving boot space.

With prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹12.27 lakh (both ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO ZNG adds a compelling alternative in the compact SUV line-up in the Indian automotive market.

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