KYT Striker 2 review: Style, safety, and everyday usability under 7,000

You’ve likely spotted MotoGP riders wearing KYT helmets and thought, “One day, I’ll get my hands on one of those." Perhaps you’ve even checked out the KX Race GP, NZ Race or even the R2R Pro models. While these options are more budget-friendly than the ones used by the pros, they can still feel a bit out of reach for new riders. This is why the brand launched the Striker range of helmets which is still within the reach of customers who want to wear the brand. We got our hands on the Striker 2 which is an entry level helmet created to offer smart, stylish, and reliable protection without breaking the bank. It is positioned as KYT’s entry-level model.

Design & Build

Depending on the colour scheme, the price of the KYT Striker 2 changes.

The Striker 2 immediately stands out with its aggressive styling and sharp graphics. We got the Flaming Gloss Grey Blue colour scheme that stands out because it uses Grey as the primary colour along with Blue flames.. There are also neon green accents with KYT branding. It comes with a transparent visor, which offers a decent field of vision. What it also gets is an integrated sun visor, which does come in handy a lot. It is important to note that the helmet does come with a dedicated space for spectacles.

Safety Features

In the correct lighting scenarios, the green colour kinda glows as well.

While the helmet carries only the ISI certification and not ECE or DOT approval, it’s well-suited for everyday Indian riding conditions. The outer shell is made from KYT’s “advanced thermoplastics," designed for high crash resistance, and the double D-ring fastening ensures a secure fit in the event of an impact. The brand also offers Emergency Quick Release System (EQRS) padding.

Comfort & Ventilation

The viewing area is wide and there is also space for your specs and there is also a sun visor included with the helmet.

Weighing roughly 1.5 kg, the Striker 2 feels light enough for daily commutes. The padding, especially around the cheeks, may not be as plush as premium lids, but it still offers a snug and comfortable fit. Ventilation is a strong point – multiple ducts allow for steady airflow, keeping things cool even on hot days. However, the helmet lets in a lot of wind noise, which makes riding at highway speeds is a very tedious task. A pair of earplugs is needed to dampen down the wind noise.

Value for Money

It would have been nice if the helmet had an ECE rating. Instead, it only comes with ISI safety rating.

At ₹6,950 for the graphics version and ₹5,750 for the plain matte and gloss finish, the Striker 2 makes a compelling case in the budget helmet market. It doesn’t give the impression of cost-cutting, offering a solid blend of style, functionality, and affordability. For riders looking to step up from generic helmets without overspending, it’s an appealing option that could expand KYT’s presence among everyday commuters. However, if your budget allows, we would suggest that you step up to TT Revo, which comes with ECE certification.

First Published Date: