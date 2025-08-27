KTM 160 Duke first ride review: It is a true blue Duke!

If there’s one thing KTM has mastered over the years, it’s the art of delivering sharp, aggressive streetfighters that punch well above their weight. Now, with the introduction of the KTM 160 Duke , the Austrian brand seems to be eyeing an even wider audience—those who crave KTM’s trademark performance and edgy design but in a more accessible, everyday-friendly package. Positioned just below the 200 Duke and as a replacement to the 125 Duke , the 160 aims to strike a fine balance between daily usability, youthful styling, and the adrenaline rush that has defined KTM’s identity in India. Here’s what we felt after riding the 160 Duke.

KTM 160 Duke: Does it look like other Dukes?

The front tyre size of the 160 Duke is identical to the other Dukes. However, the rear one is smaller.

Yes! The baby Duke takes design inspiration from the larger siblings, making it immediately recognizable. The bodywork is the same as the 200 Duke. However, the fuel tank now measures 10 litres instead of 13.5 litres. There are tank shrouds that make the motorcycle look aggressive, and the slim rear section completes the naked streetfighter look. KTM has ensured that there is no lack of road presence with the 160 Duke. It is only after you see the badging that you realise that it is the smaller one. KTM is offering three colour schemes - Silver Metallic Matt, Atlantic Blue, and Electronic Orange. However, there are a few quality issues still in place when it comes to plastic quality.

KTM 160 Duke: How’s the performance?

The 160 cc engine is not based on any other engine. It uses liquid cooling and has an SOHC setup just like the 250 Duke's engine.

The motorcycle uses a 164 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.74 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is surprisingly refined; the vibrations only kick in when you are near the redline. In fact, even at 100 kmph, there is just a mild buzz, and the engine feels comfortable.

You slot it into a gear and start rolling, and you would notice that the power comes in a very linear fashion, and yes, in true KTM fashion, this engine also loves to be revved. It is also quite tractable; it will pull from 20 kmph in third gear, and then there is also the anti-stall feature that helps in gliding through slow-speed traffic. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit, and it is a slick unit with the clutch being quite light. I was easily able to do rev-match downshifts, but KTM is not offering the quickshifter. Kudos to KTM for nailing the throttle response and fueling with the ride-by-wire.

A few of the hardware components are shared with the larger Dukes which is a good thing.

KTM 160 Duke: What about the fuel efficiency?

KTM is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of around 40 kmpl.

KTM 160 Duke: How’s the handling?

The suspension setup is perfect. It provides stability at high speeds and absorbs bumps as well.

One of the strongest points for the 160 Duke is its weight. It has a kerb weight of just 147 kg, which is a whopping 12 kg lighter than the 200 Duke. To achieve this, KTM went all out, they has a lighter frame, bionic wheels with hollow axle, the front disc is mounted to the wheel itself, and even the grab handle and tyre hugger is lighter. Obviously, a lot of underpinnings are shared with the 200 Duke, but that is not a bad thing.

To make the 160 Duke feel even sharper, there are slight changes to the rake, which is now 0.5 degrees sharper, and the front fork is 12 mm shorter. What this translates to is a motorcycle that is quick on its feet, changes directions instantly.

KTM 160 Duke: Brakes are enough?

The instrument cluster is legible and shows plenty of information. It can be controlled via the buttons on the left switchgear.

The brakes are more than enough. Remember that they are derived from the larger Dukes only. So, this 160 cc motorcycle uses a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. They provide ample amount of stopping power, bite, and feedback. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is switchable for the rear wheel. The ABS is calibrated wonderfully; it is always working in the background.

KTM 160 Duke: Is it comfortable?

The rear tail light is the same unit that we have seen on other Dukes.

Yes, the suspension on the 160 Duke is dialled perfectly. It provides a composure at high speeds but never makes the motorcycle feel unsettled. At city speeds, it is not soft, but it absorbs everything without any fuss and keeps the ride comfortable. The seat is slightly on the stiffer side, and the riding triangle is also a bit aggressive, but it should not be an issue if you are used to such a riding style. The OEM has also given special attention to the pillion seat, which is 10 per cent larger than the rival's.

KTM 160 Duke: What are the features on offer?

The fuel tank has massive shrouds that increase the road presence of the motorcycle.

The 160 Duke comes with a dot matrix display that shows all the vital information. There is fuel consumption trackers, trip meters, and an ambient sensor to adjust the brightness automatically, which ensures that the rider can always read the information easily. KTM is also offering Bluetooth connectivity that will enable call alerts, caller ID, call accept/reject, and turn-by-turn navigation, but it will be sold as an accessory. Unfortunately, the 160 Duke does not come with a USB port to charge mobile devices, which I feel is quite a necessity in today’s day and age.

KTM 160 Duke: Should you buy one?

Just because the 160 Duke is the smallest in the lineup, do not underestimate its capabilities. It is sharp, agile, packs in performance, and it's got the road presence and equipment as well. If you are in the market and you don't want that typical commuter 150 cc motorcycle, you want something that can cater to the enthusiast that sits in your heart, then the 160 Duke might fit you perfectly. You can commute it on a daily basis, and you can have fun when you want. The 160 Duke is a true blue Duke, and you should consider it if it falls into your budget.

