Mahindra Thar OG first drive review: More civilised on-road, still wild off it

Building a legacy takes a lot of work, and staying true to it over the years takes even more. The Mahindra Thar started with a name taken directly from one of the largest deserts. It built a reputation and brought in followers who loved being off the tarmac more than on it. As the Thar evolved, the fan following did too. Today, the Mahindra Thar represents an emotion for owners and aspiring owners alike.

Mahindra has updated the Thar for 2026 and renamed it Thar OG. But does the OG act like an OG? Does it carry the road presence, off-road capability and ‘fun factor’ of the original Thar? We found out on our 300+ km drive in and around Jodhpur.

The redesigned rear bumpers and LED tail lamps retain its rugged character and keep it similar to the outgoing model.

Design

First things first, I appreciate the way Mahindra has reworked the Thar OG. The new front end looks modern and mature without overdoing it. The grille carrying the Thar name is a nice touch, while the new 19-inch alloys look decent without being too over the top. The OG badge on the side adds some personality too.

The new Thar OG grille prominently carries the Thar name, while C-shaped DRLs and LED headlamps freshen up the face.

The updated bumpers and Truffle Brown seats give it a more mature look. Proper LED lighting is useful beyond the styling upgrade. The headlamps illuminate dark patches well, while the ice-cube-shaped fog lamps sit neatly in the bumper.

The bigger change is the stance. The track is 60 mm wider, making the Thar look more muscular and, more importantly, more stable when driven.

It now looks bolder and badder up front.

Much easier to live with every day

This is where the biggest transformation has happened. The new electric power steering is far easier to live with than the old hydraulic unit. It reduces effort around town, feels less tiring on long drives and weighs up at higher speeds, adding a little confidence.

The cabin is quieter too. Insulation has improved, NVH is better contained, and tyre noise is no longer a constant companion. The result is a noticeably more premium experience.

Even the nighttime visibility has been improved greatly in the new Thar OG.

Road manners have improved significantly. It still rolls through corners, as expected from an SUV designed to work hard off-road, but feels far more planted. I took smooth highway curves at triple-digit speeds and, without abrupt steering inputs, the Thar OG stayed composed. Braking has improved too. All-four-disc brakes now offer better bite and confidence, although the Thar still dives forward noticeably under hard braking.

The suspension deserves credit. The new pentalink rear setup with Watts Link improves lateral control, while DAVINCI damping with Frequency Dependent Damping helps it glide over bigger bumps and breakers. Below 10 km/h, it is not as impressive, but go a little faster, and it gobbles up rough surfaces like a monster. The outgoing Thar’s rear lateral movement over speed breakers has also been reduced.

The Thar OG feels more stable and refined on the road while retaining the ruggedness expected from a proper off-road SUV.

Still fun to drive off-road

We drove the turbo-petrol version, which now makes 161 bhp and 330 Nm. The turbo whistle and the exhaust note were pleasing to hear when you bury the throttle. However, there was a tad bit of turbo lag, which you can’t help but notice when you do.

The Mahindra Thar OG remains hugely capable off-road, tackling sand dunes and loose desert terrain with ease.

Off road, the Thar remains superb. We drove across sand dunes and into the desert, and it handled it with ease. The new terrain modes make things simpler by taking much of the guesswork out of tricky surfaces.

The electronic locking rear differential is now easier to use, while the front brake-locking differential can send drive to the wheel with grip by braking the one that has lost it.

The Thar OG’s electronic locking differential helps maintain traction when the terrain gets loose and uneven.

At a starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar OG starts considerably lower than its top-spec versions. The petrol range tops out at ₹17.75 lakh for the ZXT 4WD automatic, while the introductory prices are valid for deliveries until November 30, 2026.

On our 310 km drive, fuel economy was about 10 kmpl with the AC on at 80 km/h and 15 kmpl at 50 km/h.

Areas for improvement still exist

The flat windscreen is a magnet for bugs on the highway, and the standard old-school wipers don't help with cleaning too much either. The ORVMs vibrate at higher speeds, and the reverse camera could be sharper.

The infotainment display also has considerable glare.

And while the bare-bones character is part of the Thar’s appeal, a more modern display UI and better speakers would improve the cabin experience as Mahindra pushes the SUV further towards everyday road use. In our test, a whistling noise was also noticed at higher speeds, which was not too loud but is still worth mentioning.

Verdict

The Thar OG is clearly growing up. It is still capable of being thrown around off-road without making you constantly worry about breaking something, but it is now much easier to live with on tarmac.

The added stability, improved suspension, quieter cabin, lighter steering and stronger braking make a meaningful difference because that is where most owners will spend most of their time. Most crucially, Mahindra has not taken away the fun. The Thar OG now feels like a more polished Thar, rather than a softer one.

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