Kia Syros first-drive review: Brave new SUV seeks to shatter segment barriers

Are all sub-four-meter SUVs looking the same to you? Is the populated segment confusing and every model part of a larger crowd? And do you feel the premium elements are lacking here? Well, say hello to the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter model that doesn't really know it is a sub-four-meter model. And doesn't seem to care either.
In what is perhaps the biggest gamble from Kia India yet, the Syros enters a segment of its own and is positioned between Kia's own Sonet and Seltos SUVs. But does it really manage to offer the best of both these models? And just how much will its unconventional body form and styling connect with potential buyers? We test drove the Syros recently in an earnest bid to hunt for answers to the basic questions - what is it and just why should or shouldn't you consider it over the more ‘conventional’ options.
At the world premiere of Kia Syros, the SUV invited vastly different opinions from people at large. Some called it a WagonR on steroids. Many said it was a toned-down Defender. Still others said it was a miniature EV9. No one was entirely off the mark. And yet, the Syros is a unique proposition with a design that will continue to divide opinions for at least some time.
A tall-boy design is its over-arching highlight from the outside and while it somehow manages to measure in at less than four meters, it still sports a fair bit of flair and has a very unique road presence.
The face? Yes, this face right here is where perspectives will likely vary big time. A digital Tiger face and skid plate with silver matte finish are polar opposites of one another with the former adding a bit of minimalism while the later adding muscular appeal. The assimilation, however, is done fairly well and adding those very modern ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlamps and vertical DRL lines on either side completes a face that has no similarity to any other model in the segment.
Over at the side, the large windows, flush door handles, roof rails and side door garnish are evident but still noticed only once the boxy visual trait of the Syros is fully comprehended. The rear-quarter window too is fairly large.
The Syros stands on 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels but that's reserved for the variants at the top - HTX and HTX+(O). Other variants have to make do with 16-inch crystal-cut alloys (HTK+, HTX, HTK (O) diesel) or 15-inch steel wheels with full cover (HTK and HTK (O)).
The rear of the Syros is very geometric with almost straight-cut lines completing the look. The L-shaped brake lamps outline the glass while there is an integrated roof spoiler with a brake light at the top. The same skid plate found at the front makes its way to the back as well.
If the exterior design language of Syros is more than likely to divide opinions, it is its cabin that will unite views. And unite views in admiration. Here is the most spacious sub-four-meter SUV that anyone can buy in the country at present.
Syros has the same length as all other sub-four-meter SUV models. A wheelbase of 2,550 mm is longer than that of many rivals but not segment leading. It is also not the tallest or widest. And yet, it has acres of space for rear-seat passengers who have been given more attention than any manufacturer in this segment has ever given before. Reclining and sliding rear seats? Check. Backseat ventilation from below? Check. Rear window shades? Check, check and check.
The legroom, kneeroom and feet space is phenomenally generous while under-thigh support and headroom is fairly good as well. Two headrests are placed on the rear seats but three adults here will feel the squeeze on long drives, despite the comparitively wide profile of the model. Additional features here include dedicated AC vents, two Type C ports, storage space behind the front seats and a foldout armrest.
At the front too, Kia has typically gone a mile and a half to arm the Syros with a plethora of features. A 30-inch screen setup is comprised by a 12.3-inch main display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 5.4-inch screen section in the middle to control air-conditioning functions. The display is crystal clear - including the feed from the 360-degree camera, and responsive to touch. There is some glare but not enough to be a dealbreaker at all. As for the driver display, puts out a large number of information while also supporting feed from Outside Rear View Mirrors or ORVM cams on either side.
The dashboard itself is stretched horizontally and is pretty sporty to look at. Additionally, there are four upholstery choices for the seats and this depends again on the variant in focus.
The center console inside the Syros comprises of physical buttons for air-conditioning and infotainment functions while there are two cupholders just behind the gearbox that can be adjusted for size.
Syros also gets the option of a two-way dashcam, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof (electric sunroof in mid variants), 60-colour ambient lighting, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and front seat ventilation.
The Syros comes with a plethora of engine and transmission choices. And yes, it will also come in an all-electric avatar - under consideration at present. For those who may still prefer a diesel unit in a small package, there's a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT unit paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter. There is 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for the taking.
Our test unit, however, has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor under its hood and came with the tried and tested seven-speed DCT unit. There's a six-speed manual stick here too.
On the move, the Syros is fairly agile and complete with 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, is one of the more spirited performer among sub-four-meter SUVs. And that's not just numbers on paper because in the real world, it has a sporty drive flavour with tripe-digit speeds coming up quite fast. While one would mostly rely on the ‘Eco’ or 'Normal' drive modes for daily runs, the 'Sports' mode only goes on to further the excitement.
The ride quality and control over NVH levels are fairly good as well and even when negotiating bumpy roads - or stop-go traffic, the Syros keeps itself relatively calm and composed. The DCT is typically fun but the engine does begin to resist a bit in pedal-to-metal situations. For most parts though, it goes about managing your drive commands well.
The Syros is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System with 16 features. We, however, could only test the Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, both of which worked on point.
The Syros is a unique, standout product and there's reason why Kia is betting big on it. Will it eat into Sonet's market share? Likely because many of the features are standard across variants. The safety list is comprehensive as well and the feature list is overflowing.
The Syros has a polarising body shape and that's where it may lose points with potential buyers. Or gain. But even at price points higher than Sonet and other sub-four-meter SUVs, it does make very good sense to those seeking something extra, something different from the pack.