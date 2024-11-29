Mahindra XEV 9e first drive impressions: Setting new benchmark

Till now, Mahindra has been only selling the XUV400 in the Indian market. However, it has not gained the popularity that the Tata Nexon has received. But, now Mahindra wants to take it up a notch and prove that they are here for the long run. The brand recently held a big event in Chennai where they launched the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e. The XEV 9e is the bigger one out of the two electric SUVs and it is taking the fight against big EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BYD Atto 3 . Here is a quick review of our first impressions of the Mahindra XEV 9e .

Mahindra XEV 9e: INGLO platform

Here's what makes the new electric SUVs special. Back in 2022, the homegrown manufacturer unveiled its first Born Electric platform for electric vehicles. It is called INGLO and is made in India for the world. The XEV 9e uses the INGLO platform which has helped the manufacturer in extracting the most amount of cabin space for the occupants. The wheels are placed at the corners while the battery pack is where the floor board is. The platform supports two battery pack sizes - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Mahindra says, that we can expect a real-world range of between 450 and 500 km. It also supports fast charging that can top up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

The XEV 9e is designed as a coupe SUV. The pictures might not do justice, but the XEV 9e is huge in person. It measures more than 4.7 metres in length, has a width of 1.9 metres and a height of just under 1.7 metres. The ground clearance is 207 mm but the turning circle is still of just 10 metres.

Mahindra XEV 9e does have a strong road presence with a coupe SUV design.

Up-front, there are triangular LED headlamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a lightbar. As expected, there is no grille in the front. On the sides, there are flush sitting door handles that are motorized while the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar, alloy wheels measure upto 20 inches in size and there is gloss black cladding running throughout the length of the car. The roofline is coupe-like but there is a decent amount of headroom and the seat is also reclineable for the rear occupants. At the rear, there are sharp-looking tail lamps, a spoiler and a bumper in gloss black. Speaking of the rear, the boot space is massive at 663 litres and there is also a fronk that measures a generous 150 litres.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Interior

Mahindra XEV 9e uses a three-screen layout so the front passenger also gets his or her own screen on which he or she can play media.

The first thing that you notice are the three screens. They measure 31.24 cm each and s expected the central one is the infotainment system through which you can control everything about the vehicle and play media. It is bright and responsive for the most part but we did face a few bugs as the software that was running on it was in beta stage. The highlight of the infotainment system is that it comes connected to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and it sounds amazing.

The passenger's screen can play media apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ etc. There is no privacy glass on the passenger's screen so it might distract the driver. The seats are supportive but the dashboard layout is relatively simpler when compared to the BE 6e.

Mahindra is using a lot of gloss black on the centre console which will attract scratches and fingerprints.

The centre console houses a rotary dial and a few buttons for the infotainment system, cup holders and an armrest with storage. There are also two USB Type C ports, a wireless charger and a cubby space for the mobile phone or wallet. However, Mahindra uses quite a lot of gloss black which does attract fingerprints and scratches. There is a new two-spoke steering wheel with controls for the Boost mode, One pedal driving, regen levels and the digital driver's display that can show ADAS simulation just like Tesla's Autopilot interface shows pedestrians, cars, two-wheelers etc. The SUV also comes with a heads-up display that can show directions through augmented reality.

A few other notable features that are worth mentioning are Auto Park, a camera that not only monitors driver fatigue but can also record a video or click a selfie. There is a Fun&Work which houses multiple entertainment apps that can come in handy while the vehicle is getting charged. The digital driver's display is also quite crisp but there is a hint of delay when controlling it using the buttons on the steering wheel. Mahindra is also offering dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats.

Mahindra XEV e9: Performance and drive

Mahindra XEV 9e has a top speed of over 200 kmph.

Then we come to the drive and performance of the XEV 9e. We only experienced the vehicle for a short time but it was enough to realize that the performance is impressive. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.8 seconds, a top speed of around 200 kmph, and the electric motor on duty is capable of producing a peak torque output of 380 Nm.

The SUV is rear-wheel drive so it is a lot of fun through the twisties that we got to experience on Mahindra's Handling Track. There are three driving modes on offer. In the Race mode, the throttle is spikey and the electric SUV takes off immediately while the Range mode is perfect for daily use, it is the Everyday mode that provides a perfect mid-balance. The XEV 9e feels responsive to the driver's steering inputs. Speaking of steering, it is quite light at city speeds and weighs up nicely at high speeds. The brakes provide good confidence while the suspension is also very well tuned.

Mahindra XEV e9: Verdict

At a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh ex-showroom, the XEV 9e does seem like an attractive proposition. However, this price will be for the base variant that will be equipped with a smaller battery pack and does not include the price of the charger. The XEV 9e is fun to drive, can do family duties and is feature-loaded. Should you consider the XEV 9e as your next EV? Well, it should definitely be on your list when the electric SUV hits showroom floors next year.

First Published Date: